montanarightnow.com
High risk narcotics related warrant served at residence in Great Falls Friday night
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A warrant was served by the Great Falls Police Department’s (GFPD) High Risk Unit Friday night. Around 8:15 pm, the unit served a high risk narcotics related warrant on the 1200 block of 6th Ave. South. GFPD says Jack Gillespie was arrested without incident and...
montanarightnow.com
Commercial marijuana businesses allowed in industrial zones in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Following a ruling allowing marijuana businesses within Great Falls, the City shared that recreational/medical marijuana businesses will be allowed within the city limits in certain zones. The ruling triggered Ordinance 3249, which outlines the zoning for commercial marijuana business activities. In a September meeting, the City...
montanarightnow.com
Perkins restaurant announces they are shutting their doors
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you enjoy a good breakfast in downtown Great Falls, you will soon have to scratch Perkins Restaurant and Bakery off your options of places to eat. The Great Falls location for Perkins announced their last day to serve people will be October 31st, with nothing changing in terms of hours and availability in the meantime.
