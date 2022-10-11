ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-vehicle crash reported on South Loop near Indiana

By Caitlyn Rooney
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash with three vehicles was reported on South Loop 289 near Indiana Avenue on Tuesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 5:13 p.m. Details on injuries were not yet available.

Photos showed traffic backed up in the westbound lanes. Avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

