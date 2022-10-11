Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Cranston East girl uses football to prepare for the U.S. Army
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — From being the only girl on the football team, a captain on the wrestling team and helping student-athletes with special needs, a Cranston East senior is making the most out of her senior year before she ships off to basic training in the U.S. Army this summer.
Turnto10.com
Lincoln no longer undefeated after Chariho takes the win
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — Previously undefeated Lincoln hosted Chariho for week six of high school football. Lincoln's winning streak was broken after Chariho secured the win with a final score of 7-6.
Turnto10.com
Pumpkins with a purpose in Peace Dale
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Thousands of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes are ready to be picked in front of the Peace Dale Congregational Church in South Kingstown. "The last two years I've had none left," Wally Young, a member of Peace Dale Congregational Church said. "We are busy doing what we can do to help our community."
Friday Night Blitz: Hendricken-La Salle headlines Week 6
Week 6 of the high school football season featured a bout between two Division I powerhouses.
independentri.com
Business Roundup: NK native puts his own touches on new dental practice
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Dr. Justin Labbe is living the dream — his professional dream of owning a dental practice. On August 1, he assumed ownership of Dutchman Dental and changed the name to Signature Dental at the 26 South County Commons Way office to put his stamp on it.
Turnto10.com
Westerly community mourns radio station owner Chris DiPaola
WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — Westerly radio station WBLQ on Friday announced the death of its owner, Chris DiPaola. DiPaola died suddenly on Thursday night at his home of apparent heart failure. He was 49 years old. His family, friends and everyone at the radio station is stunned by the...
Turnto10.com
'I need help' Pawtucket mother seeks answers, help with apartment damage
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket mother is frantically looking for answers and help, as she says her apartment has developed mold that she says is sickening her family. Taylor Kunar, 23, and her boyfriend have lived in their apartment on Dexter Court in Pawtucket since April 2021. The couple has since welcomed a daughter, Capri, who's eight months old.
This Rhode Island Buffet Will Make You Want to Drive Three Hours and Spend $125
We're talking unlimited lobster! And that's just the beginning. The Nordic is a fourth-generation restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. They are known for their high-end buffet items. Over 100 high-end items like lobster, Alaska king crab legs, Black Angus filet mignon, and prime rib...just to name a few. And all you can eat!
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
With autumn leaves drifting by our windows and winter’s song soon to be heard, Rocktober means there’s a lot of rock and roll around town this weekend. Check out a few ideas for live music below. Friday: Head to the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket Friday for the Rhode...
Turnto10.com
Wild Birds Unlimited reopens after destructive crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Bird lovers from near and far are now able to go back to their favorite store in Warwick. Wild Birds Unlimited closed for nearly 3 weeks after a man charged with driving under the influence crashed through the front. It's a twist of fate that...
‘It’s really hard’: Teen referee says confrontation with parents wasn’t her first
"This wasn't the first incident, so I've just gotten vulnerable," she said. "I want to stay on the ice, but it's really hard."
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Newport, RI
Founded in 1693, Newport is a small, seaside city in Rhode Island with a lot of history. Trade would take place from Newport to the Caribbean. At present, Newport is well known for hosting the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. Home to some of the best seafood in the nation, Newport is frequently visited for its beautiful scenery, shopping, and mansions.
Conn. officers’ deaths hit home for retired Providence deputy chief
The city of Bristol, Connecticut, is reeling after three officers were ambushed and shot while responding to a domestic call Wednesday night.
The Legend of New Bedford’s Mysterious ‘Beast of Brooklawn Park’
Recently, we told you about how New Bedford is the No. 2 city in Massachusetts for encountering ghosts. Spirits aren’t the only paranormal activity in the Whaling City, however. New Bedford also has its share of UFO reports, Bridgewater Triangle-related tales and more. Yet one of the more intriguing...
RI couple rescues kids from Barcelona nursery fire while on honeymoon
A Bristol couple is being hailed heroes after they stumbled upon a fire at a nursery while on their honeymoon in Spain.
Why Puerto Ricans rallied to change a Providence street name
Its former Bishop Street name bared too much resemblance to a vulgar word in Puerto Rican Spanish.
Turnto10.com
Woman, 93, dies in Providence house fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A 93-year-old woman was killed early Friday morning when fire swept through a home in Providence. Firefighters responded to the house on Hazael Street at about 4:40 a.m. Officials said Marie Guglielmino was the only person home at the time. She died at Rhode Island...
ABC6.com
Wright’s Creamery now open in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wright’s Creamery opened its location in Providence, Saturday, October 8th. Wright’s Dairy Farm has been serving Rhode Island for over 100 years!. After expanding the company with two scoop shops and a bakery, Wright’s Dairy Farm opened its creamery. At this location,...
GoLocalProv
New Restaurant Pickerel Opens in Providence — Where Big King Used to Be
A new restaurant has opened in Providence — and in typical Rhode Island fashion, it’s where another popular establishment “used to be.”. Pickerel has officially launched in Luongo Square on the West End, where “Big King” once was. This week, the owners unveiled photos of...
Mom claims 6-year-old overdosed on ADHD medication given at school
A Woonsocket mother is searching for answers after she claims her 6-year-old son overdosed on his ADHD medication at school earlier this week.
