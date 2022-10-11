ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Texans seeking ‘continued growth,’ more ‘consistent’ performances from Davis Mills

Davis Mills lobbed the football, delivering an accurate spiral toward the sideline and the outstretched hands of Texans tight end Jordan Akins. It was a clutch throw from the Texans starting quarterback to convert a key third down that led up to rookie running back Dameon Pierce scoring the game-winning touchdown in a 13-6 road victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mills being body-slammed to the ground by Jaguars rookie Travon Walker on that drive for a roughing the passer penalty was another key play in a sequence highlighted by Pierce’s epic tackle-breaking display.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy