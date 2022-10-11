ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys latest injury update creates interesting trade opportunity

The Cowboys got some good news on the injury front, which could create a desire to move a surprisingly good player from their roster. Dallas Cowboys fans got some really good news regarding Dak Prescott. He’s back as a practice participant for the first time since his thumb injury in Week 1 of the season. According to Mike McCarthy, he won’t be a starter until he is a full participant for at least a week, but we’re getting closer to that happening.
Tom Brady makes excellent move with son of NFL legend

Tom Brady is writing the book on how to make money from areas outside of playing during his career. It looks like he is doing that again with a young star. We have been seeing NFL players trying to find ways of making money outside of football during their careers for years now. Guys had been able to do well after the sport in a variety of fields for years, but we are starting to see more guys branch out during their careers today.
TAMPA, FL
