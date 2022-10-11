Kevin Holland doesn’t understand why Khamzat Chimaev invited him to train together after their fight at UFC 279. In the wake of Khamzat Chimaev missing weight prior to UFC 279, there were many questions regarding what the outcome of the incident would be. In the end, the promotion opted to go in the direction of having Chimaev fight Kevin Holland at a catchweight, which was all the more intriguing due to their altercation earlier in the week.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO