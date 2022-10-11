Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jordan Poole gets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant reality after Draymond Green punishment from Warriors
The Golden State Warriors’ decision to just fine and not suspend Draymond Green for punching Jordan Poole has received plenty of criticisms online. Many even compared it to the Kevin Durant situation back in 2018 when the team handed Green a one-game suspension for yelling at the superstar forward.
Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green isn’t the easiest of guys to get along with in an NBA locker room, and former teammate Kevin Durant will be the first to tell everybody that. The two memorably butted heads during Durant’s last season with the Warriors after Green yelled at the two-time Finals MVP, telling him […] The post Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s 5-word reaction after going OFF on Cade Cunningham, Pistons
Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA, capable of tantalizing crowds due to his unreal feats of athleticism. Morant took an All-Star-sized leap last season, averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 33.1 minutes a night in 57 games.
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook’s IG story after ugly preseason performance vs. Timberwolves
Russell Westbrook isn’t in the best of graces with the fans of the Los Angeles Lakers these days, and performances like the ones he turned in against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the Lakers’ fifth preseason game won’t help his cause. In 25 minutes of action, Westbrook only mustered five points on 1-3 shooting from the field and 3-6 from the foul line, to go along with three turnovers.
Damian Lillard won’t be pleased with latest Gary Payton II injury update ahead of 2022-23 season
The Portland Trail Blazers made a nice splash this offseason, signing a number of different players, including defensive cog Gary Payton II, who just won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, he’s also been dealing with a lingering core injury after a procedure in the summer and is still not really to play. In fact, GP2 will miss the start of the regular season. Via the team’s website:
WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook rejects Patrick Beverley’s on-court huddle with LeBron James
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are best friends now. They’ve settled their age-old beef and they’ve put all of the drama behind them now that they’re teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers. This is the narrative the Lakers have been pushing all summer long, and everyone on...
Russell Westbrook’s Lakers future gets massive update amid recent Woj bomb
At this point in the preseason, it just feels like Los Angeles Lakers fans are set to witness/endure yet another year of Russell Westbrook doing his thing for LA. Well, this actually might not be the case after ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski dropped another bombshell regarding Russ’ future with the Lakers. According to Woj, […] The post Russell Westbrook’s Lakers future gets massive update amid recent Woj bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s savage response to Nets’ Ben Simmons ‘owning’ him on defense
The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Brooklyn Nets in a high-profile preseason encounter on Wednesday night. It may have been a non-bearing game, but there sure was a lot riding on the matchup between two of the top sides in the Eastern Conference this season. Nets fans got a little...
Odell Beckham Jr drops bombshell on possibility of Rams reunion after lowball offer
Odell Beckham Jr. is still hoping to find a home in the NFL this season, but his latest comments don’t bode well for Los Angeles Rams fans who were yearning to see him back in Hollywood. Beckham took to Twitter on Wednesday to address the contract situation with the Rams, indicating that the organization failed […] The post Odell Beckham Jr drops bombshell on possibility of Rams reunion after lowball offer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The results will speak for themselves’: Kyrie Irving puts the NBA on notice with bold take on Nets’ aspirations in 2022-23
After the Brooklyn Nets went through one of the most turbulent summers in recent memory, Kyrie Irving wants to move forward. He sat down with ESPN’s Nick Friedell and cited accountability as one of the ways the team can get past its proclivity for making headlines. “I’ll tell you...
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, Jaden McDaniels play hot potato as tempers flare
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is known for his fiery disposition on the court. He’s built a reputation over the years as a player who will get on his opponents’ throats from tip-off. During the Lakers’ preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Westbrook’s competitive spirit was in full display once more. During the first […] The post Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, Jaden McDaniels play hot potato as tempers flare appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson’s true feelings on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation
Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation. “It’s in the past,” Thompson said. “It was very unfortunate, but I think ring night and time will heal all wounds… I think we’re all ready to move past it.”
Hall of Fame NBA center Dikembe Mutombo being treated for brain tumor
The NBA world received some tragic news on Saturday, as Hall of Fame NBA center Dikembe Mutombo is being treated for a brain tumor. The NBA said the following in a statement, “NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. He is receiving the best possible […] The post Hall of Fame NBA center Dikembe Mutombo being treated for brain tumor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chauncey Billups’ 4-word message to Damian Lillard that convinced him to stay in Blazers
Damian Lillard proved his commitment to the Portland Trail Blazers with a two-year max extension this past offseason. However, the Rip City faithful may have head coach Chauncey Billups to thank for convincing Dame to stay. The veteran guard had options for his future. He had a chance to join...
Lakers star LeBron James hilariously unveils lockdown defense against wife Savannah’s ‘violent’ ways
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is without a doubt one of the best to ever do it. Perhaps one of the most underrated aspects of his game is his ability to defend his opponents at an elite level. Apparently, this skill also applies to his relationship with his loving wife, Savannah. LeBron recently took […] The post Lakers star LeBron James hilariously unveils lockdown defense against wife Savannah’s ‘violent’ ways appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Washington Wizards: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NBA season
The Washington Wizards are entering the 2022-23 season in a very strange spot. While they seem to think they are a playoff contender, their roster says otherwise. With the season right around the corner, we decided now would be a good time to roll out our Wizards bold predictions for the 2022-23 season.
Pistons make final Kemba Walker buyout decision ahead of 2022-23 season
The deadline for NBA teams to set their final rosters is Monday. On Friday, it’s been reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive Kemba Walker before the deadline. Following that transaction, that will leave the Pistons at the 15 guaranteed roster spots.
VIDEO: Rockets star Jalen Green proves he’s a magician on the court with wild finish
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is a magician. He made that abundantly clear with an incredibly wild finish against the Indiana Pacers in preseason. Early in the first quarter of the game, Green attacked the basket in an attempt to throw a powerful slam. However, Myles Turner was there to stop him, forcing the Rockets […] The post VIDEO: Rockets star Jalen Green proves he’s a magician on the court with wild finish appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We can’t do this forever’: Warriors star Klay Thompson gets emotional as he hints at looming retirement
Get yourself someone who will love you like Klay Thompson loves the ocean. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his unwavering devotion to the water abundantly clear yet again as he took us through his daily routine of his rather unusual commute to work. Perhaps unlike any other player in the history of the NBA, […] The post ‘We can’t do this forever’: Warriors star Klay Thompson gets emotional as he hints at looming retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Poole getting his Warriors’ bag with 4-year, $140 million extension
Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors have reportedly agreed to a 4-year, $140 million dollar extension, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski also reports that both sides are finalizing the deal and a formal announcement will be made later today. Poole profiles as a young star for Golden State as their primary core is getting up […] The post Jordan Poole getting his Warriors’ bag with 4-year, $140 million extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
