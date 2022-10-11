ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

click orlando

Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
DELAND, FL
WESH

Tropical Storm Karl forecast to produce heavy rainfall

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south Friday afternoon. The storm was 85 miles northwest of Ciudad del Carmen, Mexico, and 145 miles northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving south at 6 mph. "A southward or south-southwestward motion...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn southeast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south-southeast Thursday. The storm was 195 miles north-northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving south-southeast at 7 mph. "Karl is expected to turn southward or south-southwestward over the Bay of Campeche on Friday,...
ORLANDO, FL

