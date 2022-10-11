ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Steven Graven
3d ago

The bank center is a joke! The attendance at hockey games is down, people refuse to spend money because of new rules on accepting cash, everyone has to use debit. Kids don’t have debit cards. They have made thing worse!

KIII 3News

Bob Hall Pier construction can go forward pending Corps of Engineers' OK

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County commissioners have approved a new design for the Bob Hall Pier reconstruction. Commissioners voted unanimously to move ahead with a two-pylon pier design at Wednesday’s meeting after several people, many from the surfing community, spoke up about how the original design of the pier -- a single-pile design – would change how waves form in the area.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Notice is given to the Estate of Sonja Pederson Hayes

NOTICE TO ALL Persons Having Claims Against The Estate of Sonja Pederson Hayes, Deceased. Notice is given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Sonja Pederson Hayes were issued on August 16, 2022, in Cause 2022-PR-00568-1, pending in County Court at Law # 1, Nueces County, TX, to Craig James Wooldridge. All persons having claims against this estate currently being administered are required to present them within the time and as prescribed by law, addressed in care of Representative, Estate of Sonja Pederson Hayes, and presented at 15361 Tortuga Ct., Corpus Christi, TX 78418. Dated: August 16, 2022. Craig James Wooldridge, Independent Executor.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Super Supplier identity revealed

The Bee Development Authority, along with its partners, the Bee Area Partnership, Bee County, the city of Beeville and Coastal Bend College announced its latest business to sign a deal to come to Beeville during the Sept. 28 Rotary Club meeting. Neo Industries is now joining Triga Fire Solutions, Bedrock...
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Port A's new destination steward looks to avoid unruly visitors with education

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marsha Dayon and her family have lived in Port Aransas for the last three years. "I live right between two short-term rentals here in Port A in a very busy part of town,” she said. “Sometimes a little bit of recklessness from the people. And when I say that, they come here, they're on vacation and sometimes that provides them opportunities to maybe to celebrate a little bit more than I would prefer my children to be around."
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

'Progress continues to be made:' Construction on new Harbor Bridge project to continue with Flatiron Dragados

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three months after work stopped on the new Harbor Bridge, State Senator Chuy Hinojosa said progress continues to be made on the project. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) halted work on the main cable-stay portion of the Harbor Bridge early in July, citing design flaws potentially could have caused the bridge to collapse.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

New Public Health Director named for Corpus Christi, Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fauzia Khan has been named the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Department's new director of health. Khan replaces Annette Rodriguez, who was one of the public faces during the city and county's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. City of Corpus Christi Asst. City Manager Steve Viera had been guiding the office since March.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Nueces County appoints first official public defender

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An oversight committee appointed local attorney Danice Obregon to head Nueces County’s first official public defense department next month. Prior to Chief Public Defender Obregon’s appointment, Nueces County was one of the largest in the state to not have a public defender. In prior cases, judges assigned attorneys to aid in legal proceedings where people couldn’t afford representation or were mentally ill.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Jetty Bandits return

Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi local news

