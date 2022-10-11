ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonawanda, NY

Tonawanda man guilty for role in debt collection scheme

By Aidan Joly
 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man pleaded guilty for his role in a debt collection scheme, the U.S. Attorney announced Tuesday.

The Assistant U.S. Attorney said that between June 2011 and April 27, 2017, 56-year-old Greg MacKinnon operated a debt collection business called Vantage Point Systems. MacKinnon and others involved in the company fraudulently and unlawfully collected on debt, exceeding $10,000 each year.

MacKinnon and other co-conspirators diverted money to other debt collection business entities controlled by his co-conspirators.

MacKinnon is set to be sentenced on January 18, 2023.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

