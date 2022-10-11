ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Whiskey Riff

Ahead Of The Big Game, Tennessee Fans Are Reminding Alabama Fans That “Dixieland Delight” Is About Tennessee

If you’re a college football fan, then you know the college football world will have their eyes on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game tomorrow at 3:30 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Alabama goes to Rocky Top tomorrow ranked number three in the nation, and are a seven point favorite over the sixth ranked Volunteers. Tennessee hasn’t beaten Bama in what feels like an eternity, with their last win over the Crimson Tide dating back to 2006. It’s been so long that the […] The post Ahead Of The Big Game, Tennessee Fans Are Reminding Alabama Fans That “Dixieland Delight” Is About Tennessee first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rockytopinsider.com

ESPN’s First Take Unanimously Picks Tennessee to Beat Alabama

Tennessee has certainly captured the attention of the college football world. During a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, the show hosts debated the upcoming game in Knoxville between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama. And by the end of the segment, all three hosts unanimously picked Tennessee to come out victorious. Even if there was some hedging going on.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week

No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Football
rockytopinsider.com

Three Keys: Crimson Tide Rolls Into Knoxville For Top 10 Matchup

Tennessee faces its toughest test of the season to date Saturday as No. 3 Alabama comes to Knoxville unbeaten. Both teams are undefeated entering the matchup for the first time since 1989 and the excitement matches the game’s magnitude. Tennessee has lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide marking...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

RTI Game Predictions: Alabama At Tennessee

The games keep getting bigger for Tennessee as the Vols cap off a challenging three-game stretch with a matchup against No. 3 Alabama. Each week, the RTI team will provide game predictions for Tennessee’s weekly opponent. We move on to Alabama. Ric Butler. Last week, against LSU, I felt...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Reveals Uniforms for Alabama Game

Tennessee Football is going with a traditional, clean look this Saturday against Alabama. As announced by Tennessee’s social media team on Thursday afternoon, the Vols are going with the classic orange-and-white look. Tennessee will be wearing white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the third time...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Top 100 Recruit Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game

Four-star Alabama defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker is visiting Tennessee for this weekend’s top 10 matchup between the Vols and the Crimson Tide. Parker is a long time Tennessee target who took a pair of unofficial visits to Knoxville this spring before committing to Penn State. The 6-foot-4, 250 pound defensive lineman eventually backed off his pledge to the Nittany Lions in early August and is making his first trip to Tennessee since.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Just In: College GameDay Guest Picker Announced

ESPN's flagship college football show, College GameDay, is back in Knoxville for the second consecutive Tennessee home game.  Last time out, Knoxville native and WWE female wrestler Bianca Belair was the guest picker.  This time, legendary VFL, NFL Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to latest Lee Corso health news

Lee Corso will return to the “College GameDay” set Saturday. Corso will be on hand when the crew heads to Knoxville to watch the Alabama Crimson Tide face the Tennessee Volunteers in what should be an electric SEC game. Corso, 87, missed the last two weeks due to an unspecified illness.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Hundreds of Vols fans enjoy first-ever ‘Market Square Madness’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds of Vol fans flocked to downtown Knoxville Thursday night to be a part of the first-ever ‘Market Square Madness.’ Fans were treated to everything from lights, music, pep squads, and UT basketball. “I’ve been coming to ball games since ’92,” said Dollie Merritt. Long-time and new fans hope the Vols […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
tdalabamamag.com

Watch hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video

It is the “Third Saturday in October,” which means Alabama and Tennessee play Saturday. In honor of University of Alabama alum Irvin Carney, we have a hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video. Crimson Tide fans can get themselves ready for the matchup and have fun by...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names His Heisman Trophy Frontrunner

ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III has named his frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy winner. The former Heisman quarterback has Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker as his No. 1 option to claim this year's award. In his sixth-year senior season, Hooker has come into his own as one of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Peyton Manning themed saloon is fit for ‘The Sheriff’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many places to wine and dine in Knoxville but there’s only one place fit for a sheriff. Saloon 16 is connected to the Graduate Hotel near the University of Tennessee campus. The western saloon theme mixes hundreds of pieces of memorabilia from the Sheriff, Peyton Manning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
