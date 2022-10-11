ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

esther evans
3d ago

I realize crime has priorities and the police force can't cover the area of Fresno but please do your best. Too many people are needlessly injured or killed due to wreckless driving. Maybe drivers Ed. in schools should return. Spend some money on that!

Elaine Gutierrez
3d ago

the 180 and the 41 need to be watched, their driving between 75 and 85 mph and if your in the fast lane, the far left lane the speeders are using the emergency lane to pass you!!! so add that to the priorities

YourCentralValley.com

Fentanyl found after running a red light, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Thursday night with 200 blue pills believed to be fentanyl while driving on a suspended license due to a prior DUI and on parole for attempted murder, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light and […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injured Patient Life Flighted Out After Traffic Accident Near Fresno

Two-Vehicle Collision at Dunlap Road Intersection Causes Serious Injury. A traffic accident at Kings Canyon Joint Unified caused serious injuries after two vehicles collided on October 11. The crash occurred at Dunlap and Hopewell roads around 3:09 p.m. After California Highway Patrol (CHP) as well as emergency responders arrived at the accident scene, the roadway was shut down to allow a Life Flight plane to land and pick up the patient for transport to a hospital.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Deadly rollover crash on Belmont Ave. Friday morning in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person died in a rollover crash at Belmont and Parkway Avenues in Fresno Friday morning. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. when police say 22-year-old Jinnah Conley was making a turn onto Belmont left the roadway, clipped a telephone pole support cable, and flipped.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Police warns about scam calls

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is warning the public about scam calls coming in showing the station’s phone number. Phony callers are posing to be with the Fresno PD regarding jury dates, warrants, and requesting money or payments. As a reminder, the department will never...
FRESNO, CA
KRON4 News

Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of the 22-year-old had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County north of […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested for attempted kidnapping in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — An ex-boyfriend has been arrested after deputies say he attempted to kidnap his former girlfriend in Kettleman City. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of King St. Wednesday night. According to the victim, her ex-boyfriend Demetrio Castro broke into their...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
legalexaminer.com

Motorcyclist Rushed to Hospital After Collision on Shaw Ave in Fresno

A collision between a motorcyclist and a small car sent a rider to the hospital this weekend in Fresno. Fresno Police responded to the scene sometime after 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022. KMPH-TV reports the accident occurred as the motorcyclist was exiting Highway 41 and was attempting to...
FRESNO, CA

