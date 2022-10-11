Humane Society holding vaccination and microchip clinic this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Keep your pets safe by bringing them to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri.

The low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic will be held on Saturday, October 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The clinic is walk-in appointments only.

The Humane Society is located at 3161 W. Norton Rd. in Springfield.

According to their press release, the Humane Society asks you to come inside to get a number when you arrive, then wait for your turn in your vehicle with your pets. Once your number is called, bring your pets inside and their staff will take it from there.

For your pet’s safety, dogs must be leashed and cats must be in a carrier during their visit to the shelter.

