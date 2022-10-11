SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Thousands of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes are ready to be picked in front of the Peace Dale Congregational Church in South Kingstown. "The last two years I've had none left," Wally Young, a member of Peace Dale Congregational Church said. "We are busy doing what we can do to help our community."

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 23 HOURS AGO