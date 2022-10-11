Read full article on original website
Khabib Nurmagomedov names the three UFC fights he’s bothered to wake up and watch this year
Khabib Nurmagomedov is enjoying life as a retired former UFC champion, and mainly puts his combat sports energy towards coaching and training with his stable of Dagestani fighters. According to ‘The Eagle,’ he no longer watches a whole lot of mixed martial arts. That’s partly because UFC events regularly air at five AM in his country, and party because he no longer has the same passion he once did.
Uriah Hall reveals the “only reason” he’s boxing Le’Veon Bell is to secure the Jake Paul fight next
Uriah Hall is hoping to land the Jake Paul fight next time out. Hall is set to make his pro boxing debut on the Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard against former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. The news caught many by surprise given that Hall announced his retirement from MMA just months prior but admits he is coming back to hopefully secure the Paul fight.
Henry Cejudo explains why Alex Volkanovski is making a “mistake” by taking on backup fighter role for UFC 280 main event
Alexander Volkanovski recently revealed that he will be the official back-up for UFC 280’s lightweight title bout between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. Should either fighter be unable to compete in Abu Dhabi come October 22nd, the featherweight champ will step up to lightweight and compete for a second title.
Leon Edwards believes setting up Conor McGregor fight “would be easy to make”
Leon Edwards believes setting up a welterweight title fight against Conor McGregor would be easy to make. Edwards became the UFC’s welterweight champion with a comeback fifth-round head kick KO over Kamaru Usman in the rematch. Although all signs point towards the trilogy happening next, Edwards is also open to taking some super fights and the biggest one he eyes is against Conor McGregor.
WWE star Matt Riddle reflects on wrestling victories over Jon Jones: “He’s always been a top-tier competitor”
Matt Riddle has shared his stories about wrestling former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. These days, the Las Vegas native stars on WWE Raw as a high-flying athletic wrestler. Riddle has taken so well to the world of professional wrestling that many fans might not know that he used to be a fighter. In fact, he was a very good one.
Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Tony Ferguson is only “fighting for money,” urges him to retire because his “time is up”
Khabib Nurmagomedov has doubled down on thinking Tony Ferguson’s time is up. Nurmagomedov and Ferguson were longtime rivals that never had the chance to share the Octagon with one another. The two were booked multiple times but it never came to fruition due to injuries, botched weight cuts, freak injuries, and even a pandemic.
Tyron Woodley eyes scrap with Nick or Nate Diaz, believes they will “make quite a few millions of dollars fighting each other”
Tyron Woodley is hoping to fight either Nick or Nate Diaz his next time out. Woodley is currently a free agent and hasn’t fought since he had the back-to-back boxing matches against Jake Paul. Although he lost both of them, including the second one by KO, he still remains a big name in the sport and is hoping to make a big fight.
WTF! Dominick Reyes reacts to being put deep in the UFC 281 prelims: “It’s about disrespect”
Dominick Reyes is quickly learning how fast you can go from being a title contender and headliner to hanging off the bottom of the prelims. The light heavyweight fighter came into his title fight against Jon Jones in February 2020 on a twelve fight win streak. And many believe he should have left that fight 13-0 with the 205-pound belt. Instead, he walked away on the losing side of a controversial split decision.
Jiri Prochazka praises Alexander Gustafsson ahead of “light heavyweight night” at UFC 282: “I think he’s still a very dangerous man”
UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka couldn’t be happier to return at UFC 282. ‘Denisa’ has been out of action since his headlining role with Glover Teixeira in June. In the main event of UFC 275 in Singapore, the two light heavyweights put on an incredible show. However, in the fifth round of the back-and-forth contest, Prochazka scored a shocking submission win.
UFC and Facebook parent company Meta announce partnership to bring MMA to virtual reality
The UFC and Facebook’s parent company Meta have officially announced a partnership that will bring UFC and MMA events to the Metaverse in virtual reality. Speculation abounded when UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan on October 1st was closed to the press and public. In the end, a small handful of Meta employees including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan were on hand to see Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan battle it out for five rounds in the UFC APEX.
Javier Mendez believes Khabib Nurmagomedov is on track to becoming “the greatest coach of all time”
Javier Mendez thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov could go down as the greatest coach of all time. After Nurmagomedov retired following his submission win over Justin Gaethje to defend his lightweight title, he turned his attention to coaching. He began coaching the likes of Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, and Usman Nurmagomedov among others and has had a ton of success.
Charles Oliveira vows to “shock the world” against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Charles Oliveira is confident he will become the UFC lightweight champion again at UFC 280. Oliveira is set to face Islam Makhachev in the main event of the pay-per-view card in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing matchup but in the lead-up to the scrap, Makhachev is the betting favorite and his team has said they believe Makhachev will dominate the Brazilian.
Julianna Pena takes issue with Daniel Cormier suggesting she hasn’t warranted a trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes, ‘DC’ responds
Julianna Pena has taken a shot at Daniel Cormier after ‘DC’ suggested that she doesn’t deserve a trilogy against Amanda Nunes. Pena got a crack at the belt against Nunes at UFC 269 and she shocked many as she scored a submission win. After the win, the two had an immediate rematch at UFC 277 with Nunes winning by decision in a rather one-sided fight.
Kevin Holland doesn’t understand what Khamzat Chimaev was thinking with his training invitation: “I’m not training with that guy”
Kevin Holland doesn’t understand why Khamzat Chimaev invited him to train together after their fight at UFC 279. In the wake of Khamzat Chimaev missing weight prior to UFC 279, there were many questions regarding what the outcome of the incident would be. In the end, the promotion opted to go in the direction of having Chimaev fight Kevin Holland at a catchweight, which was all the more intriguing due to their altercation earlier in the week.
Marlon Vera discusses Sean O’Malley’s chances in upcoming fight with Petr Yan: “You also have to be realistic”
Marlon Vera has given his thoughts on Sean O’Malley’s chances against Petr Yan in their grudge match at UFC 280. Next Saturday night in Abu Dhabi, Sean O’Malley will get the chance to register the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career thus far when he meets former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 280.
Cub Swanson explains brutal cut to 135 for UFC Vegas 62: “I needed to suffer more”
After a four fight losing skid that seemed to signal the end of his days as a UFC contender, Cub Swanson dug deep and turned things around with a 3-1 run over his last four fights. Despite beating Darren Elkins in his last fight with a spectacular spinning wheel kick, ‘Killer’ Cub decided it was time to drop from featherweight to bantamweight for what may be his last career sprint.
Daniel Cormier believes Kevin Holland’s upcoming fight with ‘Wonderboy’ is payback: “I think you’ve got to be very careful with using the word retirement”
Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the UFC booking Kevin Holland against Stephen Thompson on December 3. In the wake of his loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279, Kevin Holland appeared to be toying with the idea of retirement – or, at the very least, he was all too happy to wind the fans up about the prospect.
Khabib Nurmagomedov confident that Islam Makhachev is “more skilled” than Charles Oliveira: “Islam should roll over him”
Khabib Nurmagomedov is confident that Islam Makhachev is ‘more skilled’ than Charles Oliveira. It will be Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) on Saturday, October 22nd at UFC 280 which takes place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The vacant lightweight...
Movsar Evloev forced out of UFC main event with Bryce Mitchell
UFC featherweight Movsar Evloev has been forced out of his UFC main event against Bryce Mitchell, as per reports. Within the context of the featherweight division, Movsar Evloev and Bryce Mitchell are two of the leading prospects with many believing they could both go on to hold the gold. Of course, the current king Alex Volkanovski may have a thing or two to say about that, but Evloev and Mitchell are definitely making big gains as they continue on through their exciting careers.
TJ Dillashaw believes Aljamain Sterling is trying “to play mental warfare” with continuous PED accusations: “It ain’t gonna work with me”
TJ Dillashaw believes Aljamain Sterling is trying to play mental warfare with him ahead of their UFC 280 title fight. After getting back to winning ways against Cory Sandhagen last year following his two-year suspension from mixed martial arts, TJ Dillashaw will now get the chance to become a three-time UFC bantamweight champion when he goes head to head with current king of the mountain Aljamain Sterling next weekend.
