Remembering Chicopee crash victim: ‘How could he be taken away?’

Another innocent life, taken to soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with Nick's family and friends. on another note. Why is this driver, even getting bail? He has taken an innocent, hard working, law abiding citizens life. No Bail.
God bless his family and truly hope you will get justice for this horrific crime that happened. The Criminal that struck your poor loved one Is going to be held with kid gloves because his grandmother is or was a judge. Please support this loss of life and support his family. Please demand a fair justice system in this current climate in America. The criminals are able to unleash their hate for life on the community without justice locking them up. Don’t let this mans politically connected grandmother stop justice for this victim.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
