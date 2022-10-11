ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Commercial marijuana businesses allowed in industrial zones in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Following a ruling allowing marijuana businesses within Great Falls, the City shared that recreational/medical marijuana businesses will be allowed within the city limits in certain zones. The ruling triggered Ordinance 3249, which outlines the zoning for commercial marijuana business activities. In a September meeting, the City...
Perkins restaurant announces they are shutting their doors

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you enjoy a good breakfast in downtown Great Falls, you will soon have to scratch Perkins Restaurant and Bakery off your options of places to eat. The Great Falls location for Perkins announced their last day to serve people will be October 31st, with nothing changing in terms of hours and availability in the meantime.
