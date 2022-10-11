ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, NC

WRAL

Cary police chief responds to gun being fired at Cary High School

Cary Police Chief Terry Sult said nearly an hour passed before officers were alerted Wednesday that a gun was fired inside a Cary High School bathroom.
CARY, NC
WRAL

What does a rattlesnake corn dog taste like?

WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Friday's Mega Millions drawing produces $1 million win in North Carolina

Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at a Wayne County convenience store won a $1 million prize in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Handy Mart on U.S. Highway 70 West in Goldsboro. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL

Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood

The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
RALEIGH, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Aberdeen man charged with breaking into West End home

An Aberdeen man was arrested and placed at the Moore County Detention Center under a $11,000 secured bond for allegedly breaking into a home, according to Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields. The Moore County Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation in West End after receiving a report for breaking or entering...
ABERDEEN, NC
News Break
Politics
WITN

Second arrest made in Greenville apartment murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A second person has been charged in Wednesday night’s murder in Greenville. Greenville police arrested Shamel Webb last night. Morris Bowser, Jr. was found dead inside his apartment on Larkin Lane on Wednesday from an apparent shooting. Police have already charged a 15-year-old boy in...
GREENVILLE, NC
Washington Examiner

North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court

A North Carolina man found himself in jail for not wearing a mask in a courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist of the North Carolina Superior Court found Gregory Hahn, 42, guilty of contempt of court for not following Gilchrist's mask mandate. The judge is the only one within the courthouse that requires a mask, according to Clerk of Superior Court Renee Whittenton.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Sky 5 flies over deadly shooting in east Raleigh neighborhood

An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation on Thrusday afternoon in an east Raleigh neighborhood.
RALEIGH, NC
warrenrecord.com

Ribbon cutting celebrates grand opening

Warrenton and Warren County officials, representatives of the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce, family and friends gather Saturday to celebrate the ribbon cutting and grand opening of Champions Maintenance & Cleaning Service, LLC at 115 N. Main St., Warrenton. For more information about services, call 252-257-2233, 252-257-3629 or 252-820-4695; email championmatthew01@gmail.com or visit www.championsmaintenanceservicellc.com.
WARRENTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Loaded Rifle, Drugs Found On Harnett County High School Campus

HARNETT COUNTY – An 18 year-old student is facing serious charges after a loaded rifle, ammunition, and narcotics was reportedly found Thursday on the campus of Triton High School on Maynard Lake Road, Erwin. The School Resource Officer assigned to Triton High was investigating a drug complaint in the...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police looking for man wanted in early-morning stabbing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is looking for the suspect who stabbed a man multiple times just after 2 a.m. Thursday. Officers said the suspect, who was wearing a plaid shirt over a black under shirt, who is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches and nearly 140 pounds stabbed a man multiple times after the two were in a fight.
RALEIGH, NC

