ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Will Rep. Burgess Owens show up to 4th Congressional District debate?

By Dennis Romboy
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16y9bc_0iV3lJtE00
Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, greets supporters at an event for candidates in the GOP primary election at the Awaken Event Center in South Jordan on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Will Owens participate in Wednesday’s Utah Debate Commission event? | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Republican Rep. Burgess Owens might be a no-show for the only scheduled debate in Utah’s 4th Congressional District race, a pattern he set during the primary election.

A day before the scheduled event, the Utah Debate Commission put out a statement saying Owens has not confirmed that he will take part in the debate at the University of Utah on Wednesday night.

The commission is “still planning on full attendance at the 4 th Congressional District debate, and is looking forward to meaningful dialogue with the candidates that do participate,” according to executive director Erik Nielsen.

Owens’ campaign did not immediately respond to questions about whether the congressman would participate.

Related
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXXMB_0iV3lJtE00
Rick Egan

Owens skipped the Utah Debate Commission debate during the primary election after state GOP Chairman Carson Jorgensen advised Republican candidates not to participate. He also failed to agree to take part in a Utah Republican Party debate in May. The Owens campaign said at the time that it was looking for other dates before the primary in June but that didn’t materialize.

Democrat Darlene McDonald and United Utah Party candidate January Walker ripped Owens on Tuesday. Both would appear on the debate stage without him should he not show up. Salt Lake Tribune executive editor Lauren Gustus will be the moderator.

McDonald said in a tweet that Owens is “terrified of being held accountable, terrified of having to be in front of Darlene, and he’s terrified of his constituents. Burgess Owens we still encourage you to show up.”

The McDonald campaign also issued a statement encouraging the first-term congressman to “rethink this cowardly behavior and do the honorable thing by being held accountable to those constituents he purports to represent as is outlined in his duties in the Constitution of the United States.”

Walker said in a tweet that “real men know how to debate more than they know how to use a gun,” apparently referring to a comment Owens made in a speech last year that “real men” know how to use a gun as they do an iPhone.

“Refusing to go before constituents is an absolute manifestation of your corruption & incompetency for the job,” Walker continued in the tweet. “You’ll regret not joining us on stage when I’m done.”

McDonald also sent out a bingo card for voters as they watch the debate on local TV stations Wednesday. It includes spaces to mark for words and phrases Owens might use such as “coming for your guns,” “Marxist” and “CRT.” The center square read, “Burgess Owens’ no-show.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xFNjq_0iV3lJtE00
Related

Comments / 4

Related
Washington Examiner

Romney acts wrongly with his inaction in Utah Senate race

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is ill-serving his party, his state, and his nation by staying neutral in the race for Utah’s other Senate seat. The incumbent is the thoughtful and solidly conservative Republican Mike Lee, a Reaganite constitutional scholar who clerked for superstar Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. The challenger is shape-shifting “independent” Evan McMullin, who has the official endorsement of the Utah Democratic Party.
UTAH STATE
The Hill

Mark Hamill to stump for Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin

Actor Mark Hamill will stump for Utah Senate hopeful Evan McMullin (I) later this week with less than a month to go before the November midterms, McMullin’s campaign announced Tuesday. The “Star Wars” actor will join a virtual volunteer kickoff event on Thursday, a press advisory said. McMullin is...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
South Jordan, UT
South Jordan, UT
Government
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Burgess Owens
Person
Erik Nielsen
NBC News

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS & UTAH SENATE CANDIDATE EVAN McMULLIN JOIN “MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD” THIS SUNDAY

AND: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH REP. STEPHANIE MURPHY. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) Member, Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol. __. ROUNDTABLE. Eugene Daniels. White House Correspondent, POLITICO; Co-Author, POLITICO’s Playbook; NBC News Contributor; Morning Joe Senior Contributor. Maria Teresa Kumar.
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation

Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Utah Republican Party#Us Congress#State Of Utah#Congressional District#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Gop#The University Of Utah
Pyramid

Guest Opinion: School district split is more than a numbers game

Since late January, a fractioned Orem City council has been dealing with the ramifications of pursuing a split from the Alpine School District. No one reading this would be surprised to hear that this has produced a lot of conflicts — we only have to look to the recent Canyons and Jordan District to remind ourselves of the resulting drama.
OREM, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
43K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy