Read full article on original website
Related
KIPP High School in St. Louis shifts to online learning after another student brings gun on campus
ST. LOUIS — KIPP High School in St. Louis announced earlier this week that it has paused in-person learning because of safety concerns on campus. The school sent a letter out notifying it will shift to virtual instruction momentarily due to safety and security concerns on campus. Administrators announced...
High levels of radioactive lead found at Jana Elementary School | 'This has been here since the 1940s'
FLORISSANT, Mo. — After nearly a century of waiting, an independent study found Jana Elementary School is contaminated with high levels of radioactive lead. The study said, "The test results indicate high levels of radioactive lead, Pb 210 found in the following areas:. Inside the Jana Elementary school building...
KMOV
School district denies News 4 access to video of student, security guard altercation
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A Metro East school district denied News 4 access to surveillance footage of an altercation between a student and security guards. In September, a student sent News 4 cell phone footage of a Cahokia High School security guard body-slamming a student outside the school. In a...
KSDK
Students get 'suited for success' for free at St. Louis Community College
Students at St. Louis Community College were suited for business attire for free. They will have a career fair next week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSDK
Woman carjacked, grandson assaulted outside Sumner High School
Wednesday afternoon, a 65-year-old woman and her grandson were carjacked outside Sumner High School. Her grandson is a student at Sumner.
KMOV
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for students in need
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some parents of one area school district are furious after their board of education voted to eliminate programs meant to help low-income students. The Rockwood School District serves more than 20,000 students. Just last week, its board voted to end three programs specifically for Black students. Parents who talked with News 4 said their children and others feel isolated and silenced.
Mehlville School District cancels classes Thursday
Students in the Mehlville School District get the day off.
KMOV
Teen shot in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen was shot in the leg in north St. Louis early Friday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the boy, in his early teens, was shot in the leg in the 5100 block of Northland. The boy was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police arrest suspect in wire theft, resulting in mass internet outages in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Police arrested a man after receiving complaints from citizens and businesses about wire theft, an issue leading to many internet outages in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. Prosecutors have charged Sherman Ragland, 47, with property damage and stealing in connection with the investigation. Ragland...
KMOV
Suspect from South County charged in Hazelwood man’s death
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 18-year-old from South County is facing charges in connection with the shooting death of a man that occurred in South City in August. Michael Henderson is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is accused of shooting Joseph Shaw, 42, of Hazelwood, near the intersection of Broadway and Nebraska on August 26.
Grant’s Farm make changes after complaints from guests about traffic at Halloween Nights
Many families packed into Grant's Farm during the first weekend of Halloween Nights. Some families said on social media that they were unable to get in because of the long wait times.
KMOV
Group of teens carjack 65-year-old woman picking up kid from school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 65-year-old woman was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in North City. The incident occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Cottage. Police say the woman was picking her 15-year-old teen up from school when four teenagers approached the kid and started assaulting him. One...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
18-year-old charged after fatal shooting in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder for an August homicide in south St. Louis. Michael Henderson, an 18-year-old Lemay man, was charged with murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of 42-year-old Joseph Shaw on Aug. 26. Police said they...
siue.edu
Metro East Residents Turnout for Free Computers, Distributed by East St. Louis Learning Resource Center and PCs for People
More than 200 desktop and laptop computers were given away to eligible Metro East residents on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center. The computer giveaway was made possible by PCs for People and the SIUE East St. Louis Learning Resource Center (LRC), according...
KSDK
Metro East resident pleads to club-goers after shooting outside nightclub
One resident in the Village of Brooklyn, Illinois makes a plea to club-goers in the Metro East. A shooting occurred at Roxy's Friday morning.
KMOV
North County police officers discuss woman stealing and crashing patrol car, hope viral video helps other cops
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- In less than 10 seconds, North County Police Cooperative police officer Tony Moutray’s brand new patrol car was stolen and driven into a tree. “Making a buttonhook for the car is something that neither one of us anticipated, says Officer Moutray. “My pride is a little bruised. I hate to see the department lose a car but as far as embarrassment goes no I hope people can watch the video and learn any way they can with it.”
City of St. Louis announce new bureau to tackle drug abuse and mental health
The City of St. Louis announced a new bureau in the St. Louis Department of Health to tackle the crisis of drug abuse and mental health.
KSDK
Study calls St. Louis 'least safe' city in the U.S.
A study from Wallethub listed St. Louis at the bottom of "safest cities" in the U.S. It looked at crime, natural disasters, COVID vaccination, unemployment and more.
Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A vehicle and a school bus crashed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Victoria Avenue. It is unknown at this time what led up to the collision. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group […]
mymoinfo.com
Young Man From Iron County Dies In Bonne Terre Prison
(Bonne Terre) A prison inmate from Belleview, who had just been sent to prison in March, has died at the prison in Bonne Terre. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says an autopsy will be conducted to determine how Melton Spencer died on October 10th. Spencer was...
Comments / 1