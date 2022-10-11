Read full article on original website
Wanted man arrested on slew of charges in Asheville
A wanted man was arrested on a slew of charges Thursday afternoon in Asheville.
FOX Carolina
Man caught with over 1 lb. of fentanyl sentenced to years in prison
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s office announced that a man was recently sentenced for multiple drug trafficking charges. Officials said 39-year-old Cedric Reaves pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Trafficking in Opiates, Trafficking in Cocaine, and Trafficking in Meth. They added that he was sentenced to around 10.5 to 14 years in prison.
Morganton man stole $7K+ worth of checks
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Morganton man stole over $7,000 worth of checks and is now facing charges, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 a.m. Thursday near Hopewell, Conley, and Dentons Chapel roads. Around 9 p.m. that night, 44-year-old Morganton resident Matthew […]
my40.tv
Thefts led authorities to more than $120,000 in stolen goods at Arden pawn shop
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A series of thefts led Buncombe County Sheriff’s detectives to an area pawn shop where, on Wednesday, they confiscated a cache of stolen items. The thefts, which started in mid-July and continued through last week, happened at area Target, Lowe’s and Walmart stores. Detectives from both the sheriff's office and Asheville Police Department have connected the dots to the series of thefts, which led them to Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn in Arden on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Elderly woman dead, grandson charged with murder
An elderly woman is dead and her grandson is in custody after she was killed at her Upstate home. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:30 Thursday morning, to an address on Battleground Road in Cowpens.
FOX Carolina
Man charged with murder of grandmother
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. One year after his son's death, Gentry Ostendorff explains the inspiration behind his thrift store, named for his son. Scene of death investigation in Spartanburg County. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and coroner are investigating a...
Gun confiscated from Erwin Middle School student
A student at a Buncombe County middle school was taken into custody after bringing a gun to school on Friday.
my40.tv
Deputies confiscate firearm from student at Erwin Middle; juvenile taken into custody
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Sheriff's Office deputies confiscated a firearm from an Erwin Middle School student Friday afternoon, Oct.14. A spokesperson with the sheriff's office said the student was taken into custody, and the sheriff's office is pursuing criminal charges. The confiscation was an isolated event, and...
One injured in stabbing at Upstate bar
One person is injured after a stabbing during a fight at an Upstate bar. Just after 1 AM this morning, The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the VIP Latino Bar and Grill on Cedar Lane Road in Greenville.
Police arrest accused drug dealer in Asheville
Police arrested an accused drug dealer Tuesday afternoon in Asheville.
FOX Carolina
Middle schooler arrested after bringing gun to school in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to school. Deputies say the Erwin Middle School student is facing criminal charges at this time, and the gun was taken away without incident. The Sheriff’s...
WYFF4.com
Middle school student arrested after bringing gun to Asheville school, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A student was arrested Friday afternoon after police said he had a gun at school. Aaron Sarver, with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, said officers confiscated the gun from a student at Clyde A. Erwin Middle School, at 20 Erwin Hills Road, in Asheville. Sarver said...
abccolumbia.com
Spartanburg suspect arrested after committing armed robbery at gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A man accused of killing five people in Spartanburg over the weekend has been arrested in Georgia. Police say James Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, just south of Augusta after committing an armed robbery at a gas station. That’s when they learned he was...
Woman arrested in connection to 2016 murder
A woman has been arrested in connection to a 2016 murder.
Man arrested following traffic stop in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Haywood County. The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office charged Eric Gaines with: Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III Trafficking fentanyl by transport level III Trafficking fentanyl by possession level III Possession with intent […]
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Macon County Sheriff says the daughter of one of two victims of a double homicide has been arrested and charged in connection with the crime. Authorities say two people were found dead inside a home on Mack Branch Road Monday night. Authorities say both victims were apparently shot. Divinity Aleza Guest, 22, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, injury to real property and breaking and entering. The investigation into the homicides continues.
Daughter accused of killing parent in double homicide at Macon Co. home
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested for killing her parent and another victim at a home in Macon County. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office charged Divinity Aleza Guest with two counts of second-degree murder. Deputies said they received a welfare check Monday from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office before 10 p.m. at […]
WYFF4.com
Hand gestures of Spartanburg man shot in face lead to arrest in shooting, officials say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man who was shot in the face helped identify his assailant using hand gestures. Now, the shooter is headed to prison, court officials said. Jamal K. Rios, 28, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Murray Glenn, with the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
wpde.com
Daughter charged in shooting death of parent & 2nd victim, investigation continues
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says one person is in custody after the bodies of two people were found inside a home Monday evening. On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 10 p.m., Macon County deputies responded to a request for a welfare check at a home on Mack Branch Road at the request of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
