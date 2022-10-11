ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Catching Up with the Pearland Little League Team at Minute Maid park

HOUSTON – They have been called the pride of Pearland. Over the summer we watched their Little League World Series run very closely. We are talking about the Pearland Little Leaguers. After quite the season, they made it to Williamsport and finished in the top six in the world....
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Building Something: Aldine’s Johnson Ready to Get It Done

THIS SEASON IS BIG-TIME FOR ALDINE’S JOSHUA JOHNSON. The Mustangs’ linebacker and fullback knows his senior year will be consequential. “This seems to be a defining year,” Johnson said. “I’ll go to college, regardless, but I prefer to go to a school I’m comfortable with. Right now, the goal isn’t to go to college for football. The goal right now is to play football to go to college.”
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

JOHNSON: On the Brink of a Big Decision

As Houston Christian’s star combo-guard Loghan Johnson prepares to make her college choice next week, the senior reflects on her basketball journey dating back over a decade. “I really started with tennis and soccer as a little kid,” she laughed. “Tennis really developed my hand-eye coordination and soccer helped...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spring, TX
Sports
City
Clute, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Spring, TX
Spring, TX
Football
City
Dickinson, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 things to do this fall in League City

Look no further than League City, which has a variety activities for families, or just couples in need of some time together. While there is lots to do in League City, here are five things in particular to highlight. 1. Go on a GeoTour. This family-friendly activity sends people on...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Lake#Bucs#American Football#Vype
houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says

Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KDAF

Is this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston

The Houston Astros are swinging their bats, fighting to get past the Seattle Mariners to move on from the Divisional Series and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to beat the unbeaten rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night so, winning will be important. Good thing someone near Houston is getting the winning party started with a Texas lottery payday.
HOUSTON, TX
Phys.org

Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs

An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Johnson Development opens up hundreds of Houston homesites to builders

Johnson Development plans to release over 1,600 homesites to the market by the end of 2022. The developers currently have 19 active communities — 15 of them in the Houston area — many of which contain open lots that will roll out to builders beginning in October and extending through the end of the year.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

University Place: The Houston neighborhood’s 15 best experiences under $15 🌻

HOUSTON – A few miles southwest of downtown Houston’s towering high-rises, University Place is a wonderland of art and architecture. Bound by Highway 59 to the north, Kirby Drive to the west, North Braeswood to the south and Main Street to the east, the area is nestled between the Museum District, Hermann Park, the Texas Medical Center and West U.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy