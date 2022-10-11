Read full article on original website
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool And Unusual Hotels In New Bern 2022
New Bern is perhaps best known for being the birthplace of Pepsi, which was invented here in 1898 by a local pharmacist. It’s also a destination for art, music and theatre lovers with a rich history. Two downtown landmarks you must visit are the Athens theater and Masonic Temple, which gave it the name of “Athens of the South” when it was the state capital of North Carolina in the 18th century.
WITN
Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
WITN
ECU Pirate Media 1 celebrates newly renovated student media facility
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina University’s Pirate Media 1 celebrated the opening of its newly renovated student media facility on the ground floor of Mendenhall Friday afternoon. The remodel pairs the student newspaper, magazine, creative, advertising, and marketing divisions with the student radio station. This is the first time...
coastalreview.org
Subsistence fishers catch dinner, but get more from casting
A little past 7 p.m. on a mid-September evening in Beaufort, North Carolina, pink clouds stretch across the sky and reflect in the water, surrounding the Newport River Pier as the sun fades. Scattered along the pier in clusters, are nine people who intermittently cast baited fishing hooks into the water.
WITN
Internet safety a priority as AG Stein visits Lenoir County
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After visiting New Bern Wednesday morning, state Attorney General Josh Stein made an appearance at a school in Lenoir County. In the gym of Contentnea-Savannah K-8 School, Stein spoke to 6th graders about a family tech agreement, with goals and hopes of facilitating conversations between children and adults about how to safely and responsibly use the internet.
WITN
Pitt County School appoint new director of transportation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Schools has appointed Richard Hutchinson as its director of transportation according to an announcement from PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Friday. Hutchinson has most recently served on-campus administrative leadership roles for the past 14 years, which includes 10 within Pitt County Schools. His...
WITN
‘We are grateful’: Tarboro police remember K9 Titan
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A police department in the East has announced the passing of one of its K9s. The Tarboro Police Department says K9 Titan unexpectedly passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday. Titan was assigned to Lt. Mike Trevathan, the department’s K9 instructor and supervisor. With...
WITN
Edgecomb County paramedic’s train for mass casualty incidents
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecomb Community College will hold their paramedic mass casualty incident training on Saturday, October 15, from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. on the Rocky Mount campus. The event is a simulated mass casualty incident at approximately 1 P.M. The college programs involved in the training...
WITN
Attorney General Stein heads to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -After visiting Lenoir and Craven County on Wednesday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will be back in the east on Thursday. The attorney general will head to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday to meet with leaders to discuss funds received from the recent nationwide opioid settlement.
unc.edu
Warming waters and North Carolina’s fisheries
Sally Dowd fell in love with the ocean and the creatures that call North Carolina’s coastal waters home during family trips to Wilmington as a kid. As an adult, she’s turned that passion into a career, majoring in environmental biology at the University of California, Berkeley, and researching sharks and coral reefs.
Jellyfish jamboree washes up on North Carolina coast
OCRACOKE ISLAND (WGHP) — It’s a jellyfish jamboree! Cape Hatteras National Parks Service workers shared this video of a massive swarm of cannonball jellyfish that washed up on the north end of Ocracoke Island. Since jellyfish can’t swim, they float along with the currents. Sometimes they wash ashore due to colder water, currents and wind. […]
WITN
Project moves forward to build new boat manufacturing building at BCCC
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community college is one step closer to expanding its boat manufacturing program. Beaufort County Community College awarded the contract for the construction of a new building to house its boat manufacturing program to A.R. Chesson Construction. When completed, the $2.08 million project will offer a long-term instructional space to the program, currently housed temporarily at the Beaufort County Skills Center on Page Road.
WITN
Eastern Carolina teen eyes World Championships in barrel racing
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Jasmine Street is one of a kind when it comes to her hard work and determination as she works toward becoming one of the best barrel racers in the world. After asking for horseback riding lessons on her 10th birthday, Street hasn’t stopped riding since. Only...
WITN
Great Harvest Company kicks off bready bear fundraiser
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -You can get a sweet treat for a good cause starting on Friday, as Great Harvest Company kicks off their annual bready bear fundraiser. Every year, the company sells their signature honey whole wheat teddy bears and donate $4 of every sale to the Pitt County Department of Social Services and foster care efforts.
flyExclusive creating new jobs out of Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for a job, this might be something that interests you. More jobs will be coming to Kinston with the opening of a new hangar at flyExclusive. flyExclusive is a private jet charter company, already with 800 employees. “In the private jet charter space, we are one of the […]
WITN
WITN End Zone Week 9, Part Two
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL- WEEK 9. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
North Carolina police find at least four men shot at home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after they said they found at least four men with gunshot wounds Thursday night. Police responded at 8:44 p.m. to a home at the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue to a call of shots fired. In a media release, they said they found at […]
WITN
Ginkgo trees raising a stink in downtown Williamston
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Ginkgo trees that run along Main Street in Williamston and the noticeable scent they are known to emit are causing a controversy. The town wants them gone, but others are against the move. While the trees are pretty to look at, Williamston resident Kimberly Molbey says the...
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Indulge In Jacksonville, North Carolina
The food scene in Jacksonville, NC is quite amazing. The city offers a cornucopia of international cuisine that will surprise and delight you. With hidden culinary gems rarely found in a city of its size (population over 74,000) visitors can experience dining around the world. Recently, the city launched an...
ECU grad, Greenville native Marye Amanda looks to take over the world of country music
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Marye Amanda is ready for the next chapter. Country music has always been a part of Amanda’s life. Recently, this East Carolina University graduate released her new single, “The Other Girl.” In the interview, Amanda goes into detail about all the musical instruments she can play, the creation of her new […]
