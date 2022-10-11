ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, RI

Turnto10.com

Cranston East girl uses football to prepare for the U.S. Army

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — From being the only girl on the football team, a captain on the wrestling team and helping student-athletes with special needs, a Cranston East senior is making the most out of her senior year before she ships off to basic training in the U.S. Army this summer.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Pumpkins with a purpose in Peace Dale

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Thousands of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes are ready to be picked in front of the Peace Dale Congregational Church in South Kingstown. "The last two years I've had none left," Wally Young, a member of Peace Dale Congregational Church said. "We are busy doing what we can do to help our community."
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Richmond, RI
Rhode Island State
Turnto10.com

Westerly community mourns radio station owner Chris DiPaola

WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — Westerly radio station WBLQ on Friday announced the death of its owner, Chris DiPaola. DiPaola died suddenly on Thursday night at his home of apparent heart failure. He was 49 years old. His family, friends and everyone at the radio station is stunned by the...
WESTERLY, RI
Turnto10.com

'I need help' Pawtucket mother seeks answers, help with apartment damage

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket mother is frantically looking for answers and help, as she says her apartment has developed mold that she says is sickening her family. Taylor Kunar, 23, and her boyfriend have lived in their apartment on Dexter Court in Pawtucket since April 2021. The couple has since welcomed a daughter, Capri, who's eight months old.
PAWTUCKET, RI
John Green
Babe Ruth
Turnto10.com

Wild Birds Unlimited reopens after destructive crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Bird lovers from near and far are now able to go back to their favorite store in Warwick. Wild Birds Unlimited closed for nearly 3 weeks after a man charged with driving under the influence crashed through the front. It's a twist of fate that...
WARWICK, RI
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Newport, RI

Founded in 1693, Newport is a small, seaside city in Rhode Island with a lot of history. Trade would take place from Newport to the Caribbean. At present, Newport is well known for hosting the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. Home to some of the best seafood in the nation, Newport is frequently visited for its beautiful scenery, shopping, and mansions.
Turnto10.com

Woman, 93, dies in Providence house fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A 93-year-old woman was killed early Friday morning when fire swept through a home in Providence. Firefighters responded to the house on Hazael Street at about 4:40 a.m. Officials said Marie Guglielmino was the only person home at the time. She died at Rhode Island...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Wright’s Creamery now open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wright’s Creamery opened its location in Providence, Saturday, October 8th. Wright’s Dairy Farm has been serving Rhode Island for over 100 years!. After expanding the company with two scoop shops and a bakery, Wright’s Dairy Farm opened its creamery. At this location,...
PROVIDENCE, RI

