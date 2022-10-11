ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Click2Houston.com

Homeowners say contractors are causing issues in NW Harris County

HOUSTON – Residents in the Westfield Village Community are frustrated after dealing with several gas leaks, power outages, and a boil water notice over the past week. “Unfortunately, we’ve had some trouble with the contractors that AT&T brought out to do our fiber optics,” said resident Rabea Boubenider.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Missouri City entities deny construction bids as costs soar

A widening and improvement project on Sienna Parkway in Missouri City was one project affected by rising costs and high bids. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) When Shashi Kumar, the Missouri City public works director and city engineer, came before the Missouri City City Council on Sept. 19, he had recommendations to reject bids for two separate construction projects: a widening and improvement project on Sienna Parkway and a construction project looking to demolish and replace the city’s parks and maintenance facility.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Proposal unveiled to provide relief from stalled trains in Houston’s Fifth Ward

HOUSTON – Many Fifth Ward residents are seeking some sort of relief, complaining that stalled trains in the area have become a major nuisance, sparking safety concerns. Federal officials were touring the area with city leaders on Wednesday in an effort to stop the proposed merger of two rail lines which, they said, could worsen the problem.
HOUSTON, TX
State
Texas State
City
Sugar Land, TX
Local
Texas Government
Sugar Land, TX
Government
Community Impact Houston

Hwy. 105 construction timeline pushed back

The Hwy. 105 project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation’s project to improve Hwy. 105 from Montgomery to Conroe is anticipated to continue through the fourth quarter of 2023, a delay from the previously expected end date of the third quarter of 2023. TxDOT previously said the project's contractor was experiencing material supply shortages, which were affecting the timeline. The project spans from FM 2854 to I-45 and will add a raised median barrier as well as widening the roadway and updating traffic signals. The project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available.
CONROE, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says

Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: What’s causing traffic problems in Gulfton neighborhood?

HOUSTON – Question: “What’s causing traffic problems in the Gulfton neighborhood?”. Answer: According to the City of Houston’s Vision Zero initiative, this intersection is actually part of the city’s high injury network, meaning 60% of traffic deaths and serious injuries happen on these corridors. Crews...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County tax rate vote stalled for third time as law enforcement appear en masse at commissioners court

Law enforcement officers lined the back of the courtroom during the Oct. 11 meeting of commissioners court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners were unable to vote to adopt a tax rate for the third consecutive meeting as Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle did not appear at the Oct. 11 meeting.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
texassignal.com

Silly Season Takes A Strange Turn In Harris County

Harris County political observers were left to scratch their heads this week when the Houston Chronicle announced their endorsement in the race for Harris County Judge, giving their nod to Republican Alexandra Del Moral Mealer. The political newcomer Mealer has padded her campaign war chest with millions of dollars in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
rejournals.com

Angler Construction brings Tesla to Northwest Houston

Angler Construction (Angler), a general contractor based in Houston, Texas, has finished construction on the 90,000-square-foot Tesla Service Center in Northwest Houston. The design/build team completed renovations of the previous Gander Mountain retail store in six months. This is Angler and Tesla’s second project working together. Angler partnered with...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Boba Queen Tea and Sweets opening locations in Conroe, Montgomery

Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits in Montgomery and Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits to open two locations. According to the business, the Conroe location will open at 2107 W. Davis St., Ste. C, Conroe. The Montgomery location will be at 15295 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, next to Denny's. The shop will offer an assortment of milk teas and Thai teas as well as Thai-style desserts. According to the business, openings for both locations are anticipated in spring 2023. Contact information was not available for publication as of press time.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Texas-based chain Torchy's Tacos plans to open new location in Pearland in 2023

Torchy's Tacos serves a variety of unique taco offerings alongside chips and queso, street corn, guacamole and salsa. (Courtesy Torchy's Tacos) Torchy’s Tacos plans to open its first location in Pearland in early 2023 at 2800 E. Broadway St., Pearland, according to Torchy’s Communications Manager Marisa Patterson. The chain was originally founded in Austin and now has over 90 locations across the United States. Torchy’s Tacos specializes in offering a variety of specialty tacos, margaritas and more. www.torchystacos.com.
PEARLAND, TX

