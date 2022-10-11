Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human traffickingCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!Savannah AylinHouston, TX
How to Apply for a Fiancé VisaJerri CruzHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Homeowners say contractors are causing issues in NW Harris County
HOUSTON – Residents in the Westfield Village Community are frustrated after dealing with several gas leaks, power outages, and a boil water notice over the past week. “Unfortunately, we’ve had some trouble with the contractors that AT&T brought out to do our fiber optics,” said resident Rabea Boubenider.
Missouri City entities deny construction bids as costs soar
A widening and improvement project on Sienna Parkway in Missouri City was one project affected by rising costs and high bids. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) When Shashi Kumar, the Missouri City public works director and city engineer, came before the Missouri City City Council on Sept. 19, he had recommendations to reject bids for two separate construction projects: a widening and improvement project on Sienna Parkway and a construction project looking to demolish and replace the city’s parks and maintenance facility.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department clarifies messaging about collection delays, says they’re ‘nothing new’
The director of Houston's Solid Waste Management Department said recent posts on its Facebook page mischaracterized its ability to collect yard waste this week and might have caused confusion among impacted city residents. An Oct. 7 post, along with a pair of subsequent posts early this week, said a staffing...
Click2Houston.com
Proposal unveiled to provide relief from stalled trains in Houston’s Fifth Ward
HOUSTON – Many Fifth Ward residents are seeking some sort of relief, complaining that stalled trains in the area have become a major nuisance, sparking safety concerns. Federal officials were touring the area with city leaders on Wednesday in an effort to stop the proposed merger of two rail lines which, they said, could worsen the problem.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Delays for yard waste pickup impacts some neighborhoods in the city of Houston
SHARPSTOWN, Texas – On this warm fall day in Sharpstown, neighbor Hope Bartel is digging into a new project. “Basically, we took out all the dead grass and weeds,” she said. “God willing, the seeds take, kind of a wildflower meadow.”. A big project means a big...
Click2Houston.com
Minority business owners take claims of not being treated fairly on contracts to city hall
HOUSTON – Outside of Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office on the steps of Houston City Hall, two dozen individuals stood with a clear message on shirts across their chests, “End Corruption in Houston.”. “This is a problem. This is a widespread problem,” said Towana Bryant, a shipping business...
Hwy. 105 construction timeline pushed back
The Hwy. 105 project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation’s project to improve Hwy. 105 from Montgomery to Conroe is anticipated to continue through the fourth quarter of 2023, a delay from the previously expected end date of the third quarter of 2023. TxDOT previously said the project's contractor was experiencing material supply shortages, which were affecting the timeline. The project spans from FM 2854 to I-45 and will add a raised median barrier as well as widening the roadway and updating traffic signals. The project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available.
League City residents will see slight garbage collection fee increase
League City residents’ garbage collection fees will increase slightly starting in April, but the jump in cost is not as high as it would have been had the city gone with another provider, city leaders said. (Courtesy city of League City) League City residents’ garbage collection fees will increase...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia presents compromise proposal to move county budget forward
HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia presented a new compromise proposal Friday in hopes of moving the county budget forward. Calling it the “Garcia Compromise,” Garcia said during a news conference that the proposal addresses concerns raised by his Commissioners Court colleagues. “Our ability to do...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: What’s causing traffic problems in Gulfton neighborhood?
HOUSTON – Question: “What’s causing traffic problems in the Gulfton neighborhood?”. Answer: According to the City of Houston’s Vision Zero initiative, this intersection is actually part of the city’s high injury network, meaning 60% of traffic deaths and serious injuries happen on these corridors. Crews...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Harris County voters to decide on $1.2B in bonds, and more
ON THE BALLOT: Harris County voters will decide whether they’ll support $1.2B in bonds that include county projects and upgrades. Host Khambrel Marshall sits down with Annie Johnson Benifield, Ph.D, of League of Women Voters of Houston where she says the league “continues to do what it has always done.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston's richest suburbs
Oil and water withdrawal in these high-growth areas could make them more vulnerable to flooding.
Harris County tax rate vote stalled for third time as law enforcement appear en masse at commissioners court
Law enforcement officers lined the back of the courtroom during the Oct. 11 meeting of commissioners court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners were unable to vote to adopt a tax rate for the third consecutive meeting as Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle did not appear at the Oct. 11 meeting.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County moves forward on $3.5M project to improve Research Forest at I-45
Montgomery County will finally dip into its almost $60 million “pass-through” toll fund, agreeing to use money from the now defunct state program to cover improvements at Interstate 45 and Research Forest Drive. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-County-to-fund-intersection-17501876.php.
texassignal.com
Silly Season Takes A Strange Turn In Harris County
Harris County political observers were left to scratch their heads this week when the Houston Chronicle announced their endorsement in the race for Harris County Judge, giving their nod to Republican Alexandra Del Moral Mealer. The political newcomer Mealer has padded her campaign war chest with millions of dollars in...
rejournals.com
Angler Construction brings Tesla to Northwest Houston
Angler Construction (Angler), a general contractor based in Houston, Texas, has finished construction on the 90,000-square-foot Tesla Service Center in Northwest Houston. The design/build team completed renovations of the previous Gander Mountain retail store in six months. This is Angler and Tesla’s second project working together. Angler partnered with...
Boba Queen Tea and Sweets opening locations in Conroe, Montgomery
Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits in Montgomery and Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits to open two locations. According to the business, the Conroe location will open at 2107 W. Davis St., Ste. C, Conroe. The Montgomery location will be at 15295 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, next to Denny's. The shop will offer an assortment of milk teas and Thai teas as well as Thai-style desserts. According to the business, openings for both locations are anticipated in spring 2023. Contact information was not available for publication as of press time.
Texas-based chain Torchy's Tacos plans to open new location in Pearland in 2023
Torchy's Tacos serves a variety of unique taco offerings alongside chips and queso, street corn, guacamole and salsa. (Courtesy Torchy's Tacos) Torchy’s Tacos plans to open its first location in Pearland in early 2023 at 2800 E. Broadway St., Pearland, according to Torchy’s Communications Manager Marisa Patterson. The chain was originally founded in Austin and now has over 90 locations across the United States. Torchy’s Tacos specializes in offering a variety of specialty tacos, margaritas and more. www.torchystacos.com.
Click2Houston.com
New Houston Fire Department marriage counseling program working to help couples stay together
HOUSTON – Firefighters help their community. They respond to emergencies, but what if there’s an emergency in their personal life?. Houston Fire Department is hosting a new clinic to help firefighters navigate hurdles in their nuptials, so they can continue to safely and effectively serve their community. Executive...
Comments / 0