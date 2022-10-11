Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Two Rivers: RSV
We're about halfway through October, and it's around this time of year when the temperatures drop, RSV sees an uptick in cases. Two Rivers Public Health Department's Dr. Aravind Menon joined NTV to talk about RSV here in Nebraska.
foxnebraska.com
Farming Today with KRVN: October 13, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. - High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices. - Nebraska Extension hosting new cover crop grazing conference Nov. 1. - Nebraska state-up competing in Ag Innovation Challenge.
foxnebraska.com
Bomgaars to acquire 73 stores from Orscheln as part of mega-deal
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Officials with Bomgaars confirmed the Sioux City, Iowa-based company’s acquisition of 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry mega-deal. After reviewing the proposed acquisition for over a year, on Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the approval...
foxnebraska.com
Troopers arrest driver, find deceased person in trunk after pursuit
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended the subject of a law enforcement alert from Texas and discovered a deceased individual in the trunk of a car. The discovery came after troopers located and pursued a vehicle suspected to be involved in a homicide in Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxnebraska.com
NSP announces new hotline to anonymously tip authorities to human trafficking
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) announced a new hotline to let the public anonymously tip authorities to human trafficking, according to a press release. After taking the report, the information will be quickly given to local authorities to investigate the tip. The hotline is so the...
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska Examiner: Legion members protest pardon for Grand Island man
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A protest is planned after a Grand Island man who served time for a violent rape was pardoned in September. That's the report from the Nebraska Examiner. When NTV News last saw John Paul Arias in May, he was being sworn in as a mentor...
foxnebraska.com
CHI Health outage blamed on ransomware attack
CHICAGO, IL — CHI Health's parent organization now says it was a ransomware attack that disrupted operations in multiple states, including Nebraska. CommonSpirit Health said early last week that they had taken certain IT systems offline, later saying it was because of an “IT security issue.”. They said...
foxnebraska.com
Early voting underway in Nebraska with several options for voters
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — While most will wait for November 8th, every day is now Election Day in Nebraska. No questions asked, any voter can cast their ballot early, and there are several ways to do it. “Mail a ballot if you prefer to have it mailed or take...
RELATED PEOPLE
foxnebraska.com
GIPS approves and adopts a seizure safe schools policy
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Student safety is a top priority as school districts across central Nebraska implement a Seizure Safety Policy. The bill, voted through the legislature and signed by Gov. Ricketts last year, requires all schools across the state to have a plan in place. In the latest...
foxnebraska.com
Amanda Knox visits North Platte to share her exoneration story after murder in Italy
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — A case internationally known. Eleven years after being cleared of a murder crime that she didn’t commit, Amanda Knox is still trying to clear her name and advocate for those who are wrongfully incarcerated. Knox visited the North Platte Community Playhouse on Thursday for...
Comments / 0