ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Cars
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Lubbock, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Cars
KCBD

UPDATED: 1 seriously injured after motorcycle crash at 66th and Indiana, MCIU investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 66th and Indiana Avenue. The crash occurred at the intersection of 66th and Indiana Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Police report that the crash occurred between a passenger car and a motorcycle. The passenger car appears to be on its side. Another person also sustained minor injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Loop#Traffic Accident#Lfr#Jeep#Lpd
everythinglubbock.com

Fire crews respond to Central Lubbock home, officials say

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to fire at a house in the 3800 block of 25th Street on Tuesday. Officials said the call came in at 3:55 p.m. and fire crews arrived on scene at 4:00 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for more...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock man arrested in early Sunday shooting, one person injured, report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested on Sunday after a shooting left one person seriously injured, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to a police report, officers responded to shots fired call at a house in the 1300 block of East 52nd Street. A victim was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Two injured in crash involving dump truck

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured after a crash between a dump truck and a pick-up truck. The crash occurred at the intersection of 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue just before 1 p.m. One person sustained moderate injuries and another was minorly injured. Authorities are blocking traffic...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy