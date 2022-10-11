Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVAL
Smoke in the valley continues as firefighters battle Cedar Creek
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Smoke will continue in the valleys in the morning and lift smoke into the fire area in the afternoon as firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire. Cedar Creek is now at 123,498 acres and is at 40% containment as of Friday, October 14th. According...
KVAL
Red Flag warning in effect for Oakridge-Westfir residents due to Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held October 16 at 4:00 p.m., at the Oakridge Highschool Auditorium. You can also stream it live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. A red flag warning has been put into effect for October 15 and 16 due to, what...
KVAL
Lane County Public Health urges Oakridge residents to find relief from hazardous air
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lane County Public Health (LCPH) urges Oakridge/Westfir residents to find relief from the hazardous air quality that's been ongoing in the area. “Typically during periods of poor air quality we focus on warning the very young, the very old, and those with preexisting cardiovascular or pulmonary disease of health impacts,” said Lane County Public Health Officer, Dr. Lisandra Guzman, “but in situations like what we are seeing in the Oakridge area, continued exposure to hazardous air can cause short and long-term health impacts for all community members.”
KVAL
Free community shred and drug take-back event in Terrebonne
TERREBONNE, Ore. — On October 15th, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office will host a free community shred and drug disposal event in Terrebonne. The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Terrebonne Elementary School at 1199 B Avenue. DCSO says the shred event is residential...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVAL
Senior & Disability Services office in Oakridge closed due to hazardous air
Hazardous air in Oakridge due to the Cedar Creek Fire has prompted the Lane Council of Governments to close the Oakridge Senior & Disability Services office Thursday, October 13. If you need assistance, call 541-682-4038.
KVAL
Red Flag Warning for Wildfire in effect for Cascade Foothills
The National Weather Service issued a 'Red Flag' warning for the Cascade Foothills, the warning will run through 6 p.m. Saturday, October 15. The warning is due to an extreme wildfire risk in the area, it will impact McKenzie and Oakridge areas. Lane Electric says lines serving those communities have...
Comments / 0