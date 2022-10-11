A woman recently served with an eviction notice allegedly hacked her landlord to death and stuffed the remains in a freezer, RadarOnline.com has learned.Police in Chicago charged 36-year-old Sandra Kolalou this week in the case, according to reports. She is accused of killing Francis Walker, 69.Around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, tenants in a home along the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue heard screaming. Police said the witnesses tried to text and call their landlord, Walker, to make sure everything was OK.They got a response back, but it was later determined Kolalou sent it, according to reports. Around 7 p.m....

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO