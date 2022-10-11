Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Wisconsin Gov. Evers, Michels display differences in debate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers tried to cast his Republican challenger Tim Michels as a radical in a debate, while Michels argued that Evers has failed the state and doesn’t deserve a second term. Michels is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, which he touted during the Republican primary, but did not mention that backing in Friday’s debate. Evers defended his record and made a push for increasing funding for schools and local governments. Both candidates vowed to certify election results no matter who wins. Polls have shown the race to be about even.
FOX 28 Spokane
Michigan governor hopefuls clash over abortion rights
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The candidates for Michigan governor have criticized each other’s positions on abortion during their first debate. Republican Tudor Dixon is looking to use Thursday’s primetime debate to narrow her gap with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon is a former conservative commentator endorsed by former President Donald Trump. She called Whitmer’s support for abortion rights “extremely radical.” Whitmer noted she filed a lawsuit to block a dormant 1931 ban on abortion from taking effect in the state and said “fundamental rights” are at risk if Dixon is elected. Dixon opposes abortion except to save the life of the patient. Whitmer says Dixon’s position is “too extreme and too dangerous.”
FOX 28 Spokane
NC legislative races: Sharp divisions over abortion, economy
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper are fighting in legislative elections next month that will decide who holds sway over North Carolina’s policy agenda during Cooper’s final two years in office. Democrats are campaigning to prevent Republicans from holding veto-proof majorities for the first time since 2018. Republican success could mean legislation gets enacted that further restricts abortion in light of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June. Cooper says reproductive rights will be diminished if the GOP wins the additional three House and two Senate seats needed to reach the threshold. Republican leaders are downplaying abortion in campaigns and focusing on unhappiness with inflation and economy.
FOX 28 Spokane
Wisconsin Gov. Evers, Trump pick Michels to debate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels are scheduled to meet for their only debate in a race that polls show is about even. The race could have huge implications on what the rules will be in the 2024 presidential race in the swing state. Evers has cast himself as the only block against a Republican-controlled Legislature. Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, calls himself a political outsider as he largely self-finances his run. Evers has tried to make the race about abortion, while Michels has largely focused on crime and public safety.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 28 Spokane
Fate of Missouri boarding school on hold as hearings delayed
Hearings are again on hold in the state of Missouri’s effort to shut down a Christian boarding school whose staff members have been accused of abuse by numerous current and former students. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle on Tuesday canceled hearings that had been scheduled for Thursday and Friday to consider Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s request to close Agape Boarding School. New hearing dates have not been set. Schmitt’s office filed a motion in early September to close the school, calling it “an immediate health and safety concern for the children residing at Agape.”
FOX 28 Spokane
Bob Ferguson formally asks for maximum penalty for Facebook violating Washington campaign laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Attorney General Bob Ferguson has formally filed a motion asking the King County Superior Court to give the maximum penalty to Meta for Facebook’s violations of Washington’s campaign finance law. On Oct. 6, King County Superior Court ruled that Meta intentionally violated Washington law...
FOX 28 Spokane
Ben Stevens, former Alaska Senate president, dies at age 63
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. The president of ConocoPhillips Alaska released a statement Friday saying the company was “deeply saddened by the sudden passing” of Stevens. Ben Stevens worked as vice president of external affairs and transportation for the oil company. A company spokesperson says Stevens died Thursday evening. Stevens joined the company in early 2021 after working as chief of staff to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy. A message seeking comment was sent Friday to the Ted Stevens Foundation.
FOX 28 Spokane
Utility begins loading fuel at new Georgia nuclear plant
ATLANTA (AP) — Workers have begun loading radioactive fuel into a new nuclear reactor in Georgia. The announcement Friday by utilities means the first new nuclear reactor built in decades in the United States is on track to begin generating electricity in coming months. Georgia Power says workers will transfer 157 fuel assemblies into the reactor core at Plant Vogtle in coming days. After fuel is loaded, operators will test whether the plant’s cooling and steam supply system works and then begin generating power by March. The cost of a third and fourth reactor at Vogtle has climbed from an original estimate of $14 billion to more than $30 billion.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX 28 Spokane
Police: North Carolina shooting suspect remains at large, contradicting prior information from city officials
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police: North Carolina shooting suspect remains at large, contradicting prior information from city officials.
FOX 28 Spokane
Serial ‘jogger rapist’ in Oregon to be released from prison
PORTLAND, Oregon. – Richard Gillmore has been behind bars for almost 36 years after raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970’s and 1980’s. Gillmore got the nickname ‘jogger rapist’ because he would find his victims during his runs as he ran by their homes. He also admitted to raping nine girls, but was only convicted for one case because of the statue of limitations. Now, he is set to be released this December.
FOX 28 Spokane
Police: Missing toddler believed dead, mom a primary suspect
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia toddler reported missing by his mother last week is believed to be dead, according to police, and his mother has been named a suspect in the boy’s death. In a tweet late Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department said, “We are saddened to report that CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton Simon’s family that we believe he is deceased. We have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.” No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed, the tweet said. Hadley will hold a news conference Thursday to discuss the case.
FOX 28 Spokane
Gov. Inslee declares all state ferries be renamed after Mariners players during playoff run
WASHINGTON – As the Mariners continue their playoff run, Governor Jay Inslee has declared all state ferries temporarily be renamed after players. The names go into place on Oct. 13 and will remain that way as long as the Mariners remain in the postseason. “We are so proud of...
Comments / 0