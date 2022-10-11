ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Two Rivers: RSV

We're about halfway through October, and it's around this time of year when the temperatures drop, RSV sees an uptick in cases. Two Rivers Public Health Department's Dr. Aravind Menon joined NTV to talk about RSV here in Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
Farming Today with KRVN: October 13, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. - High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices. - Nebraska Extension hosting new cover crop grazing conference Nov. 1. - Nebraska state-up competing in Ag Innovation Challenge.
NEBRASKA STATE
Bomgaars to acquire 73 stores from Orscheln as part of mega-deal

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Officials with Bomgaars confirmed the Sioux City, Iowa-based company’s acquisition of 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry mega-deal. After reviewing the proposed acquisition for over a year, on Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the approval...
NEBRASKA STATE
Troopers arrest driver, find deceased person in trunk after pursuit

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended the subject of a law enforcement alert from Texas and discovered a deceased individual in the trunk of a car. The discovery came after troopers located and pursued a vehicle suspected to be involved in a homicide in Texas.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NSP announces new hotline to anonymously tip authorities to human trafficking

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) announced a new hotline to let the public anonymously tip authorities to human trafficking, according to a press release. After taking the report, the information will be quickly given to local authorities to investigate the tip. The hotline is so the...
OMAHA, NE
CHI Health outage blamed on ransomware attack

CHICAGO, IL — CHI Health's parent organization now says it was a ransomware attack that disrupted operations in multiple states, including Nebraska. CommonSpirit Health said early last week that they had taken certain IT systems offline, later saying it was because of an “IT security issue.”. They said...
NEBRASKA STATE
GIPS approves and adopts a seizure safe schools policy

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Student safety is a top priority as school districts across central Nebraska implement a Seizure Safety Policy. The bill, voted through the legislature and signed by Gov. Ricketts last year, requires all schools across the state to have a plan in place. In the latest...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

