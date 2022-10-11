Read full article on original website
WECT
NC treasurer: Not paying for Spring Lake to hire fired Kenly town manager
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - State Treasurer Dale Folwell says he will not approve the funds for Spring Lake to hire as its town manager a woman recently fired from the same job in Kenly. In a statement issued Thursday, Folwell cited statutory authority and the local government commission’s financial oversight...
State board that controls Spring Lake's finances won't OK funds to hire Jones as new town manager
State Treasurer Dale Folwell said that he will not approve the funds to hire ousted Kenly town manager Justine Jones for the same role in Spring Lake, saying it was "not in the best interest" of the community.
WRAL
Cary police chief responds to gun being fired at Cary High School
Cary Police Chief Terry Sult said nearly an hour passed before officers were alerted Wednesday that a gun was fired inside a Cary High School bathroom.
WRAL
What does a rattlesnake corn dog taste like?
WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair. WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Farm Family of the Day': Multigenerational farm honored at North Carolina State Fair
LEE COUNTY, N.C. — While many people flock to the North Carolina State Fair for the fried food and entertainment, one of the main purposes of the fair is to educate fairgoers about the connection between farming and food. What You Need To Know. The North Carolina State Fair...
WRAL
Friday's Mega Millions drawing produces $1 million win in North Carolina
Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at a Wayne County convenience store won a $1 million prize in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Handy Mart on U.S. Highway 70 West in Goldsboro. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
WRAL
'We're all hurting:' East Raleigh residents on edge after mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hedingham is a residential area of single family and town homes and a golf club along the eastern edge of the City of Raleigh. The entrance was lined with flowers Friday, piled up in tribute to families whose lives have turned upside down. As the sun...
WRAL
Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood
The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities
Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home.
Photos: Multiple people shot and five killed in Raleigh. Suspect in custody.
The situation continues to unfold.
WRAL
Victims in Raleigh's Hedingham shooting remembered for love, smiles, dog walks, big plans
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Friday released the names of five people who were killed and two who were injured in a shooting in an east Raleigh community. Chief of Police Estella Patterson said a 15-year-old opened fire in the streets of the Hedingham neighborhood and...
sandhillssentinel.com
Aberdeen man charged with breaking into West End home
An Aberdeen man was arrested and placed at the Moore County Detention Center under a $11,000 secured bond for allegedly breaking into a home, according to Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields. The Moore County Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation in West End after receiving a report for breaking or entering...
WITN
Second arrest made in Greenville apartment murder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A second person has been charged in Wednesday night’s murder in Greenville. Greenville police arrested Shamel Webb last night. Morris Bowser, Jr. was found dead inside his apartment on Larkin Lane on Wednesday from an apparent shooting. Police have already charged a 15-year-old boy in...
Washington Examiner
North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court
A North Carolina man found himself in jail for not wearing a mask in a courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist of the North Carolina Superior Court found Gregory Hahn, 42, guilty of contempt of court for not following Gilchrist's mask mandate. The judge is the only one within the courthouse that requires a mask, according to Clerk of Superior Court Renee Whittenton.
WRAL
Sky 5 flies over deadly shooting in east Raleigh neighborhood
An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation on Thrusday afternoon in an east Raleigh neighborhood. An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation on Thrusday afternoon in an east Raleigh neighborhood.
This company is building a national luxury travel brand in a small NC town
FlyExclusive has a fleet of more than 90 private jets for wealthy customers on the go.
warrenrecord.com
Ribbon cutting celebrates grand opening
Warrenton and Warren County officials, representatives of the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce, family and friends gather Saturday to celebrate the ribbon cutting and grand opening of Champions Maintenance & Cleaning Service, LLC at 115 N. Main St., Warrenton. For more information about services, call 252-257-2233, 252-257-3629 or 252-820-4695; email championmatthew01@gmail.com or visit www.championsmaintenanceservicellc.com.
jocoreport.com
Loaded Rifle, Drugs Found On Harnett County High School Campus
HARNETT COUNTY – An 18 year-old student is facing serious charges after a loaded rifle, ammunition, and narcotics was reportedly found Thursday on the campus of Triton High School on Maynard Lake Road, Erwin. The School Resource Officer assigned to Triton High was investigating a drug complaint in the...
cbs17
Raleigh police looking for man wanted in early-morning stabbing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is looking for the suspect who stabbed a man multiple times just after 2 a.m. Thursday. Officers said the suspect, who was wearing a plaid shirt over a black under shirt, who is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches and nearly 140 pounds stabbed a man multiple times after the two were in a fight.
Man killed crossing driveway near Raleigh middle school in hit-and-run
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man walking near a Raleigh school was killed on Wednesday morning when he was hit by a vehicle. Police responded to a "person down" call on Six Forks Road near Carroll Middle School just after 7 a.m. Faramarz Zeinahvazi, 76, was walking northbound on the...
