Boulder, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Perspective: Frustrated football fans, come support CU volleyball

So far, the football season has been disastrous, with an 0-5 record to start the season and performances such as a 49-7 blowout to Minnesota and, most recently, a 43-20 defeat at the hands of Arizona to boot. This unsuccessful start to the season has resulted in the unceremoniously parting of ways with head coach Karl Dorrell. Supporting a team struggling this badly can be exhausting, and going to the stadium full of enthusiasm only to be let down can be frustrating.
Energetic new coaching staff looks to lead Buffs to first win against Cal

Some serious changes have finally taken place within the University of Colorado Boulder’s football program, as they look to win their first game of the season against the California Golden Bears on Saturday. Head coach Karl Dorrell and defensive coordinator Chris Wilson have been relieved of their duties after an 0-5 start, and an energetic interim coaching staff will step in looking to turn the season around.
“ShakesFear” is an immersive and spooky experience for all audiences

Outside the gates of the University of Colorado Boulder’s Mary Rippon Outdoor Theater stands a group of CU students and Boulder residents alike, anxiously awaiting their entry into the wash of red, purple, and green lights. Upon crossing the threshold between campus and an eerie, 15th-century-inspired world, the first thing they see is William Shakespeare locked in a cage. He says that his characters have locked him away, and he needs the audience’s help to set him free.
CUPD responds to report of felony menacing, alert sent via email

The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department(CUPD) responded to a report of felony menacing at the Marine Court Apartments, part of graduate and family housing, at 11:12 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Police said the suspect threatened a person while attempting to steal a bike, saying he had a hammer....
