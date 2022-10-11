ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Records: McGregor boy, 8, witnessed father murder three family members

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez’s 8-year-old son witnessed his father shoot and kill Monica Delgado Aviles and her two teenage children on Sept. 28 and told investigators Jaimes-Hernandez was still holding the silver pistol when the boy woke up the next morning, according to arrest records made public Friday.
MCGREGOR, TX
KBTX.com

Multiple catalytic converters stolen on University Drive last weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One College Station family was hit hard by catalytic converter thieves this past weekend. College Station police report eight catalytic converters were stolen off vehicles at businesses and hotels off University Drive. From June until early September, authorities say there have been 70 catalytic converter thefts. David Simmons with the College Station Police Department told KBTX there have been about 35 arrests made Brazos County wide for the crimes.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Rockdale, TX
Rockdale, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KCEN

Killeen police release name of murdered man

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has released the name of a murder victim. The victim has been identified as Davarian James Lawrence, according to the department. The case is currently being investigated by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit. The department has given no further...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Police: Call of shots fired near Bryan school ‘unfounded’

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bryan Police Department responded to a call of possible shots fired near Stephen F. Austin Middle School. The department said on Thursday morning that the call was unfounded and there was no threat at, or near, the school. This is a developing story....
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

Texas man dies in crash in SH 36 in Milam County

MILANO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man has died following a crash on Thursday afternoon in Milam County. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at State Highway 36, 2.4 miles south of Milano. A 2016 Ford F-150 pick-up was...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Rockdale Junior#Rockdale Isd
KCEN

Offering far more than food, Feed My Sheep honored with official Texas proclamation

TEMPLE, Texas — After 12 years and countless hungry mouths fed, local nonprofit Feed My Sheep has received some much deserved praise. Providing food and helpful services to those in need around the community, Feed My Sheep has been tending the flock of Temple Texas for years. The organization has made such an impact that it was recently honored by the Governor of Texas.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Police in Temple looking for missing teenager

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Thursday afternoon were searching for 14-year-old Emma Stone. The Central Texas girl was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. in the 200 block of E Victory. She is 5′2″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds. If you have information on...
TEMPLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman accused of stealing mail in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - A woman in Fayette County has been arrested for allegedly stealing pounds of mail containing identifying information. 43-year-old Michelle Phillips of West Point has been charged with fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of methamphetamine. The Fayette...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
fox44news.com

No service interruption to Lorena recycling after fire

LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: There will not be any need for a service interruption to Lorena’s recycling after Monday’s fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling. According to Lorena City Manager Kevin Neal, the City has received information from Sunbright, saying the damage from the fire was not as bad as originally anticipated.
LORENA, TX
fox44news.com

BSW Health invites you to drive-thru and stop the flu

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health is helping to fight the flu with its annual drive-thru event. Families can get their flu shots all at once, without having to get out of their car. There are three locations open for Central Texans this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.:
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy