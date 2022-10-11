Read full article on original website
Steven Graven
3d ago
The bank center is a joke! The attendance at hockey games is down, people refuse to spend money because of new rules on accepting cash, everyone has to use debit. Kids don’t have debit cards. They have made thing worse!
Bob Hall Pier construction can go forward pending Corps of Engineers' OK
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County commissioners have approved a new design for the Bob Hall Pier reconstruction. Commissioners voted unanimously to move ahead with a two-pylon pier design at Wednesday’s meeting after several people, many from the surfing community, spoke up about how the original design of the pier -- a single-pile design – would change how waves form in the area.
Alan Holt gives us a look at what to expect at the 61st Texas Jazz Festival
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It'll be warm this weekend, so if you don't want to do a lot of walking to get to the Texas Jazz Festival, and you don't want to pay for parking, the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is offering free park-and-ride shuttles all weekend. The...
Expanding and rebranding: Popular kolache spot in downtown Corpus Christi getting new name, new location and new menu
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — October 15 marks the end of Hispanic heritage Month. In light of this, there is one local Hispanic business owner feeling gratitude as she enters a new era for her business. Ricci Neer grew up learning how to "measure with her heart" from her grandma....
portasouthjetty.com
Notice is given to the Estate of Sonja Pederson Hayes
NOTICE TO ALL Persons Having Claims Against The Estate of Sonja Pederson Hayes, Deceased. Notice is given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Sonja Pederson Hayes were issued on August 16, 2022, in Cause 2022-PR-00568-1, pending in County Court at Law # 1, Nueces County, TX, to Craig James Wooldridge. All persons having claims against this estate currently being administered are required to present them within the time and as prescribed by law, addressed in care of Representative, Estate of Sonja Pederson Hayes, and presented at 15361 Tortuga Ct., Corpus Christi, TX 78418. Dated: August 16, 2022. Craig James Wooldridge, Independent Executor.
American GI Forum honors local leaders with bus wrap for Hispanic Heritage Month
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American GI Forum celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month this year with the unveiling of a bus wrap that highlights the achievements of various Corpus Christi officials. The forum said the bus wrap will serve as a message of inspiration and motivation to local youth to...
TAMUK admissions and financial aid workshop to guide you to your future
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University Kingsville is partnering up with Coastal Compass to help you apply for class, register and discover more information on scholarships and programs available to you. The event is taking place Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Coastal Compass at La Palmera Mall....
mysoutex.com
Super Supplier identity revealed
The Bee Development Authority, along with its partners, the Bee Area Partnership, Bee County, the city of Beeville and Coastal Bend College announced its latest business to sign a deal to come to Beeville during the Sept. 28 Rotary Club meeting. Neo Industries is now joining Triga Fire Solutions, Bedrock...
Port A's new destination steward looks to avoid unruly visitors with education
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marsha Dayon and her family have lived in Port Aransas for the last three years. "I live right between two short-term rentals here in Port A in a very busy part of town,” she said. “Sometimes a little bit of recklessness from the people. And when I say that, they come here, they're on vacation and sometimes that provides them opportunities to maybe to celebrate a little bit more than I would prefer my children to be around."
'Progress continues to be made:' Construction on new Harbor Bridge project to continue with Flatiron Dragados
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three months after work stopped on the new Harbor Bridge, State Senator Chuy Hinojosa said progress continues to be made on the project. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) halted work on the main cable-stay portion of the Harbor Bridge early in July, citing design flaws potentially could have caused the bridge to collapse.
HHM: Why the city of Robstown call themselves 'Cotton Pickers'
But during this Hispanic heritage month, we visit the city of Robstown to tell us why people in the city are proud to call themselves "Cotton Pickers."
TxDOT says wrong-way driver detection system will soon be in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our area has seen its share of wrong-way driver fatalities this month: An 84-year-old woman was killed in one of those crashes, and then a 54-year-old man died in another one just this week. TxDOT officials say they’re looking at putting in wrong-way driver-detection systems...
New Corpus Christi discount store promises steals from Amazon, Target
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A liquidation bin store is coming to Corpus Christi -- the first of its kind in the city. Patrons will be able to buy new items that major retailers such as Amazon, Target and Walmart no longer need due to overstock at a deep discount.
Medical ropes rescue competition being held on the Lexington
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Rescue Competition was in Corpus Christi at the USS Lexington Museum on the Bay Friday for its 45th annual event. It’s a medical ropes rescue competition that was originally intended as a training event. It gives rescue teams the opportunity to come...
The race for Nueces County Judge: Connie Scott challenges Barbara Canales
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we move closer to the all-important November midterm elections, 3NEWS wants to take a look at the candidates vying for the office of Nueces County Judge. Incumbent judge Barbara Canales and challenger Connie Scott both think they can move the county forward. "There are...
New Public Health Director named for Corpus Christi, Nueces County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fauzia Khan has been named the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Department's new director of health. Khan replaces Annette Rodriguez, who was one of the public faces during the city and county's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. City of Corpus Christi Asst. City Manager Steve Viera had been guiding the office since March.
Corpus Christi Fire Department receives donation of 100 smoke detectors for 100th Annual National Fire Prevention Week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD) received a donation of 100 free smoke detectors from the Insurance Council of Texas. The gift was made in honor of the 100th Annual National Fire Prevention Week, which runs this week from Oct.9-15 with the theme “fire won't wait, plan your escape.”
Nueces County appoints first official public defender
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An oversight committee appointed local attorney Danice Obregon to head Nueces County’s first official public defense department next month. Prior to Chief Public Defender Obregon’s appointment, Nueces County was one of the largest in the state to not have a public defender. In prior cases, judges assigned attorneys to aid in legal proceedings where people couldn’t afford representation or were mentally ill.
portasouthjetty.com
Jetty Bandits return
Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
Dancing queen! Leslie Adami snags second at Dancing with the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thirteen teams took part in the Real Men Wear Pink Dancing with the Coastal Bend event Thursday night at The Bay Jewel events center in Downtown Corpus Christi in order to raise money in the fight against breast cancer. 3NEWS anchor Leslie Adami was one...
New health director's name, qualifications to be revealed Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi announced it's new health director nearly a month ago, but they haven't released her name after repeated requests for that information. 3NEWS reached out to city manager Peter Zanoni to see who the mystery director is, and how they are...
