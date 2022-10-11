ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Houston-area high school football scores and highlights

HOUSTON — It was another action-packed high school football Friday night and, as we do every week, we're keeping you up to date on scores and highlights from around the Houston area. Watch video highlights from Daniel Gotera in the video window above. And below are scores from gridirons across the area.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

JOHNSON: On the Brink of a Big Decision

As Houston Christian’s star combo-guard Loghan Johnson prepares to make her college choice next week, the senior reflects on her basketball journey dating back over a decade. “I really started with tennis and soccer as a little kid,” she laughed. “Tennis really developed my hand-eye coordination and soccer helped...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Catching Up with the Pearland Little League Team at Minute Maid park

HOUSTON – They have been called the pride of Pearland. Over the summer we watched their Little League World Series run very closely. We are talking about the Pearland Little Leaguers. After quite the season, they made it to Williamsport and finished in the top six in the world....
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
Click2Houston.com

5 things to do this fall in League City

Look no further than League City, which has a variety activities for families, or just couples in need of some time together. While there is lots to do in League City, here are five things in particular to highlight. 1. Go on a GeoTour. This family-friendly activity sends people on...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
KHOU

Study: The ground is gradually sinking in some Houston neighborhoods

HOUSTON — A University of Houston analysis of water and oil wells in the Houston metro has uncovered gradual sinking of the ground, causing significant problems for neighborhoods. This is happening in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs, like Katy, Spring, The Woodlands, Fresno and Mont Belvieu. Groundwater,...
HOUSTON, TX
KDAF

Is this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston

The Houston Astros are swinging their bats, fighting to get past the Seattle Mariners to move on from the Divisional Series and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to beat the unbeaten rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night so, winning will be important. Good thing someone near Houston is getting the winning party started with a Texas lottery payday.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says

Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

50 Cent named Grand Marshal of 73rd annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the details of the 73rd annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. The parade’s 2022 Grand Marshal Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson along with Mayor Turner, honored guest 2021 Grand Marshal, Dr. Peter Hotez, and H-E-B will lead the parade on the iconic Tom Turkey float.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

University Place: The Houston neighborhood’s 15 best experiences under $15 🌻

HOUSTON – A few miles southwest of downtown Houston’s towering high-rises, University Place is a wonderland of art and architecture. Bound by Highway 59 to the north, Kirby Drive to the west, North Braeswood to the south and Main Street to the east, the area is nestled between the Museum District, Hermann Park, the Texas Medical Center and West U.
HOUSTON, TX

