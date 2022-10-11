CBS continues to torch the ratings wars on Friday nights, as new hit Fire Country is again showing strongly in the Live+Same Day tallies. In the 9 PM slot, Fire Country episode #2 won in total audience with 5.57 million viewers, beating its closest competitor by +3 million viewers, albeit down slightly from last week’s series debut. That was good for an 0.4 in demos, also on par with last week. The Eye Network also saw S.W.A.T. taking the total audience in the 8 PM slot with 4.44 million viewers. It also scored an 0.4 in demos. Blue Bloods completed a fine...

TV SERIES ・ 28 MINUTES AGO