ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Half-cent sales tax pays for charter schools rent

By Princess Jhané Stepherson, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0egyms_0iV3owuQ00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two months ago, DCPS asked Duval residents to support a tax increase that would boost teacher pay, which voters approved. But over two years ago voters agreed to a separate sales tax increase which was sold as a way to help

DCPS renovate schools in the county that needed a facelift.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Most of those who voted for the half cent sales tax might have not known they were agreeing to fund charter schools’ rent as well. In 2020 Duval voters said yes to the new tax to help out aging schools. But during last night’s school board meeting, it was noted some of the tax money raised will be paying for rent bills.

The half-cent sales tax went into effect in January of 2021. Action News Jax told you it was going to cover safety and security infrastructure improvements, deferred maintenance issues and closing and combining schools. As well as building two new schools and reducing portables. But a DCPS board member says it is paying for charter schools rent too.

“I did want to point out that while the dollars were collected to do to improve the infrastructure of the school and for safety, I did note that some charter schools are using those dollars to pay their rent and I think the public needs to be aware of that,” says Lori Hershey, DCPS school board member District 7.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Some voters want to know why some people are just now hearing about this. DCPS says when the half cent sales tax was introduced in 2019 sharing this revenue with charter schools was not required under state law. Later, in the 2020 state legislative session a law was passed requiring school districts to share voluntary sales surtax revenue with charter schools.

Our tax dollars will fund school renovations and charter school rents for the next 15 years. The Chair of DCPS’ Citizen Oversight Committee explained how much money has been raised.

“We are pleased that $172 million have been generated. $149 million to the school district and $23 million to the charter schools,” says Hank Rogers, Chair of DCPS’ Citizen Oversight Committee.

DCPS says that $172.4 million has been collected from half cent sales tax since June of 2022. Charter schools share a good 13.4% of that which accumulates to $23.06 million.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

According to DCPS’ Charter School Sales-Surtax report, charter schools using the tax money to pay for rent include:

-Waverly Academy

-Biscayne High School

-Duval MYcroSchol

-Bridge Prep Academy

-Lone Star High School

-San Jose Prep

-San Jose Primary

-Seaside Charter School

-Seaside Community Charter School

The district states that the language on the ballot did include language about sharing funds with charter schools. But it did not specify it could be used for rent. The ballot says in order to improve schools and the quality of education the school district of Duval County, Florida Surtax Referendum will “share with charter schools for their allowable uses.”

Those allowable uses are listed below as they are spelled out in the Florida Statue 1013.62 (4), it states:

A charter school’s governing body may use charter school capital outlay funds for the following purposes:

(a) Purchase of real property.

(b) Construction of school facilities.

(c) Purchase, lease-purchase, or lease of permanent or relocatable school facilities.

(d) Purchase of vehicles to transport students to and from the charter school.

(e) Renovation, repair, and maintenance of school facilities that the charter school owns or is purchasing through a lease-purchase or long-term lease of 5 years or longer.

(f) Payment of the cost of premiums for property and casualty insurance necessary to insure the school facilities.

(g) Purchase, lease-purchase, or lease of driver’s education vehicles; motor vehicles used for the maintenance or operation of plants and equipment; security vehicles; or vehicles used in storing or distributing materials and equipment.

(h) Purchase, lease-purchase, or lease of computer and device hardware and operating system software necessary for gaining access to or enhancing the use of electronic and digital instructional content and resources; and enterprise resource software applications that are classified as capital assets in accordance with definitions of the Governmental Accounting Standards Board, have a useful life of at least 5 years, and are used to support schoolwide administration or state-mandated reporting requirements. Enterprise resource software may be acquired by annual license fees, maintenance fees, or lease agreement.

(i) Payment of the cost of the opening day collection for the library media center of a new school.

Comments / 2

Gary Coles
3d ago

I voted against both. years ago they said the lottery would be used to enhance the school budget, seems like it didn't. then they said to do upgrades. it didn't, then teachers salaries, stop voting for tax increases so may the corrupt government is forced to live in a budget. also get rid of teachers that don't perform. get rid of any education that doesn't have to do with life. I also believe a tax was increased on tabaco once for education but if you don't use tabaco and have kids you don't share in this tax, fair?. I won't vote for any more tax increases.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Education
Jacksonville, FL
Business
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
Duval County, FL
Education
State
Florida State
County
Duval County, FL
Duval County, FL
Business
Action News Jax

DEO waives certain benefit registration requirements in St. Johns and Putnam for Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced last week that work search reporting, waiting week, and Employ Florida registration requirements for Reemployment Assistance claims have been temporarily waived for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian in FEMA disaster-declared counties. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Eligible...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Fernandina Beach non-profit to offer free haircuts to community

Authentic Impact, a Fernandina Beach non-profit organization, is offering free haircuts to the community on the third Tuesday of each month. It kicks off next week on October 18, 9:00am until 12:00pm. Community members of any age are welcome and all you have to do is show up. The organization...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Linus K12#Charter Schools#The Charter School#High School#Dcps School Board#District 7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
First Coast News

Teacher of the Week: Taylor Brown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week, we’re honoring Ms. Taylor Brown from Fort Caroline Elementary as our Teacher of the Week. Brown has been an educator the last three years. She says she is thankful people recognize her contributions to her students. “My motivation definitely comes from the support...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Clark’s Fish Camp in Jacksonville for sale at $1.85M

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Facebook post in September said Clark’s Fish Camp was closed for renovations, but a real estate listing shows the Jacksonville restaurant is for sale with a $1.85 million price tag. Clark’s, on Hood Landing Road, has been around since 1974, nestled into the river...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO holding public online auction starting Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is auctioning forfeited property to the highest bidder. JSO is holding an online auction from Oct. 14 through Oct. 21. Some of the items available during the auction include a 1997 Ford Ranger, a 2004 Ford F250, a 2008 Nissan 350Z...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
115K+
Followers
130K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy