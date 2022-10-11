COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than a week after a Hamilton County judge permanently blocked a ban on virtually all abortions in Ohio, the state has filed a notice of appeal. After consulting with Gov. Mike DeWine's office, the Attorney General's office said the state filed Wednesday its notice of appeal of the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court's preliminary injunction of the Heartbeat Bill.

