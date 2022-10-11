Read full article on original website
KHOU
Houston-area high school football scores and highlights
HOUSTON — It was another action-packed high school football Friday night and, as we do every week, we're keeping you up to date on scores and highlights from around the Houston area. Watch video highlights from Daniel Gotera in the video window above. And below are scores from gridirons across the area.
Click2Houston.com
JOHNSON: On the Brink of a Big Decision
As Houston Christian’s star combo-guard Loghan Johnson prepares to make her college choice next week, the senior reflects on her basketball journey dating back over a decade. “I really started with tennis and soccer as a little kid,” she laughed. “Tennis really developed my hand-eye coordination and soccer helped...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Wildcats linebacker Khai McGhee
This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Khai McGhee, a linebacker at Angleton High School. When he’s not making a play on the football field, he still finds away to make an impact each and every day, his coach says. “He’s a wrecking...
Click2Houston.com
Catching Up with the Pearland Little League Team at Minute Maid park
HOUSTON – They have been called the pride of Pearland. Over the summer we watched their Little League World Series run very closely. We are talking about the Pearland Little Leaguers. After quite the season, they made it to Williamsport and finished in the top six in the world....
Paetow High School plays first football game since head coach resigned amid misconduct investigation
KATY, Texas — Katy ISD's Paetow High School had their first football game without their head coach since he resigned earlier this week amid a misconduct investigation. On the field Friday night, all eyes were on the game but in the stands, there are still questions. “I know what...
Click2Houston.com
5 things to do this fall in League City
Look no further than League City, which has a variety activities for families, or just couples in need of some time together. While there is lots to do in League City, here are five things in particular to highlight. 1. Go on a GeoTour. This family-friendly activity sends people on...
#stallionnightlive | Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion to host and musical guest on ‘hot girl’ “SNL”
Megan Thee Stallion is hosting SNL this weekend #stallionnightlive
Dutch Bros Planning Multiple Houston-Area Locations
More options will soon be available for those looking for coffee and energy drinks, smoothies, and more.
Some of Houston’s fastest-growing suburbs are sinking, study finds
The growing suburbs of Houston are sinking faster than the city itself and that could lead to increased risks of flooding and shaking in those areas, according to researchers.
Once a sleepy Houston enclave, the city of Bellaire is coming into its own
A wave of new restaurants, bars and shops are making the neighborhood a food destination.
SWAC Basketball: Texas Southern predicted as favorite
Texas Southern, last season's SWAC basketball tournament winner, is expected to be the cream of the crop in 2022-2023. The post SWAC Basketball: Texas Southern predicted as favorite appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Is this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
The Houston Astros are swinging their bats, fighting to get past the Seattle Mariners to move on from the Divisional Series and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to beat the unbeaten rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night so, winning will be important. Good thing someone near Houston is getting the winning party started with a Texas lottery payday.
A 1930s River Oaks home paved the way for this iconic Houston restaurant group
Houston's Backstreet Cafe has hosted thousands of diners, but was once occupied by single family.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
cw39.com
Astros giving out free donuts on Friday morning after ALDS win
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Do you want free donuts? Do you want to want to celebrate the Houston Astros win on Thursday?. Well, you can do both on Friday morning as the Astros are having a “Stro-Nut Giveaway” at the Shipley Do-Nuts shop at 2723 Yale Street in the Heights from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Eat of the Week: A popular Houston soul food restaurant's saucy oxtails
There's one dish you can't leave without ordering at Esther's Cajun Cafe in Garden Oaks.
'Seemed to lose it' | Cyclist records dangerous encounter with enraged driver on Houston street
HOUSTON — A Houston cyclist is sharing a video of a close call on one of the city’s busiest roads to raise awareness of aggressive driving. Alex Maldonado and other cyclists told KHOU 11 News that they’re frustrated after seeing recent headlines about cyclists being hit, including one fatally on a group ride.
The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston's richest suburbs
Oil and water withdrawal in these high-growth areas could make them more vulnerable to flooding.
Click2Houston.com
50 Cent named Grand Marshal of 73rd annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the details of the 73rd annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. The parade’s 2022 Grand Marshal Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson along with Mayor Turner, honored guest 2021 Grand Marshal, Dr. Peter Hotez, and H-E-B will lead the parade on the iconic Tom Turkey float.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Activists call out Katy ISD over football coach, no charges yet in Jacinto City incident, DACA’s fate again before judge
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. More allegations come out over former Paetow football coach. Activists are calling out Katy ISD over the resignation of former Paetow head football coach Lonnie Teagle. Earlier this week, there were reports...
