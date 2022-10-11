ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

JOHNSON: On the Brink of a Big Decision

As Houston Christian’s star combo-guard Loghan Johnson prepares to make her college choice next week, the senior reflects on her basketball journey dating back over a decade. “I really started with tennis and soccer as a little kid,” she laughed. “Tennis really developed my hand-eye coordination and soccer helped...
Click2Houston.com

5 things to do this fall in League City

Look no further than League City, which has a variety activities for families, or just couples in need of some time together. While there is lots to do in League City, here are five things in particular to highlight. 1. Go on a GeoTour. This family-friendly activity sends people on...
Click2Houston.com

The future of COVID-19 in Houston

For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Houston is registering a large decrease in coronavirus cases, according to figures provided by the Department of Health. Still, medical professionals are encouraging people to be vigilant as we head into the busy holiday season. The...
Click2Houston.com

50 Cent named Grand Marshal of 73rd annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the details of the 73rd annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. The parade’s 2022 Grand Marshal Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson along with Mayor Turner, honored guest 2021 Grand Marshal, Dr. Peter Hotez, and H-E-B will lead the parade on the iconic Tom Turkey float.
Click2Houston.com

Doctors using brain surgery to improve symptoms of severe OCD

HOUSTON – Researchers from around the world met Friday to discuss treating obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) with a brain surgery called deep brain stimulation (DBS). The surgery has been used many times before for tremors (like when someone has Parkinson’s.) Baylor College of Medicine doctors have seen success treating...
Click2Houston.com

MacArthur Foundation ‘genius’ grant winners for 2022 include Rice University English professor Kiese Laymon

HOUSTON – The latest list of MacArthur Fellows was announced Wednesday. Rice University English professor and acclaimed author Kiese Laymon was among the recipients. A writer from Jackson, Mississippi, Laymon’s work bears “witness to the myriad forms of violence that mark the Black experience in formally inventive fiction and nonfiction,” the McCarthur Foundation wrote.
Click2Houston.com

Proposal unveiled to provide relief from stalled trains in Houston’s Fifth Ward

HOUSTON – Many Fifth Ward residents are seeking some sort of relief, complaining that stalled trains in the area have become a major nuisance, sparking safety concerns. Federal officials were touring the area with city leaders on Wednesday in an effort to stop the proposed merger of two rail lines which, they said, could worsen the problem.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
