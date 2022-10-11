Read full article on original website
WKRC
Record dry streak set to end, chance for severe storms with high winds
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A record dry streak will end Wednesday with showers and better storm chances late afternoon and into the early overnight. Temperatures reach the mid-70s but then clouds increase and rain and storms return through the afternoon and evening, ending a 16-day dry stretch. Local 12 meteorologist Brad Maushart says there is a slim chance a storm or two could be strong or severe.
Fox 19
Rain chances dwindling as front moves east
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain is dissipating as it moves closer to the Tri-State along a cold front. We will see a few showers and thunderstorms but it does not appear to be widespread. Rain will end early Thursday morning with blustery conditions. Another big cool down is on the way...
WLWT 5
A crash is congesting traffic along I-275 in northern Kentucky
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing long delays along eastbound I-275 at Kentucky route 17 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Crestview Hills, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
WLWT 5
WATCH: BLINK puts on illuminating drone show
CINCINNATI — BLINK, Cincinnati's glowing light adventure, is returning this fall with some new additions. The festival will partner with Sky Elements Drone Shows to put on its first-ever drone show at Smale Riverfront Park. The drone show, put on by altafiber, will happen twice each night of the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on US-27 in Cold Spring
COLD SPRING, Ky. — Reports of a vehicle fire on US-27 in Cold Spring. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Delays expected on I-75 in Sharonville due to a lane blocking crash
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along southbound I-75 near I-275 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The center lane is blocked on southbound I-75 in Sharonville after a crash, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Main Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Main Street in downtown Cincinnati. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Kenwood Towne Center will be closed on Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kenwood Towne Center will not be open on Thanksgiving. The Kenwood Towne Center will open at 9 a.m. on Black Friday. The shopping mall is not alone in choosing to be closed for Thanksgiving. Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target have already announced their doors will also be...
WLWT 5
A crash is causing a major backup along I-275 near Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along northbound I-275 at State Route 28 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and emergency crews are at the scene of a crash causing delays along the interstate near Milford, Tuesday afternoon.
BLINK’s Parade Lights the Way Tonight
ish organizes the BLINK opening parade with new twists and surprises and a familiar embrace of public participation. The post BLINK’s Parade Lights the Way Tonight appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Wake up, Cincinnati! Largest coffee festival in the Midwest returns in October
The Cincinnati Coffee Festival will be brewing up an exciting weekend for coffee and tea lovers October 22 and 23 with more than 50 vendors, contests, demonstrations and music.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Hunt Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Hunt Road in Blue Ash. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a combine fire on Hockman Road in Ripley
RIPLEY, Ohio — Reports of a combine fire on Hockman Road in Ripley. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Weaver Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Weaver Road in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Highridge Avenue in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Highridge Avenue in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Campbell County cheerleader dies more than a week after Cold Spring crash
Campbell County High School cheerleader Ava Markus died Tuesday after spending more than a week in the hospital, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
WLWT 5
Police: 63-year-old Indiana man dead after tanker crash in northern Kentucky
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — An Indiana man is dead after a crash in Henry County, Kentucky, on Friday. It happened around 12:04 p.m. when Kentucky State Police got a call about a single-vehicle crash on Lake Jericho Road. KSP said a preliminary investigation indicates a 2020 Freightliner Tanker ran...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and U.S. 42 in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and U.S. 42 in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
