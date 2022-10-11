Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Man faces two life sentences after Caddo jury finds him guilty of raping children
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was found guilty by a Caddo Parish jury on Friday for raping two children and threatening his victims and their families if they reported him. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Quinton Carmack Jones was convicted on two counts...
KTBS
Murderer admits to fatal shooting as Caddo jury seated
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man charged with second-degree murder in a 2020 shooting death pleaded guilty to the slaying Thursday just as his jury was being selected. Traveon Rushaun Cannon, 22, will return to District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court Dec. 28, when he will be sentenced to a statutory mandatory life term in prison.
Ruston man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend and shooting her male friend; charged with Attempted Murder
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, around 6 PM, 28-year-old Quandavius ”Spud” Stringfellow was arrested by Bossier City Police and US Marshals at a residence in Bossier City, La. According to officials, Stringfellow surrendered to authorities after a brief stand-off. On September 25, 2022, […]
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Bailiff fired after victimizing the elderly
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says a deputy with ten years in the department is fired after detectives determined he participated in the exploitation of an elderly person. “I’m extremely disappointed in this person’s criminal behavior,” Sheriff Prator said in a statement released...
ktalnews.com
Residents looking to clear slate attend Caddo expungement summit
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents throughout the area were up early Friday morning, ready to get a fresh start at an event to clear misdemeanors from their criminal record at the Louisiana Fairgrounds. The free expungement summit was hosted by Caddo Parish and the Caddo Clerk of Court. Residents...
caddoda.com
Woman pleads guilty to unauthorized use
A Shreveport woman who illegally borrowed an acquaintance’s car two years ago and wrecked it, pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just before her trial was to begin. Shadeciyon Milton, 25, pleaded guilty to the single charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, for...
Officials say East Texas teen hospitalized accidentally shot by younger sibling playing with gun
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old who was injured in an accidental shooting was shot by their younger sibling playing with a handgun Wednesday night. Spokesperson Capt. Tyler Owen confirmed how the teen was shot when they suffered a gunshot wound to...
KSLA
U.S. Marshals arrested man accused of attempted murder in Bossier City
The fire started in Garland City, about 20 miles east of Texarkana. The Metropolitan Planning Commission says the public is misinformed. The event began with a 3-K run. Chancellor Larry Clark made the announcement Friday, Oct. 14, saying he will retire June 30, 2023. State leaders talk workforce growth in...
KTBS
Veterans hospital rehires top official from secret wait list scandal
SHREVEPORT, La. -- "A slap in the face to veterans." That's what whistleblower Shea Wilkes calls the rehiring of the chief of staff from the secret wait list scandal at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center. Overton Brooks has brought Dr. Patrick McGauly back to the same position he held in...
q973radio.com
Are Baby Girls In Shreveport Getting Old Man Names??
I always love reading the “Most Popular Baby Name” lists every year and there’s a website called Nameberry that says the 2023 trend will be parents naming their daughters “Old Man Names.” Like a bunch of babies in Shreveport-Bossier and across the ArkLaTex could be walking around with names like.. Lenny.. Gene.. Murphy.. Teddy… Lou and Ira?!
ktalnews.com
Local business owner reacts to fatal shooting outside store
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A local businesswoman is speaking out about gun violence after three fatal shootings in Shreveport. Jaime Willis is the owner of her family business, Pipes Emporium, in Shreveport. Tuesday was an ordinary day for Willis and her staff until about 9:15 p.m. “I was stocking...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man pleads guilty to kidnapping, armed robbery
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of kidnapping and attempted armed robbery pleaded guilty on Wednesday as the jury for his trial was being selected. Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Thursday afternoon that 23-year-old Kdeaydrain D. Ardis is charged with kidnapping and attempting to rob a family acquaintance on Sept. 1, 2021. Ardis pleaded guilty in District Judge Donald Hathaway’s court.
ktalnews.com
Coroner identifies Mooretown shooting victim
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-NBC 6 news is aware of a meeting held on October 10th, where a proposal was shared with the leadership of many area churches. Mansfield teacher wrongfully diagnosed entire kindergarten …. A kindergarten teacher at Mansfield Elementary school used a Vanderbilt Assessment Scale - a screening form, which...
KTBS
Second Tuesday night homicide victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the second man who was among three killed in four separate Shreveport shootings Tuesday night. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport, was shot several times on Patzman Street. He died at Ochsner LSU Health. His homicide is No. 42 in Shreveport...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police search for missing teen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are searching for a Shreveport teen missing since Monday. SPD issued a media alert Friday morning saying that 13-year-old Karter Maxie went missing on October 10. He was last seen in the 3900 block of Hutchinson Street. Maxie is 5’6″ and weighs 135 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.
ktalnews.com
Allendale shooting victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man shot to death on Tuesday night in Shreveport has been identified. Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 24-year-old SirCharles Hillson, of Shreveport, died at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. He was taken to the hospital shortly after he was found shot multiple times on Patzman Street.
KTBS
Benton teen's suicide death puts the spotlight on bullying
BENTON, La. -- A 14-year-old Bossier City teen died by suicide in August. His family says bullies are to blame. The tragedy has rallied community members to take a stand against bullying in schools. Stand Together has hundreds joining in a united front. Meanwhile, an attorney representing the teenager's family...
Escaped East Texas murder suspect captured in Caddo Parish
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning.
KTBS
Bossier phone scam alert
BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of the same phone scams circulating in the parish. Detectives say the caller in this scam identifies himself as Sgt. David Miller, calling from phone number 318-909-4334. He tells the person answering the phone there is a criminal or civil matter pending and the only way to pay it is to get a gift card from Walgreens, send money or get a green dot card equivalent. A request to speak to a supervisor leads to another person who identifies himself as Lt. Hollis Walt.
ktalnews.com
3 arrested in late-night Marshall shooting
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Three people were arrested in connection with reports of gunfire in a Marshall neighborhood Thursday night. The Marshall Police Department said in a release Friday that police were called to the area of Poplar Street and Summit Street after reports of gunfire just after 10:15 p.m. Thursday night.
