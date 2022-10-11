Read full article on original website
esther evans
3d ago
I realize crime has priorities and the police force can't cover the area of Fresno but please do your best. Too many people are needlessly injured or killed due to wreckless driving. Maybe drivers Ed. in schools should return. Spend some money on that!
Elaine Gutierrez
3d ago
the 180 and the 41 need to be watched, their driving between 75 and 85 mph and if your in the fast lane, the far left lane the speeders are using the emergency lane to pass you!!! so add that to the priorities
Fentanyl found after running a red light, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Thursday night with 200 blue pills believed to be fentanyl while driving on a suspended license due to a prior DUI and on parole for attempted murder, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light and […]
Dog on motorcycle leads to seizure of gun, meth, mushrooms in Fresno, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A traffic stop on a motorcycle rider whose dog was unsecured on the back of the bike led to the arrest of a 58-year-old on numerous felonies, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies say they conducted the traffic stop near Hughes and McKinley […]
Woman dies, flips car over after clipping power stabilizing wire, police say
Fresno police are investigating a fatal traffic accident on Parkway Drive and Iota Avenue that left one woman dead.
Man arrested after possible active shooter in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple officers in Madera responded to the area of 4th Street and Gateway Drive for a possible active shooter situation where students were walking to school Friday morning, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say a man was seen firing what was believed to be a firearm, repeatedly in the […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injured Patient Life Flighted Out After Traffic Accident Near Fresno
Two-Vehicle Collision at Dunlap Road Intersection Causes Serious Injury. A traffic accident at Kings Canyon Joint Unified caused serious injuries after two vehicles collided on October 11. The crash occurred at Dunlap and Hopewell roads around 3:09 p.m. After California Highway Patrol (CHP) as well as emergency responders arrived at the accident scene, the roadway was shut down to allow a Life Flight plane to land and pick up the patient for transport to a hospital.
Shooting investigation closes northbound Highway 99 Fresno Street off-ramp
California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting after a man walked into a local Chevron gas station reporting he had been shot Wednesday morning.
KMPH.com
Deadly rollover crash on Belmont Ave. Friday morning in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person died in a rollover crash at Belmont and Parkway Avenues in Fresno Friday morning. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. when police say 22-year-old Jinnah Conley was making a turn onto Belmont left the roadway, clipped a telephone pole support cable, and flipped.
Charges added to Tollhouse man after guns and ammo found, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old man who was already in custody had charges added, according to the Clovis Police Department. Police say the Fresno County’s Adult Compliance Team (ACT) served a search warrant at a home in Tollhouse Thursday. Investigators say the suspect was identified as Jeffrey Mast of Tollhouse. Clovis Police Officers say Mast […]
California Highway Patrol releases initial report on crash that killed Jolissa Fuentes
The California Highway Patrol has released its initial report on the crash that killed Jolissa Fuentes.
Potential school shooting prevented in Fresno County, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tranquillity High School student was arrested on Thursday under the suspicion of attempting to shoot up his school, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say on Wednesday, social media posts from the teen that claimed he was going to shoot up the school raised concern among community members. […]
KMPH.com
Fresno Police warns about scam calls
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is warning the public about scam calls coming in showing the station’s phone number. Phony callers are posing to be with the Fresno PD regarding jury dates, warrants, and requesting money or payments. As a reminder, the department will never...
Man hospitalized after surviving crash in northeast Fresno with gunshot wound
Fresno Police say a man crashed along Friant Road, when officers checked on the driver, they found he had been shot.
1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting near Downtown Fresno, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning near Downtown Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says the man was shot once in the upper part of his body around 6:40 a.m. near Fresno Street and Highway 99. The victim was talking and was transported to a […]
ca.gov
NEWS RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Authority Completes Second Structure in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. –The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, today announced the completion of the Kent Avenue Grade Separation – the second high-speed rail overpass to open to traffic in Kings County within the last month. The Kent Avenue Grade Separation is...
Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of the 22-year-old had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County north of […]
Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
KMPH.com
Man arrested for attempted kidnapping in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — An ex-boyfriend has been arrested after deputies say he attempted to kidnap his former girlfriend in Kettleman City. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of King St. Wednesday night. According to the victim, her ex-boyfriend Demetrio Castro broke into their...
legalexaminer.com
Motorcyclist Rushed to Hospital After Collision on Shaw Ave in Fresno
A collision between a motorcyclist and a small car sent a rider to the hospital this weekend in Fresno. Fresno Police responded to the scene sometime after 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022. KMPH-TV reports the accident occurred as the motorcyclist was exiting Highway 41 and was attempting to...
Bicycle theft leads to 70-year-old facing homicide charge, deputies say
PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New information released by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday revealed what deputies say led to a 70-year-old man from Parlier being arrested on suspicion of a homicide earlier this month. Deputies say 70-year-old Edmundo Martinez of Parlier was booked into jail following the death of 45-year-old Jose Palafox Jr. […]
Family remembers 15-year-old Hoover High student hit and killed by car
Rashad Al-Hakim Junior fought for his life in the days following the crash but lost that battle. His mother says this feels like a nightmare and as she mourns the loss of her son, she's also left with a lot of questions.
