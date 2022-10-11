Read full article on original website
Nine arrested in Kankakee drug raid
KANKAKEE, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities arrested nine people in Kankakee on Wednesday during a drug raid led by the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG). The nine people in custody include: Randolph Douglas, 29 Cory Trapp, 44 Jawan Smith, 24 Calvin Wright, 36 Leonard Green, 39 Takelia Dorsey, 34 Bobbi Prindle, 36 Elton Pendleton, 52 […]
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, October 14th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 26-year-old Devin Hepner on a Grundy County warrant for...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cop will keep his job despite links to Proud Boys, failing to disclose he was under FBI investigation
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer won’t be fired for fraternizing with members of the far right Proud Boys and failing to tell police officials he had come under FBI scrutiny, the city’s watchdog announced Friday. Officer Robert Bakker was instead suspended for 120 days after a lengthy...
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 18 years for accidentally shooting youth activist to death in West Rogers Park
A 20-year-old Chicago man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for accidentally shooting his friend, youth activist Caleb Reed, to death while firing at a car in West Rogers Park two years ago. Jurors found Genove Martin guilty of two counts of second-degree murder on September 9. Judge...
Renter accused of killing landlord sent 'unusual' texts to tenants, prosecutors suggest
A tenant renting a room at a Northwest Side home killed her landlord and dismembered her body before storing several of the landlord’s body parts in a freezer, Cook County prosecutors said Thursday.
Prosecutors: Officers spoke to, released woman three times before arrest in landlord's murder
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bond was denied Thursday for the woman accused of brutally murdering and dismembering her landlord in an Arcadia Terrace neighborhood rooming house this week. Cook County Criminal Court Judge Barbara Dawkins issued the no-bond order Thursday. In court, a prosecutors indicated that police talked with the suspected killer and let her go three different times before she was finally arrested. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with one felony count each of first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death in the murder of 69-year-old Frances Walker. She was also charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with...
fox32chicago.com
Niles man charged after police find guns, cash and cannabis at residence
NILES, Ill. - A Niles man has been charged after police allegedly found guns, cannabis and cash at his residence earlier this week. Alexander J. Arroyo, 23, was charged with delivery of cannabis, possession of a firearm without a FOID and possession of ammunition without a FOID. On Monday, the...
‘Tried to kill me’: Chicago woman describes encounter with woman accused of dismemberment
CHICAGO — A Chicago woman came out Friday to describe an encounter with the woman accused of killing and dismembering her boarding house owner earlier this week. The woman, who WGN News is not naming, alleges Sandra Kolalou sang to her before trying to kill her. “She started to sing, ‘I’m a doctor, I can […]
thelansingjournal.com
Deadly Planet Fitness shooting not ‘random act of violence,’ says LPD
LANSING, Ill. (October 12, 2022) – The October 7 shooting at Planet Fitness was a targeted attack, the Lansing Police Department said in a press release. 36-year-old Lansing resident Ron Johnson was killed by gunfire on Friday, October 7 at 6:45 p.m. in the Planet Fitness parking lot. Johnson was recently paroled in reference to an Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons charge, and was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet at the time he was shot.
wdayradionow.com
Federal charges filed for two accused of traveling with $850,000 of methamphetamine
(Thompson, ND) -- Two people from Chicago are facing federal charges in connection with the possession of meth. The North Dakota Highway Patrol pulled over 30-year-old Julian Madrigal and 26-year-old Alexa Martinez on October 4th and discovered over 22-pounds of meth concealed in a spare tire. The meth had a value of $850,000. The two are charged with drug possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy counts.
Landlord Found Dismembered In Freezer, Tenant Arrested: Police
Chicago Police Department said a homicide investigation is underway after Frances Walker's body was found in a freezer and that a suspect is in custody.
starvedrock.media
Habitual Drunken Driver Arrested After Crash In Ottawa
It appears its time to take away the keys from one Ottawa woman. Forty-three-year-old Kristina Clark was booked in the La Salle County Jail Wednesday night for aggravated DUI involving an accident. Prosecutors say its Clark's 4th DUI charge. In fact a DUI case from last year in La Salle County is still unresolved.
Landlord Murdered, Hacked To Pieces And Stuffed Into Freezer After Serving Eviction Notice, Cops Say
A woman recently served with an eviction notice allegedly hacked her landlord to death and stuffed the remains in a freezer, RadarOnline.com has learned.Police in Chicago charged 36-year-old Sandra Kolalou this week in the case, according to reports. She is accused of killing Francis Walker, 69.Around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, tenants in a home along the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue heard screaming. Police said the witnesses tried to text and call their landlord, Walker, to make sure everything was OK.They got a response back, but it was later determined Kolalou sent it, according to reports. Around 7 p.m....
Skokie police hand out catalytic converter alarms to prevent theft
Catalytic converter theft is a growing problem all over the country, and Skokie police are doing their part to deter those thefts.
cwbchicago.com
Theft, robbery, ID theft, and fake mail carriers are just part of a postal service “riddled with fraud”
“Basically, the entire U.S. Postal Service is riddled with fraud.”. That’s what a law enforcement source told us in December 2020 after a string of people were accused of clearing out banks of Chicago apartment building mailboxes by using stolen and counterfeit postal service master keys. The source said...
wjol.com
Shots Fired Between Two Vehicles In Plainfield Yet No One Files a Report
Plainfield Police Department investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near Lake Renwick. It was on Monday afternoon, October 10th at about 3:44 p.m. that members of the Plainfield Police Department responded to the area of Union Street and Corbin Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, several witnesses...
cwbchicago.com
Gunman opens outside Lakeview restaurant after asking about man’s gang affiliation
Chicago police are investigating after a gunman fired shots at a man outside a Lakeview restaurant on Thursday evening. The victim, 29, was not injured. According to CPD, he was walking into a restaurant in the 3500 block of North Lincoln when someone yelled at him and fired shots at 11:57 p.m.
Wilmette retail thefts lead to multimillion-dollar bust of ‘sophisticated’ scheme, police say
A yearlong investigation resulted in eight arrests on Thursday, Oct. 6, in what police call a “sophisticated criminal enterprise” centering on stolen retail items. The stolen items — primarily over-the-counter medications and infant products (baby formula, diapers) — reportedly were packaged and sold to distributors in California and New York who reintroduced them to the […] The post Wilmette retail thefts lead to multimillion-dollar bust of ‘sophisticated’ scheme, police say appeared first on The Record.
Woman charged with murdering, dismembering landlord in Arcadia Terrace home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman has been charged with murdering her landlord who was found dismembered in an Arcadia Terrace home.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Wednesday night, Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with the murder of 69-year-old Frances Walker in the house at 5919 N. Washtenaw Ave.Kolalou is expected in bond court Thursday. Kolalou currently refuses to speak to detectives. Yet despite invoking her Fifth Amendment rights, Chicago Police are piecing together what they can about the disturbing crime – and how they believe the gruesome murder played out.Walker was known by most of the people on her block between...
WSPY NEWS
Juvenile arrested in West Aurora High School threat incident
The Aurora Police Department says a juvenile is under arrest for allegedly writing a threat on a wall at West Aurora High School. The school district was made aware of the threat on Tuesday which read "Get ready west, on 101222 I'm killing." A picture of the threat was spread on social media.
