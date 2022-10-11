ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hotel Revel hosts grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony

By Jordan Rodriguez
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A new way to buy and experience art is now available in our area.

And on Tuesday, the business held its official grand opening.

Although it may look like it, Hotel Revel in Minot is not your ordinary hotel.

This property features a collection of local art from local artists in rooms throughout the hotel. And, you can actually buy it right off the wall.

Hotel Revel previously went through a soft opening, but now has completely opened its unique hotel, hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

In addition to local art, the hotel will invite local musicians to come and perform.

“I expect for us to be the number one place in Minot to come and stay and have a unique experience. I really feel like we are going to add a bit of flair to the already wonderful hospitality scene here in Minot,” said Hotel Revel Project Manager, Chelewa Springs.

Hotel Revel will start the remodel for their basement bar in January of 2023.

