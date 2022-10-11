Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Citizens form group following proposal to cut funding to Jonesboro library
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following the presentation of a ballot petition to cut funding to a Northeast Arkansas library, a group of citizens are wanting to put a stop to it in the polls. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the organization “Save Our Libraries” would be working to defeat the...
Kait 8
Police: Evening burglar seen rummaging through downtown Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help in finding a burglar who has been seen on multiple occasions stealing items in the city. On Friday, Oct. 14, the agency posted security video of a man walking on Main Street, freely taking items off the street. According to...
Kait 8
City selling pink trash cans to benefit youth council
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, one Northeast Arkansas city is doing something special to mark the occasion. The Jonesboro Sanitation Department is currently selling pink trash cans at $100, $50 off than what the trash cans usually go for. The city said the...
Arkansas farmers affected as Mississippi River levels continue to drop
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark.– As Mississippi River levels continue to head toward a record low, farmers in Mississippi County, Arkansas, have no way to ship their products down the river. Like every other farmer rushing to get crops out of the ground, Dino Pirani knows he’s at the mercy of the Mississippi River, just three miles […]
Kait 8
Multiple firefighters respond to large grass fire
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters spent hours Friday battling a large grass fire near Valley View. According to Craighead County E-911, crews from multiple agencies responded to the 4900-block of Highway 226, near Bell Athletics on Oct. 14. Cody Nugent with the Southridge fire department said the situation had...
Kait 8
Crews installing all-way stop signs at busy Jonesboro intersection
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday evening crash is resulting in temporary stop signs until the traffic light can be repaired. According to the Jonesboro desk sergeant, temporary “all-way stop” or “4-way stop” stop signs are being installed at the Parker Road and Southwest Drive intersection.
KATV
Jonesboro multi-county car chase ends in an accident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Our news content partners at Region 8 News released information Tuesday about a multi-county car chase. The Randolph County Sheriff Bell told Region 8 News there was a chase that started near Walnut Ridge and ended on Highway 67 south of Pocahontas. According to the...
Issues at East Memphis intersection causing some cars to go airborne or bottom out
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You’re driving along and suddenly you don’t see the big dip in the road ahead of you, and it may cause your car to launch into the air while you’re driving. That’s what’s happening to people driving at the intersection of Highland Avenue...
Kait 8
State police respond to crash in Craighead County
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday night crash stalled traffic on a Craighead County highway. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 8:37 p.m. Oct. 11 on State Highway 351 north of U.S. Highway 49. ArDOT reported the crash affected all southbound lanes of the...
actionnews5.com
BBB warns of new phone scam in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning Mid-Southerners about a new scam that’s being seen across the country. Scammers are disguising themselves a little differently than the usual suspects of the IRS or Social Security. The cover that scammers are hiding under is the Consumer...
swark.today
With Mississippi River shipping at a crawl, farmers seeing prices for their grain falling
“There’s only so much storage at the elevators; only so much space,” said Hunter Biram, extension economist with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “Elevators will turn farmers away when they don’t have anywhere to put it.”. U of A System Division of Agriculture.
localmemphis.com
South Memphis residents fear homes are sinking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in South Memphis believe their neighborhood is slowly sinking. They say this has been an ongoing issue for nearly a decade. “This part of the sidewalk that started to collapse in front of Ms. Sue’s house was a part of the original sidewalk that started to collapse in 2014," longtime resident Frank Johnson said. “The city came out and they repaired everything. "They repaired our sidewalks; they never gave us a reason as to why the sidewalks collapsed; right after that we begin to notice, like erosion. If you look up the street around mailboxes, our mailboxes are sinking—the ground around our mailboxes is eroding away; you can look down and see like a deep hole.”
whiterivernow.com
actionnews5.com
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Crittenden County to Shelby County and beyond, low river levels along the Mississippi river are concerning farmers, barges, shipping companies, and more. The National Weather Service’s Mississippi River gauge measured at -6.3 feet Monday and as the weeks go by, it’s expected to get lower....
Man jumps over counter, steals box of lottery tickets in East Memphis convenience store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a lottery ticket thief. On Oct. 7 at approximately 8:40 AM, MPD responded to a shoplifting call at a Mapco Express on Kirby Parkway. A man walked into the business and jumped across the counter,...
talkbusiness.net
Unity Health appoints Mark Amox next president and CEO
Searcy-based healthcare provider Unity Health has named Mark Amox its new president and CEO. Amox will assume the job on Nov. 1. He replaces Steven Webb, who resigned earlier this year after nearly four years. “Mark Amox is a great fit for Unity Health because of his expertise in strategic...
whiterivernow.com
State Police arrest Missouri man after pursuit
Arkansas State Police say a Missouri man led authorities on a high-speed pursuit that ended with the suspect slamming his vehicle into a utility pole south of Pocahontas. State police said a trooper attempted to stop William Bedford Craig, 25, of Doniphan, Mo., for an expired license plate Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge when Craig allegedly sped away.
Kait 8
Man killed after colliding with semi-truck
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Southside man died Wednesday afternoon when his vehicle struck the side of a semi-truck. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:20 p.m. Oct. 12 in the 1100-block of State Highway 87 (Floral Road) in rural Independence County. According to the preliminary fatal...
Man charged in Hickory Hill gas station shootout
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after a shootout at a gas station in Hickory Hill. Jadon Robinson, 20, is facing reckless endangerment and vandalism charges. Memphis Police say shots were fired at the BP gas station on Riverdale Road near East Raines Road on August 9. According to police, a […]
Orange Mound pastor killed after hitting tree with car in Eads
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Friends and family are remembering a beloved pastor and youth advocate after he died in a car crash over the weekend. Rev. Willie Boyd Jr., 44, the pastor of Greenwood CME Church in Orange Mound, died after he hit a tree on North Reid Hooker Road near Monterey Road around 7 p.m. Saturday in Eads.
