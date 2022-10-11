ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angela Lansbury Dies At 96

Actress Angela Lansbury died at age 96, just five days before her 97th birthday. Lansbury was one of the most decorated stage actors in history. Cheddar News remembers the iconic legend.

The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Angela Lansbury

She might have not been showbusiness' most sensational spotlight, but she was one of its warmest. Today Hollywood is mourning the loss of Angela Lansbury, whose multi-awarded acting career spanned more than seven decades. Dame Lansbury died at the age of 96, her family confirming the news in a statement.
Cinemablend

Hugh Jackman, Josh Gad, And More Pay Tribute To Angela Lansbury After Her Death At 96

This week, beloved actress Angela Lansbury passed away at 96. The veteran star amassed numerous credits over her 80-year career but was arguably most famous to the masses for her role in Disney's animated classic Beauty and the Beast and for leading the much-missed television series Murder, She Wrote. To say that Lansbury was an icon of the stage and screen would be an understatement. And since her passing was reported, many stars -- like Hugh Jackman and Josh Gad -- have paid tribute to her for her extensive contributions to the entertainment industry.
Parade

Remembering Angela Lansbury! Celebrate with Scenes from Her Best Roles

Angela Lansbury, the dynamic singer and actress best known to TV audiences for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, has died. She was 96. A statement from Lansbury's family posted on Broadway World announced her death: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday."
The List

Former Days Of Our Lives Star Robert Mailhouse Recalls Cherished Memories Of Angela Lansbury

Legendary performer Angela Lansbury's heartbreaking death has rocked the entertainment industry. The amount of accolades Lansbury accumulated in her expansive career on Broadway, in film and TV is endless, and her work has created ripples in multiple genres. Disney lovers know her voice as "Beauty and the Beast's" nurturing teapot Mrs. Potts. Crime buffs are no stranger to her portrayal of mystery-writer-turned- amateur detective in "Murder, She Wrote," via IMDb. And the The New York Times crowned her as Broadway's "Beloved Everywoman."
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Angela Lansbury's Last Wish Before Beloved Screen Icon's Death At 96

Beloved screen icon Angela Lansbury, who captivated the masses with her memorable roles as the widowed mystery writer on Murder, She Wrote and Mrs. Potts in Beauty & The Beast, had one final wish before her death at 96, RadarOnline.com can exclusively confirm. So, what was it? To be remembered "as an OK gal," she said in a 2020 cover story. At the age of 94, Lansbury looked back on her illustrious decades-long career in Hollywood and said she felt more than grateful for what she had accomplished. The London-born star revealed that "being a character actor" provided her...
The List

The Hallmark Show Angela Lansbury Starred In For All 12 Seasons

Esteemed television, film, and Broadway actress Angela Lansbury died on October 11, 2022, at 96. Having been in the business for 80 years, Lansbury first found her start when she was 19 years old in the 1944 film "Gaslit" (via BBC News). Having been scouted while studying at the Feagin School of Dramatic Art in New York, her role as a maid in "Gaslit" earned her an Oscar nomination — but it wasn't until she was 88 that she would actually receive an Academy Award. In 2013, she was given the Academy Honorary award for her work in cinema.
disneydining.com

Disney Stars Pay Tribute to Legendary Angela Lansbury

On October 12, the world was saddened to learn that Dame and Disney Legend Angela Lansbury, had passed away at the age of 96. Lansbury had a long and incredible career that included a lot of work with The Walt Disney Company. She starred as Miss Eglantine Price in the classic film Bedknobs and Broomsticks in 1971. About 20 years later, she returned to voice the character of Mrs. Potts in Disney’s Oscar-winning film Beauty and the Beast. Most recently, she portrayed The Balloon Lady in Mary Poppins Returns.
102.5 The Bone

In Brief: Broadway to honor Angela Lansbury, and more

Broadway will honor legendary six-time Tony-winning actress Angela Lansbury by dimming marquee lights on Saturday. "Angela Lansbury was without a doubt one of Broadway's most endearing leading actresses and her influence in the world of musical theatre will forever live on," Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, said in a statement on Thursday. "It is impossible to think of Broadway and not be reminded of Ms. Lansbury and some of her most iconic roles -- from Mame and Gypsy to Sweeney Todd -- just to name a few." Lansbury died October 11 at the age of 96...
tvinsider.com

Remembering Angela Lansbury With Her TV Guide Magazine Covers Through the Years

The world has lost a true legend of the stage and screen. Dame Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday. In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre, and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine, and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined,” Lansbury’s family said in a statement to Broadway World.
