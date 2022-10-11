ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

Groves sees record increase in sales tax revenue

GROVES — Groves is one of the fastest growing cities in Southeast Texas. Not only in population, but the city is also experiencing a business boom. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports a record hike in sales tax revenue indicates a healthy economy is on the horizon for Groves.
KFDM-TV

Port Arthur Fire Department responds to fire at the German Pellets

PORT ARTHUR — Updated: One firefighter has suffered overheating from the extended work process and high humidity, according to information from the Port Arthur Fire Department's Facebook. Acadian Ambulance responded to provide medical assessment and standby during the incident. The company was found to not be following code requirements...
KFDM-TV

Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
KFDM-TV

Southeast Texans gather for the 53rd Annual Groves Pecan Festival

GROVES — The 53rd Annual Groves Pecan Festival Groves Pecan Festival underway. It's a chance to enjoy rides and food. The festival also provides a major boost to the city's economy. Fox 4/KFDM's Skylar Williams reports. The Groves Pecan Festival is open in Lion’s Park, Saturday, October 15th from...
KFDM-TV

Jury convicts man of murder in Avery Trace shooting death

BEAUMONT — The jury in Judge John Stevens' court has convicted a man of murder in a shooting death at Port Arthur's Avery Trace Apartments. The jury returned at about 3:45 p.m. with the verdict in the murder trial of Kylan Bazile, 24. Jurors convicted Bazile of murder in...
KFDM-TV

Senior Expo 2022

KFDM/FOX4 is bringing the Senior Expo back to Southeast Texas! On November 3rd, we will host a fun, much needed day out for our most cherished generation. The Beaumont Civic Center will be packed with businesses ready to help our seniors and the entertainment stage will be buzzing with music, bingo, and guest speakers.
KFDM-TV

Beaumont Fire Department responds to fatal residential house fire

BEAUMONT — Fire District Chief Scott Wheat tells us, the Beaumont Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2100 Block of Rusk St. early Thursday morning. There was one fatality. The incident under investigation at this time. The following is a press release:. On Thursday, October 13,...
KFDM-TV

Nederland ISD says threat on YouTube site during football game prompts extra security

NEDERLAND — The Nederland ISD says a threat posted to a YouTube site during the live stream of Thursday night's football game is prompting extra security in the district. The district says Nederland Police investigated the threat to student safety made on the YouTube posting site during Thursday night's live stream of the Nederland vs. Ft. Bend Marshall football game.
KFDM-TV

The 2022 Groves Pecan Festival kicks off Thursday!

GROVES — The 2016 Groves Pecan Festival kicked off this Thursday, and Southeast Texans gathered to enjoy family and friends and to take a break from the upcoming election in a month. The fun lasts from October 13th through Sunday, October 16th. Release:. This year’s 53nd Annual Festival is...
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: Man dies of injuries from auto-pedestrian crash in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — A man has died of his injuries following an auto-pedestrian crash on College Street in Beaumont. He's the fourth man in the area to die in auto-pedestrian crashes since Saturday. Beaumont Police say the victim was struck at about 8:30 Tuesday night in the 4500 block of...
KFDM-TV

PN-G community mourning student's death

PORT NECHES-GROVES ISD — The Port Neches-Groves ISD community is mourning the death of a student. KFDM/Fox 4 spoke with an administrator who told us an online posting today serves as the district's official statement:. Port Neches-Groves ISD. "The PN-G ISD family is hurting by the sudden loss of...
KFDM-TV

Lamar Volleyball snaps 8 game skid and grabs first SLC win

Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas – Lamar University recorded a .280 attack percentage (52-17-125) and jumped out to a quick start against New Orleans and never looked back defeating the Privateers, 3-1 (25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 25-12), Thursday evening at McDonald Gym. The victory – LU’s first Southland win...
