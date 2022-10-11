ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Record dry streak set to end, chance for severe storms with high winds

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A record dry streak will end Wednesday with showers and better storm chances late afternoon and into the early overnight. Temperatures reach the mid-70s but then clouds increase and rain and storms return through the afternoon and evening, ending a 16-day dry stretch. Local 12 meteorologist Brad Maushart says there is a slim chance a storm or two could be strong or severe.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Rain chances dwindling as front moves east

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain is dissipating as it moves closer to the Tri-State along a cold front. We will see a few showers and thunderstorms but it does not appear to be widespread. Rain will end early Thursday morning with blustery conditions. Another big cool down is on the way...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is congesting traffic along I-275 in northern Kentucky

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing long delays along eastbound I-275 at Kentucky route 17 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Crestview Hills, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
WLWT 5

WATCH: BLINK puts on illuminating drone show

CINCINNATI — BLINK, Cincinnati's glowing light adventure, is returning this fall with some new additions. The festival will partner with Sky Elements Drone Shows to put on its first-ever drone show at Smale Riverfront Park. The drone show, put on by altafiber, will happen twice each night of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood

Reports of a field fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont

Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on US-27 in Cold Spring

Reports of a vehicle fire on US-27 in Cold Spring
COLD SPRING, KY
WLWT 5

Delays expected on I-75 in Sharonville due to a lane blocking crash

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along southbound I-75 near I-275 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The center lane is blocked on southbound I-75 in Sharonville after a crash, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning...
SHARONVILLE, OH
#Thunderstorms
Fox 19

Kenwood Towne Center will be closed on Thanksgiving

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kenwood Towne Center will not be open on Thanksgiving. The Kenwood Towne Center will open at 9 a.m. on Black Friday. The shopping mall is not alone in choosing to be closed for Thanksgiving. Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target have already announced their doors will also be...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is causing a major backup along I-275 near Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along northbound I-275 at State Route 28 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and emergency crews are at the scene of a crash causing delays along the interstate near Milford, Tuesday afternoon.
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Hunt Road in Blue Ash

Reports of a structure fire on Hunt Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a combine fire on Hockman Road in Ripley

Reports of a combine fire on Hockman Road in Ripley
RIPLEY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Weaver Road in Florence

Reports of a crash with injuries on Weaver Road in Florence
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Highridge Avenue in Florence

Reports of a structure fire on Highridge Avenue in Florence
FLORENCE, KY

Community Policy