Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Beer Week 2022 in Full EffectAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Related
WLWT 5
Police: 63-year-old Indiana man dead after tanker crash in northern Kentucky
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — An Indiana man is dead after a crash in Henry County, Kentucky, on Friday. It happened around 12:04 p.m. when Kentucky State Police got a call about a single-vehicle crash on Lake Jericho Road. KSP said a preliminary investigation indicates a 2020 Freightliner Tanker ran...
wdrb.com
8 elementary school students hospitalized after crash involving JCPS bus outside Louisville school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight Jefferson County Public Schools students were injured Tuesday in a crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus and a minivan. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday outside Rangeland Elementary School in the Newburg neighborhood. JCPS said the crash involved bus No. 1277, which had 17 students on it from Indian Trail Elementary School.
Wave 3
LMPD officer involved in crash on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was involved in a crash early Friday morning. Around 7:10 a.m., an officer was rear-ended at a stop light at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. EMS was called to the scene, and both the officer and...
WSMV
Shepherdsville man dies after interstate crash in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 65. Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP troopers responded to a crash on I-65 southbound near mile-marker 11. According to a release, Andrew McConnell, 53, of Shepherdsville was driving a 2008 Ranger southbound on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stnonline.com
Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student
A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
Wave 3
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house
Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
Wave 3
An unimaginable dilemma: relinquish parental rights to get your child needed help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The happiest day of their lives unfolded in a couple of seconds when Andrew took his first steps. “We were told from birth that Andrew would never walk,” Andrew’s father Jeremy Haydon said. “Never stand on his own. Never do anything. Years and years of tortuous physical therapy, muscle training, strength training, he walked and that was a beautiful moment for us and we thought there is hope for him.”
Wave 3
Man found dead with gunshot wound in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersontown Police Department has started an investigation after finding a man dead with a gunshot wound. Officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting late Thursday night on Tree Lane, just about a quarter of a mile from Jeffersontown High School. Officers got...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Man charged with posting his abuse of toddler on social media
CARROLLTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Carroll County man has been arrested on charges that he abused a two-year-old child and posted a recording of the abuse on a social media platform. Benjamin J. Franklin, 23, of Carrollton, Kentucky, was arrested October 13 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for criminal abuse of a child under 12 and strangulation. He is scheduled to be arraigned October 19.
wdrb.com
Family friends of man killed in Clarksville Walmart say police used unnecessary deadly force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family friends of the man police found bloodied and holding a machete at Clarksville's Walmart say he didn't deserve to die. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said around 11:15 p.m., Walmart employees noticed a man inside the store who appeared to have cut his neck with a blade.
k105.com
Music, chorus teacher who recently began career in LaRue Co. killed in motorcycle accident
A music teacher who began his career in August in LaRue County has died in a motorcycle crash. Kelly M. Durham, 24, of Campbellsville, was killed in Green County last Friday morning. According to WVLC.colm, Durham was riding a motorcycle at approximately 10:30 a.m. when he collided with a vehicle...
Wave 3
Man dies in hospital after being shot by Clarksville police inside Walmart
Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to David McAtee shooting. The former Louisville Metro Police officer charged federally in connection to the shooting of west Louisville restaurant owner David “YaYa” McAtee plead guilty in court on Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. Some residents cite...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Woman arrested months after Jeffersontown police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested months after police say she smashed into two vehicles — including a police cruiser — during a pursuit in Jeffersontown. According to Mike Lauder, a detective with the Jeffersontown Police Department, the incident took place on Sunday, June 12, in the parking lot of the Thorntons on Blankenbaker Parkway, near Bluegrass Parkway.
AMBER Alert canceled for 16-year-old Kentucky girl
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Julissa Lovick, 16, was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday at College View campus in Elizabethtown, according to authorities.
wcluradio.com
Simpson County crash leaves one dead along interstate
FRANKLIN – A Shepherdsville man is dead after a crash along Interstate 65 on Wednesday evening. Kentucky State Police Post 3 responded to the crash just before 9 p.m. The crash happened near mile marker 11.7 in the southbound lanes. A preliminary investigation indicates Andrew McConnell, 53, was driving...
k105.com
Missing Elizabethtown teen found in Louisville
The Amber Alert issued for a missing Elizabethtown teenager has been cancelled. Authorities issued the alert Tuesday afternoon for 16-year-old Julissa Lovick. She had last been seen Tuesday morning at approximately 11:00 entering a vehicle at Elizabethtown College View Apartments. According to Kentucky State Police, Lovick was located in Louisville,...
WKYT 27
A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - In a single instant, it is often said, life can change forever. For Kayla Sorrell and Ross Burd, on May 13, 2021, it changed in three. The first was at 8 a.m., when Burd dropped off young Raven to the babysitter, a trusted woman who shared a special bond with Raven. It was a normal day.
Wave 3
Louisville man sentenced in connection to homicide of 19-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man will be facing time in prison in connection to the death of 19-year-old Devon Robinson back in July 2020. Kelvonnie Harris was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years on the amended charge of criminal facilitation to murder, according to the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
WLKY.com
Man sentenced for killing girlfriend at Clarksville home
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A man who killed his girlfriend at her Clarksville home is heading to prison. On Thursday, a Clark County circuit judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years. Under the terms of a plea deal, Smith will serve just 20 of those on an amended charge of...
WLWT 5
Police: Man with machete shot, killed by police at Walmart in Indiana
Police fatally shot a man at a southern Indiana Walmart who they say charged at them with a machete. Indiana State Police is investigating after a man was shot and killed by Clarksville Police at the Walmart located on Veterans Parkway. According to a spokesperson for ISP, after the Walmart...
Comments / 5