‘A definite concern’: Why Utah’s Kyle Whittingham wants touchbacks

By Jeff Call
 3 days ago
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham walks away after shaking hands with UCLA coach Chip Kelly after Utah’s loss at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

One of Utah coach Kyle Whittingham ’s many concerns entering Saturday’s game against No. 7 USC is special teams play.

The Utes have given up too many long kickoff returns this season and it’s something he wants to fix.

“It’s a major emphasis,” Whittingham said.

During his weekly news conference Monday morning, the Utah coach joked that he wanted to hold an open tryout for a kicker.

“If you have any eligibility and you can kick, meet me out there at 3 o’clock today,” he said.

Bottom line, Whittingham wants to see his team kick the ball out of the end zone.

“Ideally, we would like to have every kickoff be a touchback and not have to worry about defending a return,” Whittingham said. “Put the ball at the 25 and let’s go. Right now, we’re better off kicking it out of bounds and putting it at the 35 because teams are getting past the 35 with regularity. It’s a definite concern.”

Last Saturday in a 42-32 loss at UCLA, Utah surrendered a 43-yard kickoff return. Jordan Noyes had four kickoffs against the Bruins, with two touchbacks. Jadon Redding had two kickoffs with zero touchbacks.

Against Arizona State , the Sun Devils had a 47-yard kickoff return and a 58-yard kickoff return against the Utes.

Whittingham would just prefer touchbacks to returns.

Utes on the air

No. 7 USC (6-0, 4-0)

at No. 20 Utah (4-2, 2-1)

Saturday, 6 p.m. MDT

Rice-Eccles Stadium

TV: Fox

Radio: ESPN 700

kslsports.com

BYU QB Jaren Hall Says He Will Play Saturday Against Arkansas

PROVO, Utah – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall was seemingly banged up in the loss to Notre Dame this past week, but he said he is ready to play Saturday. The injury likely occurred during the Utah State loss the Thursday prior and speculation was a shoulder injury. In the loss to the Irish, Hall threw just 17 passes and completed nine which was by far his lowest output of the season. During his post-game press conference, Hall downplayed any sort of shoulder injury and took full responsibility for the passing game being as bad as it was.
PROVO, UT
