Two-vehicle crash reported north of Lubbock Friday, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A two-vehicle crash was reported north of Lubbock Friday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash was reported around 4:00 p.m. DPS said it was near FM 2641 and FM 1264, west of that intersection. Details on the severity of injuries were not yet available. Video showed numerous […]
One killed after pickup truck hit man fixing tractor tire north of Lubbock, DPS says
One person was killed after a crash between a tractor and a pickup truck north of Lubbock on Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
fox34.com
WATCH: Levelland officials detail crash that killed one, critically injured another Animal Control officer
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the City of Levelland held a news conference at 2 p.m. to discuss Thursday’s fatal crash that claimed the life of one and critically injured another City of Levelland Animal Control Officer. The crash happened on Hwy. 385 between Alaska and Brazil Road...
Driver arrested after man hit, killed while inflating tractor tire north of Lubbock
The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that Stephanie Fair, 23, was arrested and charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter after a fatal crash north of Lubbock.
KCBD
UPDATED: 1 seriously injured after motorcycle crash at 66th and Indiana, MCIU investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 66th and Indiana Avenue. The crash occurred at the intersection of 66th and Indiana Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Police report that the crash occurred between a passenger car and a motorcycle. The passenger car appears to be on its side. Another person also sustained minor injuries.
fox34.com
Lubbock Sheriff investigates body found in East Lubbock Co. canyon
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 11300 block of ECR 7300 regarding a deceased person found in a field. The area is southeast of Ransom Canyon, east of FM 400 on East County Road 7300. Upon arrival, deputies...
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter after north Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. A New Deal woman has been arrested after a fatal crash on FM 2641 near N Quaker Avenue. A pickup struck Timothy Lee Harr, 63, while he was trying to inflate a tractor tire in a barrow ditch. The driver, 23-year-old Stephanie...
3-vehicle crash reported on South Loop near Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash with three vehicles was reported on South Loop 289 near Indiana Avenue on Tuesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 5:13 p.m. Details on injuries were not yet available. Photos showed traffic backed up in the westbound lanes. Avoid the area.
One person suffers severe injuries after crash near Levelland, DPS says
LEVELLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 385 north of Levelland on Thursday morning. One person had severe injuries, according to DPS, and was taken to a hospital in Lubbock. Another person was taken to a hospital in Levelland. The crash was first reported at 10:05 […]
Truck overturned, stopped all South Loop eastbound near Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas — A rollover with a large commercial truck was reported between Quaker Avenue and Indiana Avenue on South Loop 289 on Monday. The Lubbock Police Department said the call came in at 5:08 p.m. Photos showed traffic backed up on the Loop, and all eastbound main lanes were blocked by the semi. LPD […]
everythinglubbock.com
Fire crews respond to Central Lubbock home, officials say
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to fire at a house in the 3800 block of 25th Street on Tuesday. Officials said the call came in at 3:55 p.m. and fire crews arrived on scene at 4:00 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for more...
Where is the water going? Lubbock residents asked to participate in flooding survey
Lubbock residents were asked to take part in a flood questionnaire survey to better understand flooding issues and to voice their concerns.
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in South Lubbock motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One seriously injured in South Lubbock motorcycle crash. A Connecticut jury ordered Alex Jones to pay $965 million to the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting victims. Jones spent years claiming the massacre of 20 children and six adults was staged. Details...
114th Street expansion expected to take 18 months, TxDOT says: Here’s what you need to know
Phase one has begun in TxDot’s expansion of 114th Street, a representative told KLBK News on Tuesday.
Lubbock man arrested in early Sunday shooting, one person injured, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested on Sunday after a shooting left one person seriously injured, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to a police report, officers responded to shots fired call at a house in the 1300 block of East 52nd Street. A victim was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The […]
KCBD
Two injured in crash involving dump truck
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured after a crash between a dump truck and a pick-up truck. The crash occurred at the intersection of 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue just before 1 p.m. One person sustained moderate injuries and another was minorly injured. Authorities are blocking traffic...
Lubbock Police Department Responds to Sip of Milk Bag Incident
If the Lubbock Police Department intended to bring laughter and joy to my life for an entire two days, their mission was a complete success. In case you somehow missed the original story, I'll paraphrase it here. A Lubbock man woke up to find that someone had taped a bag...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock man suffered spine injury in Sunday shooting, family is hopeful he will walk again
LUBBOCK, Texas— Isaiah Riojas, 22, was seriously injured in a shooting at a residence in East Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. His mother said, as of Thursday afternoon, he is in critical condition at University Medical Center. Veronica Gonzales, Isaiah’s mother, told EverythingLubbock.com her...
79-year-old dies in crash near Seagraves, DPS says
GAINES COUNTY, Texas — One person died after a crash Sunday morning in Gaines County near Seagraves city limits, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened on US Highway 62 at 5:33 a.m. A 2016 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 79-year-old Patricia Aspelund Wingo, was southbound on US 62. A 2015 […]
