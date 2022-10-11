Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin Popular Week 6 Fantasy Football Add

Arizona Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin has a great opportunity ahead of him this week, and fantasy football experts know all about it.

Arizona Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin is set to take over the backfield this week, and he's a favorite of plenty fantasy football analysts across the web.

Benjamin - who was the only active running back for Arizona who didn't leave the game due to injury in Week 5 - played through cramps in the second half, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the game.

The status of James Conner, Jonathan Ward and Darrel Williams are all unknown with their respective injuries, but with the team reportedly signing Corey Clement, it's obvious Arizona isn't confident in all three returning.

Enter Benjamin, who has been fairly productive in his role as RB2 in Arizona's offense. Now, it appears the keys to the car will be handed over to him, and the fantasy football world is here for it:

Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin Popular Fantasy Football Add This Week

Eric Moody, ESPN : "Benjamin was the 'last back standing' on Sunday after James Conner (rib), Darrel Williams (knee) and Jonathan Ward (hamstring) all suffered injuries. He finished with 53 total yards and a touchdown on 11 touches against the Eagles. Benjamin has accumulated only 82 career touches, as he plays in just his second NFL season, but his success in college says he's capable of more. If both Conner and Williams remain sidelined, Benjamin would be on the RB2 radar against the Seahawks."

Matthew Berry, NBC Sports : "Listen, it's a short-term add. We don't know the status of Darrel Williams or James Conner. I think if Conner were to miss it would be a committee with him and Darrel Williams, if both guys are out obviously Benjamin gets the nice start against the Seahawks. 45 yards from scrimmage , four-to-five more targets per game this year so they are using him somewhat. It is an offense that can move the ball. 11 touches for 53 yards and a touchdown filling in for James Conner last week ... I do think Benjamin makes a lot of sense for anybody that rosters Conner, and certainly you do like him this week, [he's] a good streaming option this week."

Chris Raybon , Action Network : "Benjamin will be a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 if Conner is unable to suit up. Benjamin faces a Seahawks defense allowing the second-most rushing yards (130.8) and third-most receiving yards (55.6) per game to opposing backs. The second-year back’s underlying metrics are strong. He is averaging 3.13 yards after contact per carry, which is 24th out of 60 qualified RBs and over a half-yard better than Conner (2.50), per PFF. Benjamin is also second on the team in targets per route run (21%), behind only Marquise Brown (23%). If Conner is out but Williams is active, I would still expect a 2-to-1 split in favor of Benjamin, which is enough to put him in the top 15."

Andy Behrens, Yahoo! : " He is the healthiest Cardinals running back right now. James Conner checked out with a rib issue this past week. Darrel Williams has a knee issue. Eno Benjamin is about to face Seattle, and that is the league's worst defense by a fair amount. They've been getting in shootouts every week. They are dead last in the NFL in terms of yards per play allowed. They've just been dreadful. So Benjamin, in a role where he's probably going to see double-digit touches, perhaps, if he's the guy we're talking about 20 touches, that's going to be an enormous week for him."

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

PFF Loves Rondale Moore in Fantasy Football This Week

ESPN FPI Projects Cardinals at No. 19 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Cardinals Drop One Spot in B/R Power Rankings

Three Trade Targets for GM Steve Keim

Cardinals-Seahawks Time May Change

Frustrations Rise Over Home Struggles

Antoine Wesley Suffered Season-Ending Injury

Maxx Williams Re-Signed to Practice Squad