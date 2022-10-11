Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
Related
Ahead Of The Big Game, Tennessee Fans Are Reminding Alabama Fans That “Dixieland Delight” Is About Tennessee
If you’re a college football fan, then you know the college football world will have their eyes on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game tomorrow at 3:30 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Alabama goes to Rocky Top tomorrow ranked number three in the nation, and are a seven point favorite over the sixth ranked Volunteers. Tennessee hasn’t beaten Bama in what feels like an eternity, with their last win over the Crimson Tide dating back to 2006. It’s been so long that the […] The post Ahead Of The Big Game, Tennessee Fans Are Reminding Alabama Fans That “Dixieland Delight” Is About Tennessee first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WSMV
Tennessee fans prep for ‘third Saturday in October’ matchup with Alabama
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The ‘third Saturday in October’ is almost upon us, and this year one of college football’s greatest rivalries, Alabama vs. Tennessee, has a little extra luster. People across the state are headed to Knoxville for the top ten matchup that many Vols fans...
rockytopinsider.com
ESPN’s First Take Unanimously Picks Tennessee to Beat Alabama
Tennessee has certainly captured the attention of the college football world. During a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, the show hosts debated the upcoming game in Knoxville between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama. And by the end of the segment, all three hosts unanimously picked Tennessee to come out victorious. Even if there was some hedging going on.
rockytopinsider.com
What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week
No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockytopinsider.com
Three Keys: Crimson Tide Rolls Into Knoxville For Top 10 Matchup
Tennessee faces its toughest test of the season to date Saturday as No. 3 Alabama comes to Knoxville unbeaten. Both teams are undefeated entering the matchup for the first time since 1989 and the excitement matches the game’s magnitude. Tennessee has lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide marking...
rockytopinsider.com
RTI Game Predictions: Alabama At Tennessee
The games keep getting bigger for Tennessee as the Vols cap off a challenging three-game stretch with a matchup against No. 3 Alabama. Each week, the RTI team will provide game predictions for Tennessee’s weekly opponent. We move on to Alabama. Ric Butler. Last week, against LSU, I felt...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Reveals Uniforms for Alabama Game
Tennessee Football is going with a traditional, clean look this Saturday against Alabama. As announced by Tennessee’s social media team on Thursday afternoon, the Vols are going with the classic orange-and-white look. Tennessee will be wearing white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the third time...
rockytopinsider.com
Top 100 Recruit Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game
Four-star Alabama defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker is visiting Tennessee for this weekend’s top 10 matchup between the Vols and the Crimson Tide. Parker is a long time Tennessee target who took a pair of unofficial visits to Knoxville this spring before committing to Penn State. The 6-foot-4, 250 pound defensive lineman eventually backed off his pledge to the Nittany Lions in early August and is making his first trip to Tennessee since.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tennessee’s best chance to upset Alabama comes with College Football Playoff consequences
A Tennessee Volunteers upset of the Alabama Crimson Tide would carry massive College Football Playoff implications for both SEC programs. For the first time in years, the Tennessee Volunteers have a realistic shot at beating the juggernaut Alabama Crimson Tide on the Third Saturday in October. No. 6 will host...
rockytopinsider.com
Top ‘Volunteer State’ Juniors Descending On Knoxville For Tennessee-Alabama
Tennessee is set for another massive recruiting weekend as the sixth-ranked Vols host No. 3 Alabama to Neyland Stadium. The Vols will have a number of top recruits in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 class on campus for the first battle of unbeatens on the Third Saturday in October since 1989.
watchstadium.com
No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee: Betting Preview
No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee meet in Week 7 on Saturday. Jared Smith and Matt Fortuna preview the game.
Just In: College GameDay Guest Picker Announced
ESPN's flagship college football show, College GameDay, is back in Knoxville for the second consecutive Tennessee home game. Last time out, Knoxville native and WWE female wrestler Bianca Belair was the guest picker. This time, legendary VFL, NFL Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tigerdroppings.com
Poll: Predict The SEC Game Of The Week - No. 3 Alabama At No. 6 Tennessee
No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) travels to Knoxville this weekend to face No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) in the SEC game of the week. Kickoff from Neyland Stadium is set for 2:30 pm CT on CBS. The Crimson Tide are currently 7-point favorites and the over/under is set...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to latest Lee Corso health news
Lee Corso will return to the “College GameDay” set Saturday. Corso will be on hand when the crew heads to Knoxville to watch the Alabama Crimson Tide face the Tennessee Volunteers in what should be an electric SEC game. Corso, 87, missed the last two weeks due to an unspecified illness.
College GameDay Announces Official Celebrity Guest Picker For Knoxville Show
ESPN's College GameDay has officially announced who this week's guest picker will be, and it's a good one. Tennessee legend Peyton Manning will join Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and the rest of the College GameDay crew for the show in Knoxville this Saturday. Manning will no doubt be ...
Hundreds of Vols fans enjoy first-ever ‘Market Square Madness’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds of Vol fans flocked to downtown Knoxville Thursday night to be a part of the first-ever ‘Market Square Madness.’ Fans were treated to everything from lights, music, pep squads, and UT basketball. “I’ve been coming to ball games since ’92,” said Dollie Merritt. Long-time and new fans hope the Vols […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tdalabamamag.com
Watch hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video
It is the “Third Saturday in October,” which means Alabama and Tennessee play Saturday. In honor of University of Alabama alum Irvin Carney, we have a hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video. Crimson Tide fans can get themselves ready for the matchup and have fun by...
Robert Griffin III Names His Heisman Trophy Frontrunner
ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III has named his frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy winner. The former Heisman quarterback has Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker as his No. 1 option to claim this year's award. In his sixth-year senior season, Hooker has come into his own as one of...
wvlt.tv
Peyton Manning themed saloon is fit for ‘The Sheriff’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many places to wine and dine in Knoxville but there’s only one place fit for a sheriff. Saloon 16 is connected to the Graduate Hotel near the University of Tennessee campus. The western saloon theme mixes hundreds of pieces of memorabilia from the Sheriff, Peyton Manning.
Troy Messenger
Marjorie Lane honored at ASU
Marjorie Lane of Troy has been honored by Alabama State University as a recipient of a 50 Under 50 alumni award. The award is designed to engage, re-engage, educate, honor and develop the next generation of advocates, donors and ambassadors for ASU. The 50 under 50 class members were honored...
Comments / 0