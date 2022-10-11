ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Electric planes: the future is flying high above Essex

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z9uOs_0iV3p1nb00

Essex has never looked so beautiful. From one-third of a mile high, roads and railways embroider a landscape that is far from an urban sprawl: at least 90 per cent of my vision is filled with countryside.

Even better, I can enjoy the green and pleasant land in near silence – and the safe, expert hands of chief flying instructor Deepak Mahajan.

Fifteen minutes earlier, Deepak had introduced me to our plane: the Velis Electro, made in Slovenia by Pipistrel. You will doubtless have seen a few blueprints for electric planes in your time, ranging from rudimentary flying milk floats to elaborate, delta-winged works of science fiction.

But the real thing is a beauty to behold: simple and sleek in its profile, as though nature had designed her ideal plane. And nature is what Pipistrel and Deepak are all about.

Limiting the impact of aviation on the planet is higher profile than ever: on Tuesday it was a key talking point at the Abta convention in Marrakech, with most hopes pinned on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF): powering conventional engines using energy derived from non-fossil sources.

Last month easyJet switched its focus from electric aircraft to hydrogen power. Yet hybrid electric/fossil fuel planes have been trialled for island-hopping links in the Orkney Islands. And, as the pilot banks the nimble aircraft over the slothful Thames Estuary, I am living proof that all-electric aviation is safe and practical.

“I can take off, fly and land in a fully electric aircraft. It’s absolutely mindboggling,” says Deepak.

“This is a proper, certified aircraft which makes a huge change in aviation. It is really zero-emission flight.”

The plane has one battery in the nose and another behind the concise cabin. They provide just about enough energy for an hour of flying.

The trip was organised by Wingly, a platform that connects private pilots with prospective travellers. I have used the service before as a breathtaking way to travel from A to B : there is no better way to reach an appointment at Bristol airport than to fly there from Elstree aerodrome in Hertfordshire.

Now, Wingly is offering a glimpse into the future with half-hour test flights from Damyns Hall aerodrome near Upminster, just inside the M25 – where fossil-fuel users are pumping out CO2 like, well, there’s no tomorrow.

Deepak is a sustainable aviation pioneer – bringing fully electric flight to the UK for the first time, teaching the pilots of tomorrow the basics of flight on what feels like a plane from the future.

Flight training, in which pilots build up hours and experience, is normally a very thirsty business. With the gamechanging Velis Electro, pilots can train and obtain their initial licence without impacting the planet.

What sort of aircraft will they eventually fly, though? With commercial aircraft now burning kerosene again at close to pre-pandemic levels, sustainable aviation still feels tantalisingly elusive.

Yet I am reminded that Bill Gates believes people tend to overestimate the change that will happen in the next two years, and underestimate the change that will occur in the next decade. Necessity, in the shape of the high oil price, could prove to be the mother of invention for commercially viable electric aviation.

After he makes a final turn and lands us gently on the green, green grass of Essex, Deepak says: “The future is here – now. It’s not 10 years away.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Member of public drags Just Stop Oil protester from road as group halt traffic in Shoreditch

A man dragged a Just Stop Oil protester off a road in Shoreditch, London, as the group halted traffic on their fifteenth day of action on Saturday, 15 October.“You all use fuel in some way or another. How do you think you got your iPhones?” the man says before dragging two of the group from the tarmac on Great Eastern Street.Activists staged the roadblock to demand the government “halts all new oil and gas licenses and consents” a day after group members threw soup onto Vincent Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting.Sign up for our newsletters.
PROTESTS
The Independent

In France, fuel crisis frays nerves and workers' resilience

Even close to midnight on a school night, the tipoff was too important to ignore: A nearby gas station had just been resupplied. So Aicha Far scooped up her 6-year-old and set off into the night. The home carer needed to refuel her car so she could continue looking after the vulnerable people on the outskirts of Paris who rely on her to keep them fed, clean and safe. The prospect of a full tank was worth dragging the kid out of bed for.“I wrapped him in a blanket and put him in the back,” Far recalled on Saturday,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Public clash with Just Stop Oil protesters blocking east London road

Members of the public have clashed with protesters from the climate campaign group Just Stop Oil after activists blocked a major road in east London.Nearly 30 demonstrators gathered on Shoreditch High Street at the junction of Great Eastern Street just after noon on Saturday, where they set up a roadblock to disrupt traffic.The group, who are calling for the government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents, sat in the road with colourful banners and glued themselves to the tarmac.The Metropolitan Police said 26 people were arrested on suspicion of wilfully obstructing a highway, with officers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Aircraft#Mile High#Flying High#Commercial Aircraft
The Independent

Activists in UK court after soup thrown at Van Gogh picture

Three climate activists appeared in a London court on Saturday on charges of criminal damage after protests including throwing soup over Vincent van Gogh's “Sunflowers” painting in the National Gallery.Two women, age 20 and 21, were charged in relation to the soup-throwing protest on Friday, while a third was charged over paint sprayed on a rotating sign at the Metropolitan Police's headquarters in central London. The three women pleaded not guilty to criminal damage at the Westminster Magistrates' Court during two brief hearings Saturday. Demonstrators from climate change protest groups Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil, which wants the...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Voices: Just Stop Oil’s Van Gogh stunt shows that in activism, timing is everything

Yesterday’s Just Stop Oil protest at London’s National Gallery was another reminder that the good old “PR stunt” is alive and well.This latest protest pushed Just Stop Oil’s “civil disruption” tactic to a new extreme by smothering Van Gogh’s world-famous Sunflowers painting in tomato soup. While we await news of any possible damage (the painting is actually sealed behind glass), just by targeting a globally recognised painting, the activists have guaranteed its global newsworthiness.In recent weeks, the group have continued their pattern of shock and awe tactics, which have so far included gluing themselves to roads, motorways, bridges, buildings...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Farm workers and environmental activists march through central London

Hundreds of farm workers and environmental activists have marched through central London in support of sustainable farming.Members of the Landworkers’ Alliance and other farming groups marched from Parliament Square, up Whitehall and past Buckingham Palace on Saturday.They were led by Gerald Miles, a 74-year-old organic farmer who travelled to London from his South Wales farm in a tractor that was built in 1967.Mr Miles, who headed up the march from his tractor – which he calls Bess, said: “We need nature in farming because we’re in a climate change crisis.”He added that it was vital for the Government to keep...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Nasa’s Lucy mission to buzz Earth on Sunday

Lucy, Nasa’s ground breaking mission to the distant Trojan asteroids of Jupiter, will skim the Earth’s atmosphere on Sunday on its way out to the orbit of the gas giant planet, and may be visible to sky watchers in Western Australia and the US west coast.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft will pass within 220 miles of Earth Sunday morning, actually skimming the planet’s upper atmosphere. Alert sky watchers in Western Australia may catch Lucy for a few minutes around 6.55am EDT, 6.55pm local time, streaking overhead as it emerges from the Sun’s glare.“It is expected to rise in the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

882K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy