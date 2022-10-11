Read full article on original website
NPR
Writer Kiese Laymon receives a MacArthur Fellowship
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with writer Kiese Laymon about what receiving a MacArthur Fellowship means to him and who shapes his writing. There are honors and awards, and then there are the MacArthur Foundation Fellowships, the Genius Grants - no strings attached, big cash prize, $800,000 to pursue research or change careers or, really, do whatever you like. Writer Kiese Laymon is one of this year's 25 winners. The foundation said Laymon is, quote, "bearing witness to the myriad forms of violence that mark the Black experience in formally inventive fiction and nonfiction." Kiese Laymon, welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, and congratulations.
Late-Night Document Dump Reveals DeSantis Aides’ Involvement in Martha’s Vineyard Flight
Several of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ top aides were directly involved in flying asylum seekers from Texas to Massachusetts last month, newly released public records show. The documents, posted online at 9:23 p.m. on Friday in relation to a public records request, provide further insight into an operation that is now at the center of a criminal investigation, federal probe, and a lawsuit. In the weeks leading up to the flight, which dumped nearly 50 unsuspecting migrants on Martha’s Vineyard, DeSantis’ chief of staff, James Uthmeier, texted and called Larry Keefe, DeSantis’ public safety czar. The texts suggest that Keefe was on the ground in Texas, helping to coordinate the flight. “Very good,” Uthmeier responded. “You have my full support. Call anytime.” Keefe later updated him: “Wheels up.” The late-night records dump also included photos of migrants waiting to board a jet in San Antonio with their faces concealed, and redacted waivers they signed with the Department of Homeland Security. Keefe once worked as an outside lawyer for Vertol Systems, the GOP-friendly jet charter company that was paid $1.6 million by the state of Florida to fly migrants from Texas to liberal-leaning destinations. Read it at Miami Herald
NPR
In Montana House race, Republican candidate Ryan Zinke struggles to shake off Trump-era scandals
Republican Ryan Zinke should have a big edge in the race to fill a new House seat in GOP-heavy Montana, except that he faced multiple scandals while former President Trump's interior secretary. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Montana is 1 of 6 states adding seats in the U.S. House of Representatives this...
NPR
It's Short Wave's third birthday, so All Things Considered hosts test their knowledge
KELLY: (Laughter) Who knew?. PFEIFFER: Short Wave is NPR's daily science podcast. And to celebrate, its hosts, Emily Kwong and Aaron Scott are here to - actually, we're going to let them explain what they're here to do. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) EMILY KWONG, BYLINE: Welcome to Gee Golly Whiz Bowl,...
Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend
A suspect has been arrested after a year of killings in California. And Raleigh mourns the loss of shooting victims. It's the weekend's biggest news.
NPR
Young Ukrainians are spreading joy by organizing cleanup parties
A group of volunteers are spreading joy in Ukraine by organizing cleanup parties. Young Ukrainians blast music and dance as they clean the debris of obliterated homes. War is awful, but war cleanup - one grassroots organization in Ukraine is trying to make it fun by bringing young people from the cities into villages destroyed by fighting. NPR's Kat Lonsdorf has more.
NPR
April Ryan on her book 'Black Women Will Save the World'
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with April Ryan, White House correspondent for TheGrio news website, about her book "Black Women Will Save the World," a tribute to Black women in America. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. April Ryan started covering the White House for American Urban Radio Networks in 1997, and she's held...
NPR
New wave icons The B-52s are on the road for their last tour
THE B-52S: (Singing) If you see a faded sign at the side of the road that says 15 miles to the love shack... SIMON: "Love Shack" by the B-52s - Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Cindy Wilson and Keith Strickland. The new wave band from Athens, Ga., has been rolling nonstop since 1977 through the good, the bad, the funky and the weird. But now the B-52s are about to put the brakes on. They're on the road - without Keith - for their farewell tour.
NPR
Meet the Twitch streamer creating performance art for hundreds of thousands of viewers
The streamer Jerma985 is creating huge, surreal productions for hundreds of thousands of viewers on Twitch. After his latest big show, a baseball game between clowns and magicians, we ask how-and why?. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. You could say Jerma985 is something of a performance artist. He creates huge, elaborate, surreal...
NPR
How the Democratic Party is deploying VP Harris before the midterms
Vice President Harris is in Michigan today campaigning with Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who, of course, is up for reelection. The vice president then heads to California for more campaign events ahead of the midterms. It is a busy time for Vice President Harris. Last weekend, she was in Austin to raise money for the party. Here's what she said to Democrats there.
NPR
Anna Badkhen's new essay collection touches on migration and displacement
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Soviet-born writer Anna Badkhen about the birthplace of humankind and global migration. Her new essay collection is called: Bright Unbearable Reality. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The writer Anna Badkhen defines this moment right now that we are all collectively living as a bright, unbearable reality. ANNA...
NPR
What effects the Jan. 6 hearings could have on the midterm elections
The congressional committee investigating the January 6 coup attempt on the Capitol wrapped up its hearings this week. Toward the end, the committee voted to subpoena former President Trump to testify. Here's Congresswoman Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming and vice chair of the committee. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) LIZ...
NPR
What LA's city council scandal says about race and political power
We want to go back to a story that has rocked Los Angeles politics, the leaked audio of four Latino civic leaders making disparaging, racist comments about their colleagues and their constituents. On Wednesday, Los Angeles City Council Chair Nury Martinez resigned from her seat, and the head of a powerful labor union stepped down as well. And it's a painful episode on any number of levels - the sense of personal betrayal, the revelation of blatant racism and colorism among people once considered allies. But we want to focus on one particular aspect of it - what the controversy tells us about race and political power in Los Angeles. You may recall that the remarks took place during a discussion about redistricting, and the subject was how to maximize Latino political power in the city.
NPR
Poet and filmmaker Fatima Asghar's debut novel is 'When We Were Sisters'
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to poet and filmmaker Fatimah Asghar about their debut novel, "When We Were Sisters." The mother of Kausar, Aisha and Noreen - the youngest to oldest of three sisters - died years ago. Then one day, their baba, their father dies, too. Let's ask Fatimah Asghar, the author of the new novel "When We Were Sisters," to read from their book, narrated in the voice of the youngest.
NPR
Recap: Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker face off in debate
The race in Georgia could determine control of the U.S. Senate. Last night in Savannah, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock faced off against Republican Herschel Walker - the only debate between the two before the election - and as expected, the debate got sharp. Here's Senator Warnock. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
NPR
John Irving on his new novel 'The Last Chairlift'
John Irving became a best selling writer with "The World According To Garp." He talks with NPR's Scott Simon talks his final novel, "The Last Chairlift," which includes many of his trademark themes. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. John Irving has written huge bestsellers, beginning with "The World According To Garp." And...
NPR
The history of U.S. intervention in Haiti is stopping U.S. officials from intervening
Foreign intervention could be a solution to Haiti's multiple woes, but the history of U.S. intervention there is giving many in Washington pause. The humanitarian situation in Haiti is growing dire. Gangs have been blocking aid and fuel supplies. Cholera is making a comeback. And the man who has been leading Haiti since the last president was assassinated a year ago is asking for foreign intervention. But the history of U.S. interventions there is giving many in Washington pause, as NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
NPR
How Jack Baker and Michael McConnell became husbands in 1971
In this week's StoryCorps, we hear from two gay men who managed to get married in 1971 — long before same-sex marriage was legal. Time now for StoryCorps. Jack Baker and Michael McConnell are two names you probably never heard of. In the early 1970s, they wanted to get married, but same-sex marriage was not yet legal in Minnesota. Baker and McConnell sued the state and appealed all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices declined to hear their case, but they managed to get married anyway after Baker and McConnell found a legal loophole.
NPR
Week in politics: Georgia Senate debate; Jan 6. committee decision to subpoena Trump
We look at the Georiga Senate debates as well as the Jan. 6 Committee's decision to subpoena former president Donald Trump. Joined now by NPR's senior editor and correspondent, Ron Elving. Ron, thanks so much for being with us. RON ELVING, BYLINE: Good to be with you, Scott. SIMON: Ron,...
NPR
Secret Service knew there was a threat at the Capitol long before Jan. 6 insurrection
Among the biggest revelations to come out of the last select committee hearing on the January 6 attack is new evidence showing the U.S. Secret Service knew there was potential for the day to turn violent. California Congressman and committee member Adam Schiff said the panel obtained nearly a million records from the Secret Service. And here's how he described one tip to the agency.
