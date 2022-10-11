Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
Parts of Oregon have smokiest air in the nation, as state issues air quality advisory that includes Portland
Warm, dry autumn weather and persistent Northwest wildfires have created the worst air quality in the nation in parts of Oregon – prompting officials to issue an advisory Friday that includes Portland and the Willamette Valley. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality warned that smoky air could linger into...
KGW
Oregon salmon prepared various ways: 3 recipes to enjoy
ASTORIA, Ore. — We head indoors this week to share some dining delights and an Oregon specialty: fresh smoked salmon. Last August and lasting for several weeks, the miles-wide Columbia River was center stage for a silvery rush of salmon that migrated up-river past a sports fishing mecca called Buoy 10 near Astoria.
Oregon Humane Society opens photo contest
The Oregon Humane Society is looking for some of the most photogenic pets and barnyard animals to participate in their annual Photo Contest for a chance to be on the cover of their quarterly magazine, appear in their 2023 calendar, or win one of many other prizes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s what it means for Oregon
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
Red Flag Warning issued across Oregon, Washington this weekend
A Red Flag Warning was issued on Friday ahead of the gusty winds and relatively low humidity forecasted for this weekend in areas west of the Cascade Mountain Range in Oregon and Washington.
beachconnection.net
Looking Back: Columbus Day Storm on Oregon Coast, 60 Years Ago Today
(Oregon Coast) – October 12, 1962: what was at the moment still called Typhoon Freda made a crash landing in Oregon and SW Washington, as well as the Oregon coast, making its mark forever. Almost immediately those in the U.S. started calling it the Columbus Day Storm, and it's still the standard by which all subsequent storms have been measured. One serious tempest smacked the Oregon coast and the valley in the late 1990s with almost similar winds, but coming closer was the Great Coastal Gale of '07, which knocked out power along much of the north Oregon coast for days. (Photo above: a burning wigwam bites the dust in the storm at Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum)
Brrrring it on: Winter forecast conference set for Oct. 22.
The 30th annual event hosted by the President Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society will be held at OMSI.Anyone wondering what winter will bring should attend the 30th Annual Winter Weather Forecast Conference started at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at OMSI. Presented by the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society, the event It is free and open to the public. It brings forecasters from throughout the Pacific Northwest together to predict the upcoming winter. Returning ones review their previous forecasts, sometimes to their chagrin. This is expected to be a rare third consecutive La Nina...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood spots in Oregon that are know for serving truly delicious food made with only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KDRV
Practicing earthquake safety in Oregon
Half a million Oregonians are expected to participate in the Great Oregon Shakeout Drill on Oct. 20 at 10:20 a.m., according to the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM). “Taking that action of drop, cover and hold on will save lives during an earthquake,” said Andrew Phelps, executive director of...
beachconnection.net
Why is Oregon Coast / Washington Coast Foggy When It's Hot Inland?
(Newport, Oregon) – There's a long-standing, even worn-out witticism or saying among Oregonians: if it's sunny inland it means fog on the coast. While that's technically not entirely correct, certainly statistically, that does happen often enough to be a frustration to Oregon coast travelers in the summer. In the winter and other seasons, that's definitely not true. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: Hug Point near Cannon Beach under some fog)
KTVZ
Nearly half-million Oregonians pledge to practice preparedness during Great Oregon ShakeOut quake drill
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Earthquakes can strike any time without warning, as many Oregonians experienced last Friday when a magnitude 4.4 quake occurred in Linn County. When the earth starts to shake, people need to know how to best protect themselves. The Great Oregon ShakeOut is part of a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oregon has 62 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Oregon using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
pdxmonthly.com
Michelin-starred Chef Matthew Lightner Seeds Oregon’s Next Food Revolution at Okta
Thirteen years ago, when he wheeled into Portland in a beat-up Chrysler, Matthew Lightner wasn't planning a food coup. Or was he? Portland had Higgins, maverick food trucks, and fun-loving meat slayers. At 28, Lightner, preternaturally gifted, had experience, techniques, and ideas gleaned at Europe's most advanced restaurants. As a forager-chef at old-school Castagna, he turned over rocks and stones, literally, daring to ask, “Who are we? What can we be?” The answers arrived in a nervy, nature-based cuisine somewhere between James Beard and the outer rings of Saturn.
KTVZ
Humane Society of C. Oregon takes in 14 Florida cats to assist Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Humane Society of Central Oregon joined the animal rescue efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Last Sunday, an emergency airlift brought 181 animals from Florida to the West Coast for make room for the influx of animals in the wake of the hurricane.
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
kptv.com
Oregon inmate escapes in Forest Service vehicle with keys left inside
BAKER CITY Ore. (KPTV) - An inmate briefly escaped custody on Wednesday afternoon by fleeing in a U.S. Forest Service vehicle with the keys left in the ignition, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Hal Andrew Davis III, 22, was on a work crew project from the minimum security...
pdxmonthly.com
Is the Red Wave Finally Coming for Oregon?
Well, well, well, Oregon. What have we here? An actual, honest-to-goodness barnburner of an election?. Yes, there are caveats. Polls can be wrong (just ask Hillary Clinton, or, for that matter, Sarah Iannarone.) The Democratic turnout machine, fueled by public employee unions in the Willamette Valley, should not be underestimated. There’s still plenty of time for an October surprise. (Like, say, a candidate pulling out of a race last minute and directing her supporters elsewhere.) And particularly at the top-of-the-ticket Oregon governor’s race, money continues to pour in like never before, setting the stage for some potent, needle-moving ad messages in the final stretch.
Comments / 0