WSYX ABC6
State of Ohio appealing Hamilton County judge's block on Heartbeat Bill
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than a week after a Hamilton County judge permanently blocked a ban on virtually all abortions in Ohio, the state has filed a notice of appeal. After consulting with Gov. Mike DeWine's office, the Attorney General's office said the state filed Wednesday its notice of appeal of the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court's preliminary injunction of the Heartbeat Bill.
Ohio planning $156 million in incentives for Honda, LG EV battery plant in Fayette County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The State of Ohio is planning a $156 million incentive package for Honda and LG as the companies bring a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant to Fayette County. The Ohio Department of Development said the state plans to provide the following incentives for the...
