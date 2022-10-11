ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arden, NC

FOX Carolina

Man caught with over 1 lb. of fentanyl sentenced to years in prison

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s office announced that a man was recently sentenced for multiple drug trafficking charges. Officials said 39-year-old Cedric Reaves pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Trafficking in Opiates, Trafficking in Cocaine, and Trafficking in Meth. They added that he was sentenced to around 10.5 to 14 years in prison.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Morganton man stole $7K+ worth of checks

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Morganton man stole over $7,000 worth of checks and is now facing charges, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 a.m. Thursday near Hopewell, Conley, and Dentons Chapel roads. Around 9 p.m. that night, 44-year-old Morganton resident Matthew […]
MORGANTON, NC
my40.tv

Thefts led authorities to more than $120,000 in stolen goods at Arden pawn shop

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A series of thefts led Buncombe County Sheriff’s detectives to an area pawn shop where, on Wednesday, they confiscated a cache of stolen items. The thefts, which started in mid-July and continued through last week, happened at area Target, Lowe’s and Walmart stores. Detectives from both the sheriff's office and Asheville Police Department have connected the dots to the series of thefts, which led them to Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn in Arden on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
ARDEN, NC
Arden, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Arden, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Man charged with murder of grandmother

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. One year after his son's death, Gentry Ostendorff explains the inspiration behind his thrift store, named for his son. Scene of death investigation in Spartanburg County. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and coroner are investigating a...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Man arrested following traffic stop in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Haywood County. The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office charged Eric Gaines with: Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III Trafficking fentanyl by transport level III Trafficking fentanyl by possession level III Possession with intent […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Macon County Sheriff says the daughter of one of two victims of a double homicide has been arrested and charged in connection with the crime. Authorities say two people were found dead inside a home on Mack Branch Road Monday night. Authorities say both victims were apparently shot. Divinity Aleza Guest, 22, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, injury to real property and breaking and entering. The investigation into the homicides continues.
MACON COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Hand gestures of Spartanburg man shot in face lead to arrest in shooting, officials say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man who was shot in the face helped identify his assailant using hand gestures. Now, the shooter is headed to prison, court officials said. Jamal K. Rios, 28, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Murray Glenn, with the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
SPARTANBURG, SC
wpde.com

Daughter charged in shooting death of parent & 2nd victim, investigation continues

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says one person is in custody after the bodies of two people were found inside a home Monday evening. On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 10 p.m., Macon County deputies responded to a request for a welfare check at a home on Mack Branch Road at the request of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
MACON COUNTY, NC

