Twitter claims Elon Musk is under federal investigation over deal to buy company
Federal authorities are investigating Elon Musk in connection with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the social media platform said in a court filing Thursday. It is not clear which agencies may be carrying out the probe, and Twitter did not identify what specific actions by Musk US officials may be investigating. Twitter's filing merely said authorities are looking into Musk's "conduct" linked to the deal.
