Chelsea, MA

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Colorful art exhibit shines at Chelsea city hall

By John Monahan, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VHG79_0iV3njiQ00

CHELSEA, Mass. — An exhibition of art in Chelsea by local artists is on display for Hispanic Heritage Month. Boston 25 News visited the gallery to learn more about what the city is doing to honor that heritage.

“We are trying to help and collaborate with the artists in Chelsea because it seems to us that it is an important mission. Especially because many of the artists are immigrants from Central American countries who do not have many resources and who are trying to make their way in an artist position. Through its role as the City’s Cultural Council, we offer grants for artists to develop activities in Chelsea,” said Veronica Sosa-Dunetz, who is the Recreation and Cultural Affairs Communications Specialist for Chelsea.

Los artistas describen su trabajo en Español con sus propias palabras aquí:

Four artists have their work on display. One of them is Marianne Ramos. She has lived in Chelsea for more than 40 years. Her subjects are the people and places that make up the city.

“I celebrated my community and the people in my community. Not necessarily the most famous, but the heroes for me are the people like me who have shown they’re there to work and work hard,” said Ramos.

Her art is vibrant. Ramos calls her artistic style intuitive and says that she paints spontaneously. “Well, I like colors and I want to give a happy and positive aspect to what I do,” said Ramos.

Also featured is work from Gabriel Krug. He specializes in portraits and says he tries to capture the essence of a person and their story which can relay a broader message and a moment in time.

The majority of paintings on display are by the artist Andres Lopez. He says his art is all about the world around him. Lopez says he’s inspired by shapes, colors and people. Lopez lights up when speaking about his art. He is constantly looking for new ways to express himself and is always trying out new materials. He says it’s the passion to create that he loves and he hopes will inspire others.

“I believe that art is capable of inspiring the people who observe it. And sometimes people do not think that they are capable of creating something but through observing other artists, through seeing the work of other artists, we are inspired and we are we are able perhaps sometimes not to create another painting or a drawing but also in making a poem, or a song, or a book - so inspiration happens. Many things can arise from a color or a form in anything. Anything that is around us is very inspiring and I think the artist sometimes captures that apart from being able to inspire other human beings to do other things, to make more art,” said Lopez.

And it seems Lopez has inspired someone. His daughter Andrely Lopez is following in her father’s footsteps. She has two paintings on display at city hall.

The exhibit is on display through October 28th.

