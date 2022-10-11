ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

ClutchPoints

Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green isn’t the easiest of guys to get along with in an NBA locker room, and former teammate Kevin Durant will be the first to tell everybody that. The two memorably butted heads during Durant’s last season with the Warriors after Green yelled at the two-time Finals MVP, telling him […] The post Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook’s IG story after ugly preseason performance vs. Timberwolves

Russell Westbrook isn’t in the best of graces with the fans of the Los Angeles Lakers these days, and performances like the ones he turned in against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the Lakers’ fifth preseason game won’t help his cause. In 25 minutes of action, Westbrook only mustered five points on 1-3 shooting from the field and 3-6 from the foul line, to go along with three turnovers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard won’t be pleased with latest Gary Payton II injury update ahead of 2022-23 season

The Portland Trail Blazers made a nice splash this offseason, signing a number of different players, including defensive cog Gary Payton II, who just won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, he’s also been dealing with a lingering core injury after a procedure in the summer and is still not really to play. In fact, GP2 will miss the start of the regular season. Via the team’s website:
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook’s Lakers future gets massive update amid recent Woj bomb

At this point in the preseason, it just feels like Los Angeles Lakers fans are set to witness/endure yet another year of Russell Westbrook doing his thing for LA. Well, this actually might not be the case after ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski dropped another bombshell regarding Russ’ future with the Lakers. According to Woj, […] The post Russell Westbrook’s Lakers future gets massive update amid recent Woj bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr drops bombshell on possibility of Rams reunion after lowball offer

Odell Beckham Jr. is still hoping to find a home in the NFL this season, but his latest comments don’t bode well for Los Angeles Rams fans who were yearning to see him back in Hollywood. Beckham took to Twitter on Wednesday to address the contract situation with the Rams, indicating that the organization failed […] The post Odell Beckham Jr drops bombshell on possibility of Rams reunion after lowball offer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, Jaden McDaniels play hot potato as tempers flare

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is known for his fiery disposition on the court. He’s built a reputation over the years as a player who will get on his opponents’ throats from tip-off. During the Lakers’ preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Westbrook’s competitive spirit was in full display once more. During the first […] The post Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, Jaden McDaniels play hot potato as tempers flare appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Hall of Fame NBA center Dikembe Mutombo being treated for brain tumor

The NBA world received some tragic news on Saturday, as Hall of Fame NBA center Dikembe Mutombo is being treated for a brain tumor. The NBA said the following in a statement, “NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. He is receiving the best possible […] The post Hall of Fame NBA center Dikembe Mutombo being treated for brain tumor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James hilariously unveils lockdown defense against wife Savannah’s ‘violent’ ways

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is without a doubt one of the best to ever do it. Perhaps one of the most underrated aspects of his game is his ability to defend his opponents at an elite level. Apparently, this skill also applies to his relationship with his loving wife, Savannah. LeBron recently took […] The post Lakers star LeBron James hilariously unveils lockdown defense against wife Savannah’s ‘violent’ ways appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Rockets star Jalen Green proves he’s a magician on the court with wild finish

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is a magician. He made that abundantly clear with an incredibly wild finish against the Indiana Pacers in preseason. Early in the first quarter of the game, Green attacked the basket in an attempt to throw a powerful slam. However, Myles Turner was there to stop him, forcing the Rockets […] The post VIDEO: Rockets star Jalen Green proves he’s a magician on the court with wild finish appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

‘We can’t do this forever’: Warriors star Klay Thompson gets emotional as he hints at looming retirement

Get yourself someone who will love you like Klay Thompson loves the ocean. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his unwavering devotion to the water abundantly clear yet again as he took us through his daily routine of his rather unusual commute to work. Perhaps unlike any other player in the history of the NBA, […] The post ‘We can’t do this forever’: Warriors star Klay Thompson gets emotional as he hints at looming retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Jordan Poole getting his Warriors’ bag with 4-year, $140 million extension

Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors have reportedly agreed to a 4-year, $140 million dollar extension, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski also reports that both sides are finalizing the deal and a formal announcement will be made later today. Poole profiles as a young star for Golden State as their primary core is getting up […] The post Jordan Poole getting his Warriors’ bag with 4-year, $140 million extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

