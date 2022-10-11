Read full article on original website
JOHNSON: On the Brink of a Big Decision
As Houston Christian’s star combo-guard Loghan Johnson prepares to make her college choice next week, the senior reflects on her basketball journey dating back over a decade. “I really started with tennis and soccer as a little kid,” she laughed. “Tennis really developed my hand-eye coordination and soccer helped...
Podcast: Can Sooners snap skid? | Rumors abound about OU commits... is there merit to them? | New unis | MORE
Can Sooners break their losing skid & is there merit to rumors about Sooners' commits looking around?| Big visit weekend| New unis| VIP member Q&A questions answered| MUCH MORE. TIMESTAMPS FOR PODCAST TOPICS ARE BELOW THE STREAMING LINKS!. SPOTIFY:. ANDROID:. STITCHER:. APPLE:. Timestamps:. 00:00 - Podcast intro. 02:00 - Rumors,...
Oklahoma vs. Kansas picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Big 12 rivals meet up this weekend in something of a role reversal as Oklahoma and Kansas square off in college football's Week 7 action on Saturday. This time, it's the Jayhawks who are at one loss and ranked in the AP top 25 poll and it's the Sooners who are at .500, at 0-3 in the Big ...
KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Wildcats linebacker Khai McGhee
This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Khai McGhee, a linebacker at Angleton High School. When he’s not making a play on the football field, he still finds away to make an impact each and every day, his coach says. “He’s a wrecking...
Oklahoma's Bob Stoops Receives Bear Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award
The Sooners' coaching legend owns one of college football's great turnarounds, 10 conference titles, a national championship, a spot in the Hall of Fame and lots more.
5 things to do this fall in League City
Look no further than League City, which has a variety activities for families, or just couples in need of some time together. While there is lots to do in League City, here are five things in particular to highlight. 1. Go on a GeoTour. This family-friendly activity sends people on...
Lindsay High School Pays Tribute To Student-Athlete Killed in Weekend Crash
Tristan Manning was known in Lindsay as a huge guy. His step-dad, Randy Ramming, said he was known as a “gentle giant and teddy bear.”. Manning, 17, died Sunday after a crash on Highway 76, South of Lindsay. The junior later died at an Oklahoma City hospital. “It's devastated...
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
Local artist, longtime Astros fan to sing rendition of national anthem at game 2 of ALDS
HOUSTON – A Houston-area native got a special opportunity on Thursday when the Astros selected her to sing the national anthem at Game 2 of the American League Division Series. “I don’t think you realize what you’re doing until you’re actually doing it so to me it feels surreal...
The future of COVID-19 in Houston
For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Houston is registering a large decrease in coronavirus cases, according to figures provided by the Department of Health. Still, medical professionals are encouraging people to be vigilant as we head into the busy holiday season. The...
50 Cent named Grand Marshal of 73rd annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the details of the 73rd annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. The parade’s 2022 Grand Marshal Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson along with Mayor Turner, honored guest 2021 Grand Marshal, Dr. Peter Hotez, and H-E-B will lead the parade on the iconic Tom Turkey float.
Missing Michelle Reynolds: Surveillance image shows last known outfit as search for Texas mom reaches day 20
Michelle Reynolds, a 40-year-old Texas English teacher and mother of three has now been missing for 20 days. Her Lexus SUV was recovered in New Orleans.
Doctors using brain surgery to improve symptoms of severe OCD
HOUSTON – Researchers from around the world met Friday to discuss treating obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) with a brain surgery called deep brain stimulation (DBS). The surgery has been used many times before for tremors (like when someone has Parkinson’s.) Baylor College of Medicine doctors have seen success treating...
MacArthur Foundation ‘genius’ grant winners for 2022 include Rice University English professor Kiese Laymon
HOUSTON – The latest list of MacArthur Fellows was announced Wednesday. Rice University English professor and acclaimed author Kiese Laymon was among the recipients. A writer from Jackson, Mississippi, Laymon’s work bears “witness to the myriad forms of violence that mark the Black experience in formally inventive fiction and nonfiction,” the McCarthur Foundation wrote.
Toys ‘R’ Us returns with 8 Houston-area locations; Where to find the beloved childhood chain 🦒
HOUSTON – We are living in the age of reboots and remakes – anything can get a second chance and stores are included! Toys ‘R’ Us is now open in 25 Macy’s stores across Texas, eight of which can be found in the Houston area.
Proposal unveiled to provide relief from stalled trains in Houston’s Fifth Ward
HOUSTON – Many Fifth Ward residents are seeking some sort of relief, complaining that stalled trains in the area have become a major nuisance, sparking safety concerns. Federal officials were touring the area with city leaders on Wednesday in an effort to stop the proposed merger of two rail lines which, they said, could worsen the problem.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OK AG investigating former metro pool construction owner for allegedly conning then-clients out of $1000s
A former metro pool construction owner is now being investigated after several then-clients came forward saying they lost tens of thousands of dollars to an unfinished pool project.
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Stitt’s secret plan to build a new Governor’s mansion
KFOR unearthed a secret plan to build a brand new Governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex.
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists
Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
