ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Warner Executive Walks Back Comments About Barkley’s New Contract

View the original article to see embedded media. WarnerBrothers Discovery chief content officer Kathleen Finch hinted at a new contract for Charles Barkley earlier this week in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. While a new contract is still being discussed, Finch has since walked back the comments given in...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Raleigh News & Observer

`House Party’ Reboot Will Have A LeBron James Feel To It

During LeBron James' last year with the Miami Heat, he began filming for the movie Trainwreck. He starred alongside actress Amy Schumer. It was the first acting of his career but has hardly been his last brush with Hollywood. On Friday, the trailer for the reboot of the 1990s classic...
MIAMI, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Quick Hits: Changes in Practice and A lot of QB Talk

"PJ [Walker] took all the snaps today. Baker [Mayfield] is day-to-day. He's making progress and after talking to him this morning, he feels like he may have a chance [of playing] this weekend, so we'll see how it goes." Any update on Darnold. "Not yet. We talked this morning that...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Clifford
Person
Gordon Hayward
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Lamelo Ball
Raleigh News & Observer

Rams Rule RB Cam Akers Out for Sunday vs. Panthers

Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that running back Cam Akers will not play in the team’s game against the Panthers on Sunday. McVay, who also shared that the third year running back would not practice on Friday, did not disclose specifically why Akers would not play on Sunday but rather stated he is “working through some things” currently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Raleigh News & Observer

Big Ten Commissioner Open to Expanding NCAA Tournaments

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren believes expanding the NCAA basketball tournaments is among the “things we have to look at.” The comments, made in a sit-down interview Wednesday from the conference’s media days in Minneapolis, are the latest in a push from leading college sports administrators to discuss expanding the field from its current 68-team format in both men’s and women’s basketball.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy