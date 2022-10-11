Read full article on original website
positivelyosceola.com
Key Portion of Old Tampa Highway to Re-opened on Friday
Osceola County has announced that Old Tampa Highway between South Poinciana Boulevard and Tallahassee Boulevard re-opened on Friday. For more information about road closures, Hurricane Ian information, or FEMA assistance, go to Osceola.org.
Contractor seen pumping sewage-contaminated floodwater into Lake Monroe
SANFORD, Fla. — Channel 9 witnessed a contractor on Friday pumping Hurricane Ian floodwater contaminated with sewage directly into Lake Monroe in Sanford. The contractor was pumping water out of Regetta Shores Apartments. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city of Sanford said no permit had...
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
Hurricane Ian power outages cause wastewater to pour across Polk County
While crews worked on getting portable generators for the failed pump stations, thousands of gallons of wastewater was leaked into local bodies of water.
WESH
Severe thunderstorm warning expires in Osceola County
The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning in Osceola County that expired at 8:30 p.m. Friday night. A portion of the county may have felt 60 mph wind gusts and see quarter-size hail.
fox35orlando.com
County workers say they're being called names by frustrated residents over storm debris pickup
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - County workers are reportedly being targeted with name-calling, vulgar language and more from people frustrated with Hurricane Ian debris pick-up. Officials in Orange County are asking for patience, saying they're going as quickly as they can. The county says it could take five to six weeks to clean it all up.
WESH
Flooding from Hurricane Ian shuts down popular Oviedo restaurant indefinitely
OVIEDO, Fla. — For the Black Hammock in Oviedo, sitting at the water’s edge has already been its shining feature. “There’s no other bar in Oviedo that has such a great view of Lake Jesup,” said manager Christina Thompson. But now, the water has taken over...
WESH
Residents return to Good Samaritan Village to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Angel Irizarry and his wife waited days for floodwaters to recede before returning back to their home, only to find the boxes they stacked their most prized possessions in before evacuating had fallen over. “When I opened the door and I saw everything, it was...
mynews13.com
Residents relocated after Winter Park senior living community damaged by Hurricane Ian
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Residents at The Mayflower at Winter Park are being relocated as the senior living community is repaired following Hurricane Ian-related flooding issues. The Mayflower at Winter Park residents had to be relocated amid storm-related flooding issues. Building A residents moved out Wednesday and Building B...
fox35orlando.com
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
click orlando
Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
click orlando
Law enforcement activity at shopping center in Seminole County creates traffic delays
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Law enforcement activity at a shopping center in Seminole County created traffic delays Thursday morning. The shopping center is located at Red Bug Lake and Tuskawilla roads. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a business in the plaza for reports of a device, which was later determined to not be an explosive.
WESH
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka among communities receiving aerial mosquito treatments from Orange County as early as Sunday
In response to a recent spike in the local mosquito population due to Hurricane Ian flooding, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will be supporting Orange County Mosquito Control (OCMC) with aerial mosquito treatments as early as the evening of Sunday, October 16, 2022. OCMC has identified approximately...
WESH
Volusia County homeowner receives assistance after helping community impacted by flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days after Hurricane Ian hit, people in flooded-out Geneva say a Deltona man gave them much-needed medical supplies. After learning that man was dealing with issues of his own at his house in Deltona, some of those people from Geneva decided to return the favor.
WESH
Tropical Storm Karl forecast to produce heavy rainfall
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south Friday afternoon. The storm was 85 miles northwest of Ciudad del Carmen, Mexico, and 145 miles northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving south at 6 mph. "A southward or south-southwestward motion...
Suspicious device forces shutdown of busy Seminole County roadway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A major Seminole County roadway was shut down while deputies investigated a suspicious device left outside a popular restaurant. According to the Seminole County sheriff’s office, a worker at Panera Bread found a suspicious device around 5:30 a.m. See map of location below:. Deputies...
Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford to remain closed until Oct. 14
SANFORD, Fla. — Rising floodwaters from Lake Monroe have forced the Seminole County Civil Courthouse in Sanford to remain closed until Oct 14. Chief Judge Jessica Recksiedler ordered the courthouse located in downtown Sanford closed Sept. 28 due to Hurricane Ian. Officials said the closure was due to water...
ICON Park can’t remove FreeFall ride until Tyre Sampson death investigation ends, state says
Despite ICON Park announcing earlier this month that the Orlando FreeFall ride would be torn down after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death while riding it, actually tearing it down may have to wait.
WESH
Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn southeast
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south-southeast Thursday. The storm was 195 miles north-northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving south-southeast at 7 mph. "Karl is expected to turn southward or south-southwestward over the Bay of Campeche on Friday,...
