La Pine, OR

KVAL

Lane County Public Health urges Oakridge residents to find relief from hazardous air

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lane County Public Health (LCPH) urges Oakridge/Westfir residents to find relief from the hazardous air quality that's been ongoing in the area. “Typically during periods of poor air quality we focus on warning the very young, the very old, and those with preexisting cardiovascular or pulmonary disease of health impacts,” said Lane County Public Health Officer, Dr. Lisandra Guzman, “but in situations like what we are seeing in the Oakridge area, continued exposure to hazardous air can cause short and long-term health impacts for all community members.”
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Free community shred and drug take-back event in Terrebonne

TERREBONNE, Ore. — On October 15th, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office will host a free community shred and drug disposal event in Terrebonne. The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Terrebonne Elementary School at 1199 B Avenue. DCSO says the shred event is residential...
TERREBONNE, OR
La Pine, OR
La Pine, OR
KVAL

Red Flag Warning for Wildfire in effect for Cascade Foothills

The National Weather Service issued a 'Red Flag' warning for the Cascade Foothills, the warning will run through 6 p.m. Saturday, October 15. The warning is due to an extreme wildfire risk in the area, it will impact McKenzie and Oakridge areas. Lane Electric says lines serving those communities have...
OAKRIDGE, OR

