Read full article on original website
Related
Health Care — Americans still missing out on COVID money
Is nothing sacred anymore? Fat Bear Week has been rocked by a cheating scandal, with spam bots submitting fake votes for one of the big bears. In health news, a new watchdog report found millions of low- or no-income Americans are still eligible for COVID-19 stimulus funds. This is Overnight...
wtwco.com
IRS extends amendment deadline to additional CARES Act changes
In Notice 2022-45, the IRS extended the deadline — to December 31, 2025 — to adopt amendments for changes to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act loan and distribution options and the retirement-related disaster relief included in the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2020 (Relief Act) (with special amendment deadline extensions for governmental plans). Notice 2022-45 also extends the Internal Revenue Code section 411(d)(6) cutback relief for amendments that reflect these CARES Act provisions and are adopted by the extended deadline. This guidance supplements the plan amendment relief previously granted through Notice 2022-33.
bloomberglaw.com
Medicaid, Telehealth Future: Ending Covid Emergency Explained
Millions of Americans’ Medicaid coverage and remote health-care services are among the items that will be cast into limbo once the Covid-19 public emergency comes to an end. But with a recent renewal, the Biden administration has allowed more time to work out any potential changes. The public health...
KATU.com
Humana: Medicare Annual Election Period
As costs continue to rise across the country, the majority of Americans are likely focused on finding the best bang for their buck without sacrificing quality. This is especially important for seniors who may be living on fixed incomes. Catherine Field, Senior Vice President, Northwest Division Leader Retail Segment, for Humana joined us to share what people with Medicare should consider as they evaluate plan options and helpful resources.
RELATED PEOPLE
Regulators should finally require some transparency of large private firms
Though far-reaching, the bill would simply correct some of the deregulatory excesses of the past decade
bloomberglaw.com
IRS Moves to Expand Obamacare Subsidies to Families (2)
Legal challenges are likely to a rule released Tuesday that will make it easier for families whose members have employer-sponsored health plans to get Obamacare subsidies. There “absolutely” will be litigation challenging the rule, said Brian Blase, president of the Paragon Health Institute and former health-care adviser in President.
LAW・
legalreader.com
How to Determine What You Should Be Expecting for Child Support
If you are facing divorce and have children, it is important to understand your obligations regarding child support. If you are considering a divorce and have children, one of the most important factors to consider is child support. How much should you expect to pay or receive? This can be a difficult question to answer, but there are services and resources out there to make it easier. Here are a few tips and resources to help you and your soon-to-be ex determine what paying child support will look like.
Comments / 0