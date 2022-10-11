So far, the football season has been disastrous, with an 0-5 record to start the season and performances such as a 49-7 blowout to Minnesota and, most recently, a 43-20 defeat at the hands of Arizona to boot. This unsuccessful start to the season has resulted in the unceremoniously parting of ways with head coach Karl Dorrell. Supporting a team struggling this badly can be exhausting, and going to the stadium full of enthusiasm only to be let down can be frustrating.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO