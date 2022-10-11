3-vehicle crash reported on South Loop near Indiana

LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash with three vehicles was reported on South Loop 289 near Indiana Avenue on Tuesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 5:13 p.m. Details on injuries were not yet available.

Photos showed traffic backed up in the westbound lanes. Avoid the area.

